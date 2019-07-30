Tribeca Preschool Guide in NYC: Find the Best Preschool for Your Kids

We are approaching the last days of July and will soon be in August — meaning the start of school is closer than you think. Soak up the summer days, but also, start to look for a preschool that will be the perfect fit your little ones. No need to start panicking because listed below is our roundup of preschools if you are looking in the Tribeca area. Not what you are looking for? Take a look at our other preschool guides in other neighborhoods and boroughs: Brooklyn Preschool Guide and Preschools on the Upper East Side.

JEWISH COMMUNITY PROJECT



Ages 2-5.5

146 Duane St.

Philosophy: Child-centered

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “The Preschool provides children and their families the opportunity to explore their Jewish culture and offers the seeds for establishing Jewish identity which is defined differently for each of us. The program emphasizes a sensory approach to cultural Judaism and the Jewish holidays, as this is a wonderful way for children to appreciate their heritage and their community.”

Noteworthy: “The JCP Arts Appreciation Curriculum connects children’s natural curiosity to interactive experiences with professional artists. The curriculum provides guided inquiry and first-hand exposure to professional art and artists across varying media within the visual and performing arts. Children think critically, imagine, exercise curiosity, respect varying points of view, and find ways to express themselves and their ideas.” jcpdowntown.org

THE PARK PRESCHOOL



Ages 2-5

275 Greenwich St.

Philosophy: Montessori

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Mixed age groups of two through five-year-olds learn how to care, help, work, play and cooperate with each other. Children learn from one another as they interact in a school setting…The older children help the younger ones with various problems and activities which allows the younger children to become more independent and not to rely totally on adults.”

Noteworthy: “The children can participate in the various activity centers in their classes. For example, children can read in the library area, paint in the art area, build a beautiful structure of blocks, work with puzzles in the language arts area, observe and categorize shells in the science center or become firefighters or teachers in the dramatic play area.” theparkpreschool.org

READE STREET PREP



Ages 18 months (Preschool Prep)-3.5 years (Full-day)

77 Reade St. (East Campus Preschool)

104 Reade Street (West Campus Enrichment)

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “The Reade Street Prep curriculum centers around ten thematic units. Determined largely by teacher and parent input, each of these highly engaging topics is rife with content area knowledge. We weave academic, social-emotional, and behavioral benchmarks into the monthly themes, and in doing so, ensure that all students are making age- and language-appropriate progress in the areas of early literacy, mathematics, science, critical thinking, public speaking, socialization, conflict resolution, and more.”

Noteworthy: “Reade Street Prep is proud to offer all programs in English, Spanish immersion, and Mandarin immersion.”

rsprep.com

THE WASHINGTON MARKET SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

55 Hudson St. (ages 3-5)

134 Duane St. (ages 2-4)

Philosophy: Eclectic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Our program blends the creative educational experience of an open classroom with the supportive guidance and structure of a challenging Montessori-based curriculum, timetable and drive to learn about life. It combines engaging materials and activities with the individual freedom, social experiences, and adult guidance necessary for each child to fulfill his/her own developmental needs.”

Noteworthy: “Children are encouraged to depict their understanding through one of many symbolic languages, including drawing, sculpture, dramatic play and writing. Documenting the children’s schoolwork is a significant aspect of this approach to learning. Through writing, photographs and video, teachers capture and interpret the different learning experiences in the classroom.” washingtonmarketschool.org

TRIBECA COMMUNITY SCHOOL



Ages 2-5

22 Ericsson Place

124 Hudson St.

Philosophy: Reggio Emilia

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “Children are engaged in experiences that are tailored to their natural curiosity about the world using such tools as music, art, drama, science, and the surrounding neighborhood. Programs are designed to cultivate students’ cognitive, intellectual and social skills through long-term inquiries based on the children’s and teachers’ interests. These investigations emphasize collaboration, documentation of the children’s work, problem-solving, and the involvement of parents and the community.”

Noteworthy: “Through the use of painting, sculpting, music, science, storytelling, theatre, and other forms of self-expression, children are taught to give voice to their thoughts and ideas, as well as share their newfound discoveries and understandings.” tribecacommunityschool.com