Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (January 4-6)

Robert & Clara Schumann! A Gift of Music

The Little Orchestra Society’s fourth season of the LOS KIDS concert series continues on December 15th and 16th at the Kaye Playhouse with five performances that will explore the lives of these two composers. Robert & Clara Schumann! A Gift of Music will transport audiences back to the Romantic Era through a celebration of their works and incredible stories. This interactive musical adventure will entertain the whole family. For this year’s holiday program, all young audience members will receive a special gift that we hope will inspire and delight.