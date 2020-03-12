Two Public Bronx Schools Close

Two co-located public Bronx schools close Thursday after a student was tested positive for the Coronavirus according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

After a student tested positive for the Coronavirus, the Laboratory School of Finance and Technology and South Bronx Preparatory: A College Board School located in the same Mott Haven building at 360 East 145 St. are closed for an initial 24-hour period in order to disinfect the building.

According to the Mayor, he explains that the Health Department will trace close contacts of the individual to recommend quarantine and further testing.

“We don’t make this decision lightly, and we know the disruption and anxiety this means for students, faculty and parents,” the Mayor explains. “We are taking every precaution to keep people safe, and we will keep everyone informed as we learn more through the day.”

For children who rely on daily school lunches, kids can still go to the front of the school building during the 24-hour close to pick up their school meals including breakfast and lunch. Parents can head to the school meals page on the NYC DOE for more info.

