Weekend Planner: Best Weekend Events For Families (March 2-3)
The best events in New York City for families for the weekend of March 2-3, 2019.
10 Great Events for the weekend of March 2-3:
-
Brooklyn Music School’s 6th Annual Middle School Jazz Festival
When Brooklyn Music School (BMS) spoke to Jazz pianist Randy Weston, the musician emphasized the importance of teaching Jazz early. Jazz used to be the soul of American music, but young people aren’t playing anymore—BMS hopes to change that. This March BMS is throwing it’s 6th Annual Middle School Jazz Festival with participating middle schools. With special guest musicians, BMS and middle school faculty members are hosting a special concert. BMS hopes to strengthen middle school jazz programs by bringing your budding middle school musicians to BMS’s Jazz Festival! Donation based, 12-6pm, March 2. 126 St Felix St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, brooklynmusicschool.org
-
American Girl Live
See American Girl Live at the St. George Theater for a 90-minute musical of all your favorite American Girl dolls! Join the journey as five brave campers and their fearless counselor go to Camp American Girl for an overnight stay in the North Woods. Learn how they are able to overcome obstacles and seek advice from Rebecca, Maryellen, Julie, Nanea, Luciana, and Melody. Prices Vary, 2pm (doors open at 1pm), March 2, 2019. St. George Theatre 35 Hyatt St, Staten Island, NY 10301, USA, americangirl.com
-
Boogaloo Familia
Take a wild ride through music’s vibrant history. Experience everything from the cultural impacts of Latin Boogaloo to the dance crazes from Spanish Harlem’s very own streets. Let loose, get boogie with it, and shake to the rhythm of the music with Just Kidding at Symphony Space! $14-$17, 11am-12pm, March 2, 2019. Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway, New York, NY 10025, USA, symphonyspace.org
-
Flight Of The Butterflies 3D
Did you know that the monarch butterfly weighs less than a penny and makes one of the longest migrations across earth! Those were just a couple of incredible facts about monarch butterflies. Discover more about these incredible creature by following their journey through award winning cinematography and see how amazing they are. Free, February 1- June 30, 2019. Hall of Science 47-01 111th St, Corona, NY 11368, USA, nysci.org
-
Intertwined Forms
Engage with new techniques in a modern environment with the whole family at the New Museum! Drawing inspiration from the exhibition, “Jeffrey Gibson: The Anthropophagic Effect,” a floor full of art showcasing handcrafted and indigenous techniques that Gibson learned over his residency. With your own clan of artists, pull from natural materials, and draw inspiration from Gibson to make a sculpture of your family’s very own! Free, 10am-12pm, March 2, 2019. New Museum 235 Bowery, New York, NY, USA, newmuseum.org
-
2019 St. Pat’s For All Parade
Wear some green or you may get pinched on St. Patty’s Day this year! At the Queen’s St. Pat’s For All Parade, there will be decorated floats, Irish flags, and maybe even leprechauns. Kicking off the holiday festivities at 12 p.m., the parade will run from 43 St. and Skillman Ave to 58 St. and Woodside Avenue. This holiday, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and Irish culture with the whole family! Free, 12pm, March 3, 2019. Queens, stpatsforall.org
-
Broadway Playhouse
With Broadway Playhouse’s rendition of “Fiddler On the Roof,” introduce your little theater critic to Broadway’s classics with a mini-show! With medleys, games, and sing-alongs, kids are sure to have a blast listening to songs like “Sunrise, Sunset” and “If I Were a Rich Man.” Come out and have fun with the cast and crew of Broadway Playhouse’s performance of “Fiddler On the Roof.” $20, 11am, March 3, 2019. Merkin Concert Hall 129 W 67th St, New York, NY 10023, USA, kaufmanmusiccenter.org
-
NYTM Train Operators Workshop
Have you ever wanted to be the conductor of the subway car? Now is your chance because the Transit Museum is inviting you to their Computer Lab for a virtually thrilling experience. Get to operate the subway car and drive for miles through software that makes it seem that you are actually operating the train in real life! Free with admission, 3:30-4:30pm, March 3, 2019. New York Transit Museum Schermerhorn St & Boerum Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA, nytransitmuseum.org
-
March 2019 Little Laffs Show
Enjoy this monthly performance put on by the Jalopy Theater in Red Hook. This theatrical show has a wide variety of performers and music lined up for young and older kids—a great show that everyone will enjoy! $5-$25, 11am-12:15pm, March 3, 2019. Jalopy Theater and School of Music 315 Columbia St, Brooklyn, NY 11231, USA, littlelaffsny.com
-
Hamantash Shapery
It’s that time of the year for Hamantash! Get excited because at the Jewish Children’s Museum, you will be able to get ready for Purim by shaping and filing Hamantash! Spend time with the family with these traditional pastries that will surely be delicious. Adult and Children $13/ Senior (65+ with I.D.) $10, 11 am – 2:30 pm, March 3, 2019. Jewish Children’s Museum Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY, USA, jcm.museum