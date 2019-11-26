Scoop: Magic & Mindbenders Weekend at Mohonk Mountain House – Exclusive Perk for New York Families

Make This Holiday Season Truly Magical!

Before you head to the stores or fill up your cart online, consider giving the gift of an experience this holiday season with the Magic & Mindbenders Weekend at Mohonk Mountain House. This one-of-a-kind weekend escape from January 17-20, 2020 will transport you and your family to a magical winter wonderland, creating memories to last a lifetime!

The Friday evening entertainment is Mind Reader: a night of deceptive demonstrations, mental mischief, psychic experiments, and unexplained phenomena, hosted by master charlatan Vinny DePonto. And since this weekend has something special for all ages, parents, you’ll love The Late, Late Movie: The Heist (2001) at 11pm.

Your Saturday will be full of kid-friendly activities and family fun, including The Illusion of Motion: Animation and Filmmaking Workshop, where little ones and their families get to make a stop-motion animated mini-movie. The First Trick I Ever Learned is one of our favorites for the whole family as Geoff Kanick takes families on a journey using storytelling and magic to explore how he got involved with magic. The rest of the day is jam-packed with Tasting: The Magic of Beer for parents, Rob Paparozzi’s Juke Joint Rock n’ Roll concert, and a movie.

When Sunday rolls around, it’s hard not to think about Monday and all of the many things you have lined up for the week- it’s a busy (yet exciting) lifestyle as an NYC parent! But the weekend is not yet over. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) shows bright and early at 9am or later in the morning stop by Your Very Own Film Festival to watch your family’s film from Saturday’s workshop. In the afternoon, explore The Magic of Stage Design with Brett Banakis as he draws on his experiences with shows like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Then try to find the missing elements from a science experiment at a table-top Escape Room using puzzles, clues, and riddles. End the day by watching the Magic and Mindbenders Finale with performances by guest magicians, and catch The Late, Late Movie: The Prestige (2006). Certainly not a #lazysunday, but we’re loving it!

Included in your stay is breakfast, brunch, dinner, access to more than 85 miles of the Hudson Valley’s best hiking trails, ice-skating, daily guided “House History” tours, guided outdoor activities, yoga, meditation, and fitness classes, indoor heated pool with underwater music, afternoon tea and cookies, and so much more. And if that’s not enough, parents, you’ll love this one: there’s a complimentary drop-off Kids’ Club program, so if you need some alone time or want to relax at the award-winning spa, your little ones can have fun with their new friends at the Kids’ Club.

Mohonk’s events are known to be epic, as they started the idea of Mystery Theater in the 1970s, now popular around the globe. A classic, beloved NY destination, Mohonk invites your family to their ultimate, never-before-seen, gift of experience this upcoming January. This is the perfect opportunity to prolong the holiday festivities and have your family weekend getaway to look forward to after New Years. There’s already a magical quality to the holidays with the dusting of snow, lights and decor, and Santa and his reindeer. Make your holiday season truly magical with Magic & Mindbenders Weekend at Mohonk Mountain House!

The best part about this gift of experience – aside from the way it reignites your childlike sense of wonder and brings families together – is that Mohonk Mountain house is offering an exclusive 15% discount to New York Family readers! The offer ends on December 24 at 8pm, so take advantage of this deal while it lasts!

