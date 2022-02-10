Valentine’s Day Activities and Events Around NYC 2022
Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day right around the corner! Whether you are looking for a low key way to celebrate the holiday or are planning to go all out and celebrate, there are many activities and events all around the city that are perfect for every family member.
Manhattan
Valentine’s Day Activities at Children’s Museum of Manhattan
212 W 83rd St, New York, NY 10024
February 12 and February 13, 10am-5pm
$15; $12 seniors 65 and older and visitors with disabilities. Advanced Registration Required.
Feel the love at CMOM with Valentine’s Day Fun! Share bugs and kisses with your loved ones and fashion your own funky “love bug” hat in shades of red and pink. Be sure to check out the Map of My Heart Installation where you can show off those you love both near and far by adding to an evolving map installation.
Valentine’s Day Berry Pop Tarts Class at Taste Buds Kitchen
109 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001
February 12, 9-10am
$50, Advanced registration required
Celebrate Valentine’s day with a fun-filled culinary adventure! Whip up fresh pie dough and oh-so-delicious strawberry filling to create scrumptious pop tarts from scratch you’ll fall in love with. You and your budding chef will create loving memories in the Kitchen and discover how to make your very own Berry Pop Tarts complete with hearts and a pretty strawberry glaze! This class is designed for kids and parents to cook together! Register for the number of children, a spot for the caregiver is included in the price.
Family Day: I Love NYC at Center for Architecture
536 LaGuardia Pl, New York, NY 10012
February 12, 11am – 1pm
$10, Advanced registration required
For this Family Day, we will take inspiration from the Times Square Valentine Heart Design Competition. This annual competition invites architecture firms to think about how a Valentine sent from the heart of Times Square could express love for everyone. The group will look at the various designs for this public piece of art and then, as a family, you will design and build your own model of a 3D Valentine for NYC.
ConEd Family Day: Victorian Valentines Activity Kit Pick Up
Morris-Jumel Mansion,65 Jumel Terrace, New York, NY 10032
February 12 and February 13, 1-4pm
Free, Advanced registration required
Stop by the Morris-Jumel Mansion and pick up everything that you need to create a Victorian inspired Valentine’s Day Craft.
Kids Rule 3rd Annual Valentine’s Day Brunch at KRI Studio
2321 1st Ave., New York, NY 10035
February 12, 12-2:30pm
$20. Advanced Registration Required
Children will be served brunch prepared by Celebrity Chef Harley, will complete a Valentine’s Day Craft, and enjoy a dance party afterwards.
Valentine’s Love Shacks Class at Taste Buds Kitchen
109 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001
February 13, 9-10am
$50, Advanced registration required
Get creative decorating your very own Love Shack at this signature Valentine’s Day Workshop. From pink frosted roofs to heart shaped window panes, you and your creative chef will love the endless decorating options as you work together to design and decorate your very own gingerbread house masterpiece. Enjoy cheerful love tunes while sipping pink hot cocoa and experiencing quality family time.
Valentine’s Day Party! Virtual Concerts
Laurie Berkner, Online
February 13, 12pm and 5pm
$20; $80 Meet & Greet Add-On Package. Advanced Registration Required
Join Laurie Berkner for an 80+ min LIVE interactive, virtual performance (plus pre-show!) for the whole family! Sing, dance, & play games through your device with Laurie as she performs fan favorites and Valentine’s songs, interacts with you through the screen, & brings in a few surprises – from her house to yours!
Valentine’s Sweetheart Pop-up
Grand Bazaar NYC, 100 W 77th StNew York, NY 10024
February 13, 10am-5pm
Admission is free, prices vary for goods
Get your sweetheart something that can’t be found elsewhere. Whether you are celebrating Valentine’s Day or Pal-entine’s Day, come pick up artisanal Valentine sweets, hand-drawn cards, one-of-a-kind jewelry, hand-poured scented candles, and anything your beloved one may desire. You never know what amazing treasures you’ll discover. P.S. 100% of the profits are donated to four local public schools benefiting over 2,000 children.
Brooklyn
Valentine’s Day Pop-Up
One Girl Cookies, 254 36th St Suite 106, Brooklyn, NY 11232
February 11, 12-2pm
Admission is free, Prices vary for goods
One Girl Cookies will be hosting a Valentine’s Day pop-up featuring thoughtfully packaged gifts like Valentine’s Day-inspired cookies, petit fours, and other baked goods. Finish the gift set with cards, candles, chocolates, and other gifts by artisan makers.
Valentine’s Day in DUMBO
53-83 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
February 12, 12-4pm
Free
Celebrate your Valentine (your sweetie, pod, BFF, kids, mom, yourself!) in DUMBO! Get your photo taken by the Self Portrait Project at the Heart Sculpture, and get a commemorative print to-go. Enjoy FREE hot beverages from FEED, when you show your photo print! Explore the maker’s market experience inside at Empire Stores. The first 250 people to get their photo taken will receive $14 Dumbo Dollars, which will be redeemable at participating Dumbo restaurants from February 14 to 28.
Bead Kit Workshop: Valentine’s Day Edition
Saskia at Industry City, 67 35th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232
February 12, 12-4pm
Workshop is free with kit
Join Saskia for a kids + adults beading workshop and create a handmade gift for your loved one.
Parents’ Night Out: Valentine’s Day at Glory Martial Arts Center
268 Bay Ridge Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220
February 12, 5-9pm
$60, Advanced registration required
It’s the most romantic night of the year for you and your significant other- and the BEST night of the year for your kids! Have an amazing Valentine’s Day date night stress-free with this Parents’ Night Out program. Kids ages 5 and older will have fun with non-stop activities like Nerf Wars! Plus, pizza, ice cream, drinks and dessert. Program is fully supervised.
Valentine’s Couples and Families Hike at Shirley Chisholm State Park
1750 Pennsylvania Ave.,Brooklyn, NY 11239
February 12,10am-12pm
Free, Advanced registration required
Join SCSP park educators for a fun hike around the Penn side of the park. Explore the different love lives of animals found living there!
The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays the Music of Paul McCartney & Wings for Kids + More
Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
February 13, 12pm
$12-15; free for kids younger than 1
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the music of Paul McCartney & Wings! The Rock and Roll Playhouse band offers its audience of families movement, stories and an opportunity to rock out in an effort to educate children and explore their creativity.
Make a Bouquet for Valentine’s Day
Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225
February 13, 2-3:30pm
$33; $30 members; $35 material fee, Advanced Registration Required
Nothing says “I love you” more than a homemade offering—especially with flowers! Learn how to create a stunning bouquet for your loved ones. Open to all levels, this indoor workshop will cover the basics of preparation, design, and maintenance of floral materials. Please bring your own shears, and they will provide fresh, seasonal flowers.
Queens
Valenslime Party
A Sprinkle of Fun, 79-05 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY 11385
February 11, 4-5:30pm
$20, Advanced Registration Required
Celebrate Valentine’s Day when you make your own Valenslime, play games, dance, enjoy pizza, juice and ice cream sundaes- plus, good bags!
Valentine’s Day Celebration
Alley Pond Environmental Center, 224-65 76th Ave, Bayside, NY 11364
February 12, 11am-12:15pm
$24 per child with one adult, Advanced Registration Required
Get ready to spread some love to APEC’s animals when you meet furry, scaly, and fine-feathered friends. Children will enjoy an up-close look at 4 different critters, share a Valentine’s Day book, and make a “lovely” craft to take home.
Victorian-Inspired Treasure Boxes
The Voelker Orth Museum, 14919 38th Ave, Queens, NY 11354
February 13, 1-3pm
$12; $10 members
Create a special treasure box in lavish Victorian-inspired style and have the option to make a Valentine should your creation be made as a gift. Decoupage, with gilded touches, velvet or brocade, the box itself will be a keepsake. Space is limited so reservations are encouraged.
Love Blossoms at The Shops at Skyview Center
40-24 College Point Blvd., Queens, NY 11354
February 14, 11am-9pm,
Free
The Shops at Skyview will display “Love Blossoms,” a four-foot-tall floral interactive heart sculpture. The community is invited to visit and curate their own free bouquets by picking live flowers from the sculpture. Shoppers are sure to feel the flower-power of love when they present their colorful free bouquet to loved ones. The flower frenzy will be available while supplies last.
The Bronx/ Westchester
Chocomania! Valentine’s Party
Rye Reads Learning Center, 69 Maple Ave, Rye, NY 10580
February 11, 2022, 5:30-7:30pm
$40, Advanced Registration Required
Love is all around us – especially if what you love is chocolate! Share a read aloud, then make and take delicious chocolate treats to share with a special Valentine.
Family Art Project: Love for Woodland Friends
Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave, Bronx, NY 10471
February 12 and February 13, 10am-1pm
Free with admission
As we look ahead to Valentine’s Day, take a cue from the ways that woodland animals care for their families. Celebrate the ways we care for each other by creating woodland-creature sock puppets. Give your puppet as a heartwarming gift, or keep it to remind you of our local woodland friends.
Valentine’s Day Pop Up Cards Workshop
The Rye Arts Center, 51 Milton Rd, Rye, NY 10580
February 12, 2-4pm
$45, Advanced Registration Required
Learn how to make your own cards ‘pop’ with simple techniques. In this workshop you will create a paper box and fill it with hearts, make valentine clouds to float on the page and heal a broken heart with one simple move. You will get step by step directions and be amazed at how easy it is to create something so cool. All supplies included.
Lobo Love: Valentine’s Day Party with Wolves!
Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Run St, South Salem, NY 10590
February 12 and February 13, 10-11:30am and 1-2:30pm
$15; $12 children younger than 12. Advanced Registration Required
Show the wolves how much you love them by attending this Valentine’s Day – themed program! Visitors will learn about mythology surrounding wolves, the important role of wolves in the natural world, and discover why this season is such a magical time for packs in North America, while also assembling “wolfy” valentines for Ambassador Wolves! Guests will visit Ambassador Wolves Alawa, Nikai, and Zephyr as well as potentially behold some of the WCC’s critically endangered red wolves and Mexican gray wolves.
Smitten with STEAM- Exploring Art Through the Artist Saturday
Westchester Children’s Museum, 100 Playland Pkwy, Rye, NY 10580
February 12, 11am-4pm
$5 or free for members plus admission: $9; $8 seniors; free for members, children younger than 1, Advanced Registration Required
Get ready for a fun filled day dedicated to the love of STEAM! Join WCM to create some unique Valentine’s Day crafts or a special card in Cupid’s Color lab (where science and art meet)! And it all ends with an interactive performance with Jete Dance studio where audience participation is encouraged. Get dressed up in your best Valentine’s Day outfit and join all the STEAM festivities.
Valentines that Grow at Trailside Nature Museum
6 Reservation Rd, Cross River, NY 10518
February 12, 1-2pm
Free, $10 parking; $5 parking with Westchester County Park Pass
Show the earth some love by making recycled seed paper Valentine’s. All participants will make and decorate their own seed paper valentine to take home or give to someone special.
Family Valentine’s Day Workshop
Pelham Art Center, 155 Fifth Ave #1503,Pelham, NY 10803
February 13, 1-2:15pm
$25; $23 members; $15 per additional child, Advanced Registration Required
Get creative with your family and create a one-of-a-kind heart-shaped paper plush! The teaching process used is a step-by-step method that will both inspire and delight your child into action. Students will be encouraged to customize their own paper plush and decorate to their heart’s content. Hide a small gift or a secret message inside! Participants will leave with a special Valentine to keep or to give to someone special.
Valentines Day Drop Off
Bach To Rock Mamaroneck, 130 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY 10543
February 14, 7:30-10pm
$25. Advanced Registration Required
B2R will be hosting a movie night for your kids while you enjoy a night out!
Rockland/Bergen
Valentines Crafts & Sundae Party
Party Pack Crew, 35 South Middletown Rd, Nanuet, NY
February 11, 5-8pm
$35; $45 VIP Ticket, Advanced Registration Required
Join Your Favorite Characters In Making Valentines Crafts & Ice Cream Sundaes! Kids are invited to visit all 3 of the craft tables and create memories and valentines for your friends and family. Sip & Paint Table will be one of the options for your valentines portrait. Meet your favorite characters and take photos. Then it’s Pizza time! Make your own ice cream sundaes with many different toppings!
Valentine Craft Market and Farm Stand
Palisades Community Center, 675 Oak Tree Rd, Palisades, NY 10964
February 12, 10am-2pm
Free; prices vary for goods
Take a ride and come out to this open air, family friendly event offering a wide-range of unique and beautiful handmade crafts for all your Valentines. And for your Valentine dinner, a cornucopia of local root veggies, greenhouse greens and exotic mushrooms from Do Re Me Farms, bakery delights from Balthazar Bakery and fresh, hot made before your eyes, French fries from Bongo Fries!
Valentine Brunch With The Characters
Party Pack Crew, 35 South Middletown Rd, Nanuet, NY
February 12, 1-3pm
$30. Advanced Registration Required.
Come meet your favorite characters, sip & paint, and enjoy a delicious brunch. A chef will be making waffles and you choose your sides! You will be given a canvas and all painting supplies. Take pictures with your favorite characters and take home fun party favors!
Valentine’s Day Bingo
Orangeburg Library, 20 S Greenbush Rd, Orangeburg, NY 10962
February 14, 4:30-5pm
Free, Advanced registration required
Play a fun, Valentine themed bingo game using candy hearts to cover the numbers on your bingo cards!
Long Island
Hearts for Art
Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington
February 10-February 13, Thursday-Sunday, 12-5pm
$5 suggested donation; free for members and children younger than 13, Advanced Registration Required
Spread the love with Hearts for Art this Valentine’s Day Weekend! Fall in love with a work of art and place a heart in front of your favorite work of art for all to see! Then post your pick on social media with #heartsforart. All visitors will receive a Hearts for Art Kit upon check-in complete with a heart and writing materials to decorate their own heart for placing in the galleries.
No sew Heart Pillows
Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Rd, Southold, NY 11971
February 10, 5-6pm
$2 material fee, Advanced registration required
Create an adorable heart pillow with patterned felt and stuffing. Use as a decoration in your bedroom or give as a gift for Valentine’s Day!
Valentine’s Day Workshop
Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, NY 11932
February 12, 10-11am
$20 per child. Advanced registration required
Life is like a box of chocolates! Make your own for this special holiday season. Chef Carolyn Stec, General Manager and Pastry Chef of Sen Restaurant, will show you how!
Valentine’s Party
United Skates of America, Inc., 1276 Hicksville Rd, Seaford, NY 11783
February 12, 9:30am-12pm
$15, Advanced registration required
Bring the whole family for a Valentine’s event that everyone can enjoy! Admission includes skate rental, slice of pizza , drink, glow stick, visits from special characters, dance party and ice cream sundae.
Valentine’s Day Party-Kids Art & Craft Event
Freestyle Swim, 231 Voice Rd, Carle Place, NY 11514
February 12, 10-11:30am
$25, Advanced Registration Required
Make your own Valentine’s Day gift exchange cards! Do a project with your child together and take home some beautiful decorative pieces with love! Light refreshments are available at the facility.
I Turtle-y Love You
Painting with a Twist, 855 Merrick Rd, Baldwin, NY 11510
February 12, 11am-12:30pm
$29-$34 – Advanced Registration Required
Learn to paint something special with step by step instructions inspired by Valentine’s Day- a heart covered turtle!
Falling In Love With Wildlife
Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Dr, Smithtown, NY 11787
February 13, 1-3pm
$10 child; $5 adults
Join Sweetbriar staff and volunteers for an afternoon of close encounters with wildlife. Meet some of Sweetbriar’s cute and loveable animals, play an animal matching game in honor of Valentine’s Day, and create a craft to remember the day. There will be many photo opportunities and a special guest.
Valentine’s Day Event
Planet Play, 418 Bedford Ave, Bellmore, NY 11710
February 13, 4-6pm
$40 per child (includes admission for one adult); $10 per additional adult, Advanced Registration Required
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with two hours of play, which includes a bounce house, two floor jungle gym, arcade, virtual reality and toddler section; $11 arcade card (40 points); a cookie decorating station; character appearances; photo opportunities; tattoo station; balloon drop; goody bag for each child.