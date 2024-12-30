How Much You’ll Pay to Drive In and Out of NYC Starting This Sunday: Congestion Pricing Tips and Discounts

As the New Year rolls in, so does congestion pricing. Whether you’re driving the family into the city for a day of sightseeing, heading to a show or concert, or returning to NYC after an event outside the city, it’s going to cost you a bit more with the new congestion pricing.

Beginning January 5th, congestion pricing will officially be in effect. Here’s a breakdown of how it will affect you and your family:

Peak Toll Rates: The first thing to know is that the highest toll rate, referred to as the peak toll rate, will be in effect during weekday hours from 5 am to 9 pm, and on weekends from 9 am to 9 pm.

Family Cars: Passenger cars and small commercial vehicles (such as sedans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and small vans) using a valid E-ZPass will face a $9 toll during peak hours and a reduced $2.25 toll overnight when traffic is lighter.

Small Trucks and Some Buses: These will pay a toll of $14.40 during peak hours and $3.60 overnight, while large trucks and tour buses will be charged $21.60 during peak hours and $5.40 overnight.

Taxis and Ride-Shares: If you leave your car at home, you may still have to pay more than you normally would. Taxis and for-hire vehicles licensed by the NYC Taxi & Limousine Commission won’t pay a daily toll. Instead, passengers will be charged a smaller fee for each trip in or through the Congestion Relief Zone. For high-volume for-hire vehicles, the fee will be $1.50 per ride, regardless of whether it’s during peak or off-peak hours. Taxis, green cabs, and black cars will have a lower charge of $0.75 per ride, at all times.

Here is a full schedule of all congestion pricing information.

Tips to Save Money During Congestion Pricing

Get an E-ZPass. If you have an E-ZPass, you can pay the Congestion Relief Zone toll the same way you do for other roads, bridges, and tunnels. If you don’t have an E-ZPass, you’ll get a Tolls by Mail bill sent to the vehicle’s registered owner. Just know that Tolls by Mail is more expensive.

Use These Tunnels: If you’re driving into the Congestion Relief Zone with a valid E-ZPass during peak hours, you’ll get a toll credit for using one of the four main tunnels: Lincoln, Holland, Queens-Midtown, or Hugh L. Carey. The credit can be up to $3 for cars, $1.50 for motorcycles, $7.20 for small trucks and charter buses, and $12 for large trucks and tour buses. But keep in mind, no credits are given overnight when the toll is already reduced by 75%.

Congestion Pricing Exemptions and Discounts

There are a few exemptions and discounts that may apply to some NYC families:

Low-Income Discount Plan: If you’re enrolled in this plan, you can get a 50% discount on tolls after your first 10 trips in a month, and it’ll apply to all your peak period trips after that.

Tax Credit: If you live in the Congestion Relief Zone (below 60th Street) and your New York State adjusted gross income is under $60,000, you might be eligible for a tax credit equal to the amount you’ve paid in tolls.

Individual Disability Exemption Plan: This plan is for people with disabilities or health conditions that make it hard to use public transit. It can be applied to a vehicle registered to the applicant or to a vehicle registered to someone they choose, like a family member or caregiver, as long as that person is driving the applicant in the Congestion Relief Zone.

LIRR and Metro-North Discounts: Just as congestion pricing kicks in, LIRR and Metro-North are offering some perks from January through March to encourage people to take public transit. Monthly tickets will be accepted at all stations, no matter what’s printed on them. Plus, on weekends, monthly ticket holders can bring up to two guests for just $1 each, with tickets available on the TrainTime app.

Though this will take some getting used to, the MTA says the plan will help NYC residents enjoy less crowded streets. Whether that will happen or not, one thing is certain, the congestion pricing tolls will increase. Tolls will gradually increase by 2031. The MTA is rolling out the toll structure over six years, starting with a $9 peak toll for cars. In 2028, the toll will rise to $12, and by 2031, it will reach $15.