The 10 Best Places to Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Kids

With Valentine’s Day approaching, it’s time to think about how you’ll spend it! If you’re celebrating it with your entire family this year, we have the perfect spots for some fun. We have a variety of events and locations to fit anyone’s schedule. These places are spread out throughout the city with activities ranging from restaurants to museums. We’ve created a list of the 10 Best Places to Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Kids to make this a memorable day of love!

Looking for any Valentine’s Day gifts for your kids? Check out The 10 Best Valentines Gifts for Kids

Hershey’s Chocolate World – Theatre District

20 Times Square Building at 701 7th Ave., New York, NY

Have an experience at Hershey’s Chocolate World! This is a perfect place to go with the family where you’ll get to taste Hershey’s largest s’mores and check out their Amazing Candy Machine. They’re open until 5 p.m. so it’s perfect for a day trip with the kids. The store also has exclusive Hershey’s retail for chocolate lovers and you can also look at their menu for some extra sweet treats!

Economy Candy – Lower East Side

108 Rivington Street, New York, NY 10002

On this special day, candy is a must! Economy Candy is a super cute shop that has treats and classic candy sweets. Walk around the store and reminisce on all the candy that you forgot even existed. They have an amazing collection of chocolate, nuts, candies, fruits and more. Economy Candy has options for everyone with their sugar-free and kosher options and if you’ve ever been interested in International treats, this is the place to go. Have fun at the shop with your family and afterward you get to enjoy the candy you all compiled!

Georgetown Cupcakes – Soho

111 Mercer Street New York, NY 10012

If you want a special but relaxed Valentine’s Day for your family, Georgetown Cupcakes is a great option. Walk-in and take a peek at all the amazing cupcakes and designs that they have displayed. You can choose between classic cupcakes like Vanilla Birthday or try out some of their Valentine’s assortments with pastel fondant hearts that have cute holiday sayings on them. Find the most enticing flavors and beautiful cupcakes to enjoy with the entire family. It brings something special to this holiday and is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face.

Amorino – Midtown West

721 Eight Ave., 10036, New York

Amorino has amazing treats and desserts that are not only tasty but beautifully crafted. They shape their ice cream into flowers on top of cones and their flavors range from classic vanilla to organic blackcurrant. They have a variety of hot drinks and delicious waffles and crepes. Don’t forget to try their gelato macarons and special sweet treats. This is the perfect stop for a special Valentine’s Day with the family.

It’s Sugar – Upper West Side

1991 Broadway New York, NY 10023

This restaurant would be a sweet surprise for children! The It’s Sugar restaurant has trendy decorations and crazy treats on its menu. They serve extravagant milkshakes and exciting platters like the classic Sugar Factory Rainbow Sliders. Enjoy a nice family dinner and make sure to snap a picture of your food for the memories! Check online for reservations and take a peek at the exciting menu.

Ice Skating at Rockefeller Center – Midtown

Between 50th and 49th Street. New York, NY 10020

Ice skating on Valentine’s Day is a classic. With the family on ice, there’ll be a ton of laughs and a memorable experience. Tickets are between $20-$54 and you can buy tickets online in advance or stop by during General Admission. Rockefeller Center is known for the bright lights and decorations which makes this rink is a beautiful space for a much-needed photo-op!

See A Broadway Shows – Multiple Locations

Make this an extra special Valentine’s Day by bringing the family to a Broadway show! These amazing productions display beautiful sets with amazing music and acting. There are classic shows performing like Wicked but also fun attractions like the crowd favorite, The Blue Man Group. Times and ticket prices vary between shows but anything you decide to see will truly be memorable.

Museum of Ice Cream – Soho

558 Broadway, New York, NY 10012

You should already be excited when you hear the name of this museum! The Museum of Ice Cream provokes creativity and imagination with 13 multi-sensory installations. This is the perfect place to take fun pictures and spend time with the family. They’re open until 7 p.m. so take your time checking out some of their amazing installations like Celestial Subway, Rainbow Tunnel and Sprinkle Pool! It’s enjoyable for both kids and adults and you’ll have so much fun exploring the museum. Reservations are suggested and ticket prices start at $36 for adults and are free for children two years old and younger.

610 E 169th Street, Bronx, NY 10456

If you’re looking to stay in for Valentine’s Day with Covid-19 still prominent in our lives, multiple New York City libraries are holding some fun online events. Have the family come together and enjoy the Heart-Eyes Storytime event at 11:30 a.m. Tune in to listen to a story that celebrates Valentine’s Day. The Morrisania Library is holding an in-person Valentine’s Day Craft event. Families wanting to craft while spending some time together are welcome! For later in the day, multiple libraries are holding online Family Storytimes for some relaxed quality time with one another. Make sure to go online and reserve your spots for these events.

River Terrace & Murray Street New York, NY 10280

Create heart-shaped “love locks” at this event. This workshop is free and open to families and people of all ages. When you’re done creating your lock you can tie it to the park fence and admire your masterpiece. This event starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. Stay and enjoy the festive atmosphere with music and treats!