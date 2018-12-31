Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (January 4-6)
The best events of the weekend for January 4-6, 2019
-
CHALK (a silent comedy)
A playful and poignant homage to classic silent-film era comedians, CHALK invites audiences into a hand-drawn world where imagination is made real and anything can happen. Charlie Chaplin meets Harold and the Purple Crayon in this feel-good romantic romp sure to “Draw You In.” For ages 3+.
-
Robert & Clara Schumann! A Gift of Music
The Little Orchestra Society’s fourth season of the LOS KIDS concert series continues on December 15th and 16th at the Kaye Playhouse with five performances that will explore the lives of these two composers. Robert & Clara Schumann! A Gift of Music will transport audiences back to the Romantic Era through a celebration of their works and incredible stories. This interactive musical adventure will entertain the whole family. For this year’s holiday program, all young audience members will receive a special gift that we hope will inspire and delight.
-
Harry Potter: A History Of Magic At New-York Historical Society
A new exhibition at the New-York Historical Society will include artifacts from the Harry Potter series, like the original illustrations for Scholastic’s first run of the novels, letters from J. K. Rowling, and handwritten drafts of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. The exhibit also includes medieval texts that inspired elements of the series. There will be regular family programs, including arts and crafts, writing workshops, and a historical Halloween celebration. The exhibit is open during museum hours
-
Winter ONEderland: A Holiday Experience Above It All
Winter ONEderland: A Holiday Experience Above It All is a magical journey with a snowy ride to the top of One World Trade Center, including family-friendly displays, festive food and beverage, and visits with Santa on his brand new sleigh. Kids of all ages will savor walking through Glacier Cave, playing with the Giant Snow Globe; and “riding” with Santa in his sleigh over New York’s roof tops. And the city views are simply mesmerizing.
-
Ice Skating at Rockefeller Rink
Take a look at these unique VIP packages available at The Rink at Rockefeller this winter season for new and fun ways to enjoy New York City with the family.