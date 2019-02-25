Weekend Planner: Best Weekend Events For Families (March 2-3)

NYTM Train Operators Workshop

Have you ever wanted to be the conductor of the subway car? Now is your chance because the Transit Museum is inviting you to their Computer Lab for a virtually thrilling experience. Get to operate the subway car and drive for miles through software that makes it seem that you are actually operating the train in real life! Free with admission, 3:30-4:30pm, March 3, 2019. New York Transit Museum Schermerhorn St & Boerum Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA, nytransitmuseum.org