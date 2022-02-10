Valentine’s Day Activities and Events Around NYC 2022

Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day right around the corner! Whether you are looking for a low key way to celebrate the holiday or are planning to go all out and celebrate, there are many activities and events all around the city that are perfect for every family member.

Manhattan

Valentine’s Day Activities at Children’s Museum of Manhattan

212 W 83rd St, New York, NY 10024

February 12 and February 13, 10am-5pm

$15; $12 seniors 65 and older and visitors with disabilities. Advanced Registration Required.

Feel the love at CMOM with Valentine’s Day Fun! Share bugs and kisses with your loved ones and fashion your own funky “love bug” hat in shades of red and pink. Be sure to check out the Map of My Heart Installation where you can show off those you love both near and far by adding to an evolving map installation.

Valentine’s Day Berry Pop Tarts Class at Taste Buds Kitchen

109 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001

February 12, 9-10am

$50, Advanced registration required

Celebrate Valentine’s day with a fun-filled culinary adventure! Whip up fresh pie dough and oh-so-delicious strawberry filling to create scrumptious pop tarts from scratch you’ll fall in love with. You and your budding chef will create loving memories in the Kitchen and discover how to make your very own Berry Pop Tarts complete with hearts and a pretty strawberry glaze! This class is designed for kids and parents to cook together! Register for the number of children, a spot for the caregiver is included in the price.

Family Day: I Love NYC at Center for Architecture

536 LaGuardia Pl, New York, NY 10012

February 12, 11am – 1pm

$10, Advanced registration required

For this Family Day, we will take inspiration from the Times Square Valentine Heart Design Competition. This annual competition invites architecture firms to think about how a Valentine sent from the heart of Times Square could express love for everyone. The group will look at the various designs for this public piece of art and then, as a family, you will design and build your own model of a 3D Valentine for NYC.

ConEd Family Day: Victorian Valentines Activity Kit Pick Up

Morris-Jumel Mansion,65 Jumel Terrace, New York, NY 10032

February 12 and February 13, 1-4pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Stop by the Morris-Jumel Mansion and pick up everything that you need to create a Victorian inspired Valentine’s Day Craft.

Kids Rule 3rd Annual Valentine’s Day Brunch at KRI Studio

2321 1st Ave., New York, NY 10035

February 12, 12-2:30pm

$20. Advanced Registration Required

Children will be served brunch prepared by Celebrity Chef Harley, will complete a Valentine’s Day Craft, and enjoy a dance party afterwards.

Valentine’s Love Shacks Class at Taste Buds Kitchen

109 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001

February 13, 9-10am

$50, Advanced registration required

Get creative decorating your very own Love Shack at this signature Valentine’s Day Workshop. From pink frosted roofs to heart shaped window panes, you and your creative chef will love the endless decorating options as you work together to design and decorate your very own gingerbread house masterpiece. Enjoy cheerful love tunes while sipping pink hot cocoa and experiencing quality family time.

Valentine’s Day Party! Virtual Concerts

Laurie Berkner, Online

February 13, 12pm and 5pm

$20; $80 Meet & Greet Add-On Package. Advanced Registration Required

Join Laurie Berkner for an 80+ min LIVE interactive, virtual performance (plus pre-show!) for the whole family! Sing, dance, & play games through your device with Laurie as she performs fan favorites and Valentine’s songs, interacts with you through the screen, & brings in a few surprises – from her house to yours!

Valentine’s Sweetheart Pop-up

Grand Bazaar NYC, 100 W 77th StNew York, NY 10024

February 13, 10am-5pm

Admission is free, prices vary for goods

Get your sweetheart something that can’t be found elsewhere. Whether you are celebrating Valentine’s Day or Pal-entine’s Day, come pick up artisanal Valentine sweets, hand-drawn cards, one-of-a-kind jewelry, hand-poured scented candles, and anything your beloved one may desire. You never know what amazing treasures you’ll discover. P.S. 100% of the profits are donated to four local public schools benefiting over 2,000 children.

Brooklyn

Valentine’s Day Pop-Up

One Girl Cookies, 254 36th St Suite 106, Brooklyn, NY 11232

February 11, 12-2pm

Admission is free, Prices vary for goods

One Girl Cookies will be hosting a Valentine’s Day pop-up featuring thoughtfully packaged gifts like Valentine’s Day-inspired cookies, petit fours, and other baked goods. Finish the gift set with cards, candles, chocolates, and other gifts by artisan makers.

Valentine’s Day in DUMBO

53-83 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

February 12, 12-4pm

Free

Celebrate your Valentine (your sweetie, pod, BFF, kids, mom, yourself!) in DUMBO! Get your photo taken by the Self Portrait Project at the Heart Sculpture, and get a commemorative print to-go. Enjoy FREE hot beverages from FEED, when you show your photo print! Explore the maker’s market experience inside at Empire Stores. The first 250 people to get their photo taken will receive $14 Dumbo Dollars, which will be redeemable at participating Dumbo restaurants from February 14 to 28.

Bead Kit Workshop: Valentine’s Day Edition

Saskia at Industry City, 67 35th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232

February 12, 12-4pm

Workshop is free with kit

Join Saskia for a kids + adults beading workshop and create a handmade gift for your loved one.

Parents’ Night Out: Valentine’s Day at Glory Martial Arts Center

268 Bay Ridge Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220

February 12, 5-9pm

$60, Advanced registration required

It’s the most romantic night of the year for you and your significant other- and the BEST night of the year for your kids! Have an amazing Valentine’s Day date night stress-free with this Parents’ Night Out program. Kids ages 5 and older will have fun with non-stop activities like Nerf Wars! Plus, pizza, ice cream, drinks and dessert. Program is fully supervised.

Valentine’s Couples and Families Hike at Shirley Chisholm State Park

1750 Pennsylvania Ave.,Brooklyn, NY 11239

February 12,10am-12pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Join SCSP park educators for a fun hike around the Penn side of the park. Explore the different love lives of animals found living there!

The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays the Music of Paul McCartney & Wings for Kids + More

Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

February 13, 12pm

$12-15; free for kids younger than 1

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the music of Paul McCartney & Wings! The Rock and Roll Playhouse band offers its audience of families movement, stories and an opportunity to rock out in an effort to educate children and explore their creativity.

Make a Bouquet for Valentine’s Day

Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225

February 13, 2-3:30pm

$33; $30 members; $35 material fee, Advanced Registration Required

Nothing says “I love you” more than a homemade offering—especially with flowers! Learn how to create a stunning bouquet for your loved ones. Open to all levels, this indoor workshop will cover the basics of preparation, design, and maintenance of floral materials. Please bring your own shears, and they will provide fresh, seasonal flowers.

Queens

Valenslime Party

A Sprinkle of Fun, 79-05 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY 11385

February 11, 4-5:30pm

$20, Advanced Registration Required

Celebrate Valentine’s Day when you make your own Valenslime, play games, dance, enjoy pizza, juice and ice cream sundaes- plus, good bags!

Valentine’s Day Celebration

Alley Pond Environmental Center, 224-65 76th Ave, Bayside, NY 11364

February 12, 11am-12:15pm

$24 per child with one adult, Advanced Registration Required

Get ready to spread some love to APEC’s animals when you meet furry, scaly, and fine-feathered friends. Children will enjoy an up-close look at 4 different critters, share a Valentine’s Day book, and make a “lovely” craft to take home.

Victorian-Inspired Treasure Boxes

The Voelker Orth Museum, 14919 38th Ave, Queens, NY 11354

February 13, 1-3pm

$12; $10 members

Create a special treasure box in lavish Victorian-inspired style and have the option to make a Valentine should your creation be made as a gift. Decoupage, with gilded touches, velvet or brocade, the box itself will be a keepsake. Space is limited so reservations are encouraged.

Love Blossoms at The Shops at Skyview Center

40-24 College Point Blvd., Queens, NY 11354

February 14, 11am-9pm,

Free

The Shops at Skyview will display “Love Blossoms,” a four-foot-tall floral interactive heart sculpture. The community is invited to visit and curate their own free bouquets by picking live flowers from the sculpture. Shoppers are sure to feel the flower-power of love when they present their colorful free bouquet to loved ones. The flower frenzy will be available while supplies last.

The Bronx/ Westchester

Chocomania! Valentine’s Party

Rye Reads Learning Center, 69 Maple Ave, Rye, NY 10580

February 11, 2022, 5:30-7:30pm

$40, Advanced Registration Required

Love is all around us – especially if what you love is chocolate! Share a read aloud, then make and take delicious chocolate treats to share with a special Valentine.

Family Art Project: Love for Woodland Friends

Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave, Bronx, NY 10471

February 12 and February 13, 10am-1pm

Free with admission

As we look ahead to Valentine’s Day, take a cue from the ways that woodland animals care for their families. Celebrate the ways we care for each other by creating woodland-creature sock puppets. Give your puppet as a heartwarming gift, or keep it to remind you of our local woodland friends.

Valentine’s Day Pop Up Cards Workshop

The Rye Arts Center, 51 Milton Rd, Rye, NY 10580

February 12, 2-4pm

$45, Advanced Registration Required

Learn how to make your own cards ‘pop’ with simple techniques. In this workshop you will create a paper box and fill it with hearts, make valentine clouds to float on the page and heal a broken heart with one simple move. You will get step by step directions and be amazed at how easy it is to create something so cool. All supplies included.

Lobo Love: Valentine’s Day Party with Wolves!

Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Run St, South Salem, NY 10590

February 12 and February 13, 10-11:30am and 1-2:30pm

$15; $12 children younger than 12. Advanced Registration Required

Show the wolves how much you love them by attending this Valentine’s Day – themed program! Visitors will learn about mythology surrounding wolves, the important role of wolves in the natural world, and discover why this season is such a magical time for packs in North America, while also assembling “wolfy” valentines for Ambassador Wolves! Guests will visit Ambassador Wolves Alawa, Nikai, and Zephyr as well as potentially behold some of the WCC’s critically endangered red wolves and Mexican gray wolves.

Smitten with STEAM- Exploring Art Through the Artist Saturday

Westchester Children’s Museum, 100 Playland Pkwy, Rye, NY 10580

February 12, 11am-4pm

$5 or free for members plus admission: $9; $8 seniors; free for members, children younger than 1, Advanced Registration Required

Get ready for a fun filled day dedicated to the love of STEAM! Join WCM to create some unique Valentine’s Day crafts or a special card in Cupid’s Color lab (where science and art meet)! And it all ends with an interactive performance with Jete Dance studio where audience participation is encouraged. Get dressed up in your best Valentine’s Day outfit and join all the STEAM festivities.

Valentines that Grow at Trailside Nature Museum

6 Reservation Rd, Cross River, NY 10518

February 12, 1-2pm

Free, $10 parking; $5 parking with Westchester County Park Pass

Show the earth some love by making recycled seed paper Valentine’s. All participants will make and decorate their own seed paper valentine to take home or give to someone special.

Family Valentine’s Day Workshop

Pelham Art Center, 155 Fifth Ave #1503,Pelham, NY 10803

February 13, 1-2:15pm

$25; $23 members; $15 per additional child, Advanced Registration Required

Get creative with your family and create a one-of-a-kind heart-shaped paper plush! The teaching process used is a step-by-step method that will both inspire and delight your child into action. Students will be encouraged to customize their own paper plush and decorate to their heart’s content. Hide a small gift or a secret message inside! Participants will leave with a special Valentine to keep or to give to someone special.

Valentines Day Drop Off

Bach To Rock Mamaroneck, 130 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

February 14, 7:30-10pm

$25. Advanced Registration Required

B2R will be hosting a movie night for your kids while you enjoy a night out!

Rockland/Bergen

Valentines Crafts & Sundae Party

Party Pack Crew, 35 South Middletown Rd, Nanuet, NY

February 11, 5-8pm

$35; $45 VIP Ticket, Advanced Registration Required

Join Your Favorite Characters In Making Valentines Crafts & Ice Cream Sundaes! Kids are invited to visit all 3 of the craft tables and create memories and valentines for your friends and family. Sip & Paint Table will be one of the options for your valentines portrait. Meet your favorite characters and take photos. Then it’s Pizza time! Make your own ice cream sundaes with many different toppings!



Valentine Craft Market and Farm Stand

Palisades Community Center, 675 Oak Tree Rd, Palisades, NY 10964

February 12, 10am-2pm

Free; prices vary for goods

Take a ride and come out to this open air, family friendly event offering a wide-range of unique and beautiful handmade crafts for all your Valentines. And for your Valentine dinner, a cornucopia of local root veggies, greenhouse greens and exotic mushrooms from Do Re Me Farms, bakery delights from Balthazar Bakery and fresh, hot made before your eyes, French fries from Bongo Fries!

Valentine Brunch With The Characters

Party Pack Crew, 35 South Middletown Rd, Nanuet, NY

February 12, 1-3pm

$30. Advanced Registration Required.

Come meet your favorite characters, sip & paint, and enjoy a delicious brunch. A chef will be making waffles and you choose your sides! You will be given a canvas and all painting supplies. Take pictures with your favorite characters and take home fun party favors!

Valentine’s Day Bingo

Orangeburg Library, 20 S Greenbush Rd, Orangeburg, NY 10962

February 14, 4:30-5pm

Free, Advanced registration required

Play a fun, Valentine themed bingo game using candy hearts to cover the numbers on your bingo cards!

Long Island

Hearts for Art

Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington

February 10-February 13, Thursday-Sunday, 12-5pm

$5 suggested donation; free for members and children younger than 13, Advanced Registration Required

Spread the love with Hearts for Art this Valentine’s Day Weekend! Fall in love with a work of art and place a heart in front of your favorite work of art for all to see! Then post your pick on social media with #heartsforart. All visitors will receive a Hearts for Art Kit upon check-in complete with a heart and writing materials to decorate their own heart for placing in the galleries.

No sew Heart Pillows

Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Rd, Southold, NY 11971

February 10, 5-6pm

$2 material fee, Advanced registration required

Create an adorable heart pillow with patterned felt and stuffing. Use as a decoration in your bedroom or give as a gift for Valentine’s Day!

Valentine’s Day Workshop

Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, NY 11932

February 12, 10-11am

$20 per child. Advanced registration required

Life is like a box of chocolates! Make your own for this special holiday season. Chef Carolyn Stec, General Manager and Pastry Chef of Sen Restaurant, will show you how!

Valentine’s Party

United Skates of America, Inc., 1276 Hicksville Rd, Seaford, NY 11783

February 12, 9:30am-12pm

$15, Advanced registration required

Bring the whole family for a Valentine’s event that everyone can enjoy! Admission includes skate rental, slice of pizza , drink, glow stick, visits from special characters, dance party and ice cream sundae.

Valentine’s Day Party-Kids Art & Craft Event

Freestyle Swim, 231 Voice Rd, Carle Place, NY 11514

February 12, 10-11:30am

$25, Advanced Registration Required

Make your own Valentine’s Day gift exchange cards! Do a project with your child together and take home some beautiful decorative pieces with love! Light refreshments are available at the facility.

I Turtle-y Love You

Painting with a Twist, 855 Merrick Rd, Baldwin, NY 11510

February 12, 11am-12:30pm

$29-$34 – Advanced Registration Required

Learn to paint something special with step by step instructions inspired by Valentine’s Day- a heart covered turtle!

Falling In Love With Wildlife

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Dr, Smithtown, NY 11787

February 13, 1-3pm

$10 child; $5 adults

Join Sweetbriar staff and volunteers for an afternoon of close encounters with wildlife. Meet some of Sweetbriar’s cute and loveable animals, play an animal matching game in honor of Valentine’s Day, and create a craft to remember the day. There will be many photo opportunities and a special guest.

Valentine’s Day Event

Planet Play, 418 Bedford Ave, Bellmore, NY 11710

February 13, 4-6pm

$40 per child (includes admission for one adult); $10 per additional adult, Advanced Registration Required

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with two hours of play, which includes a bounce house, two floor jungle gym, arcade, virtual reality and toddler section; $11 arcade card (40 points); a cookie decorating station; character appearances; photo opportunities; tattoo station; balloon drop; goody bag for each child.