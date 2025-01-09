New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Tweens & Teens

Uber Offers Free Rides For Teens Who Fail Driving Test

Uber is pitching in to help teens get around.

For many teens, getting a driver’s license is a right of passage. Teens who live outside the city often rely on a drive to get where they need to go, and even though city kids tend to take public transportation more than drive, passing a road test is still a milestone.

They often look forward to it, especially when they have been taking Driver’s Ed classes with their classmates. After all, no one wants to be the one who fails the road test. Unfortunately, it happens, and likely more than you might think. 34% of first-time takers fail their road test in New York.

For many teens, failing their driver’s test can feel like the end of the world. The excitement of finally being able to drive turns into frustration, disappointment, and maybe even a little embarrassment. The truth is that learning to drive and passing the test can be tough for many, and sometimes it just takes a little extra time and practice.

Uber’s new Uber Teen Accounts offer a unique solution to help ease the blow of not passing the driving test and it’s designed to keep teens feeling independent, even when they’re not behind the wheel.

How Uber Is Pitching In

To make life a little easier for teens who don’t pass their driver’s test, Uber is offering a month of free rides to teens with Uber Teen Accounts. This means that if your teen fails their test, they can get a month of free rides. The offer is good for up to six rides, with a maximum of $20 per ride.

This is an especially helpful option for outer borough or suburban parents, who may find themselves juggling multiple schedules and trying to fit in time to drive their teen around. Uber’s offer helps your teen get to where they need to go and hopefully helps reduce the blow of failing the road test a little bit.

“We know being a teenager is hard enough, especially if your driver’s test doesn’t go as planned,” says Georgie Jeffreys, Head of Marketing at Uber North America. “Whether it’s a ride home from school or to the mall with friends, we’re making it easier for teens to stay mobile and independent until they can get back on the road.”

How It Works

Learning to drive is stressful, and failing a test can be discouraging for your teen and for you, too. For parents whose kids regularly use Uber, the Uber Teen Account program can give them peace of mind knowing that their teen is using a service with built-in safety features, including ride tracking, real-time updates, and a clear record of all trips taken. It can also help your teen feel a little less trapped and on the spot while they prepare for their next road test.

To unlock the free rides, parents or teens can sign into the Uber app or visit uber.com/teenrides. From there, you’ll be prompted to enter some basic information. You’ll also need to include which portion of the driver’s test your teen failed and why.

To qualify for the offer, your teen must have an active Uber Teen Account. If they don’t have one already, setting one up is free. The promotion is limited to six rides, with a maximum of $20 per ride. The offer is slated to run through March 31, 2025, or until all offers have been redeemed.

About the Author

Danielle Ramos

Danielle Ramos is the Deputy Editor of New York Family. She is also a mom of three, essayist, and proud Brooklyn native. An award-winning writer, her specialties include parenting, pregnancy, health, and pets. Growing up in the best city in the world, she loves nothing more than sharing the magic of raising kids in New York City. Danielle is also an animal lover, music fan, and always, always a dreamer.

