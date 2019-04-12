There’s a holiday nearly every month to celebrate in New York City and this month it’s Passover! With numerous holiday festivities, it can be hard to narrow down where you and your family should go or what to do. Perhaps your kids would enjoy crafting or shaping a cup out of clay? Or, maybe they would have more fun swinging their hands high in the sky at a blood pumping concert? Regardless of what your family chooses to do, we’ve curated the perfect list of activities for you to celebrate the Passover!

Brooklyn:

Interfaith Passover Seder For Immigrant and Refugee Justice

Come celebrate a holiday that commemorates the steadfast faith of the Jewish people and how they were liberated from Egypt. At NYC’s Third Interfaith Passover Seder, leaders from various religions come together to actively fight discrimination and promote universal freedom. Inviting people from all faiths and backgrounds to the Interfaith Passover Seder, families will get to eat and work together towards making New York City a better place. Free, 6:30 – 9 p.m., April 17. Union Temple of Brooklyn 17 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY, 11238, 646-648-0780, our.cityofnewyork.us.com

Maltzahpalooza Kids Concert and Taste of Passover at Whole Foods

Do you like good food and enjoy live music? Are you thrilled by the possibility of winning a free giveaway? If so, Whole Foods’ Maltzahpalooza Kids Concert may be for you! With interactive holiday music and stories from Tkiya, you and the kids can sing along, try some great food, and take part in a fun Passover celebration for the whole family! Free, 4 – 6:30 p.m., April 16. Whole Foods Market (Williamsburg, Gowanus), newyork.pjlibrary.org/williamsburg, newyork.pjlibrary.org/gowanus

Family Passover Seder With Chabad

Every Jew, rich or poor, is invited to Passover at the Chabad of Flatbush. Hoping to create an unforgettable experience, Chabad will serve gourmet Passover cuisine and celebrate with Hebrew/English/Russian Haggadahs. With the hope of bringing others together, Chabad wants Jews to relive their Exodus from Egypt and to celebrate the freedom they gained during Passover thousands of years ago. Celebrate Seder in a fun and warm atmosphere with your family this Passover at Family Passover Seder with Chabad! $10 – $25, 9 – 11:30 p.m., April 20. Chabad Lubavitch of Flatbush 1923 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn NY, 11230, 718-406-3915, newyork.pjlibrary.org

Manhattan:

Malzahpalooza Kids Concert With Joanie Leeds and Passover Food Tasting

If you like music, good food, or those classic Passover stories that remind us of what this time of year is all about then join the Jewish Community Project (JCP) Downtown for a fun family celebration at Whole Foods Market TriBeCa! Sing, dance, and rediscover what Passover is all about with Joanie Leeds and a fun taste-testing activity! Free, 4 – 6:30 p.m., April 16. Whole Foods Market TriBeCa 270 Greenwich St., New York NY 10007, eventbrite.com/matzahpaloozapassover

Passover Celebration

Human beings have a tendency to pass down stories and traditions from one generation to the next. This spring you can do more than just recall old stories and tell your kids about the good old days. For Passover, your children can discover the stories and traditions of the holiday for themselves. With customs that people of the Jewish faith hold dear and a Rabbi to guide them, your little ones and you can discover why Passover is still honored today, and work on a hands-on activity that they can even bring home. Free with Museum Admission, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., April 24. Museum of the City of New York 1220 Fifth Ave., New York NY 10029, mcny.org

Cups of Elijah

This Passover your child can learn about the Biblical Prophet Elijah and uncover why the fifth ceremonial cup of wine, Elijah’s cup, is so significant. At the Children’s Museum of Manhattan your little one can create a cup for Elijah with clay and jewels at the Community Museum of Manhattan while learning about the biblical prophet the cup is meant for. With this fun craft and storytime, your child will get to see the role that Elijah plays in Biblical history and why he always has a place at the Passover table. Free with Museum Admission, 1 – 1:45 p.m., April 23. The Tisch Building 212 West 83rd St., New York NY 10024, 212-721-1223, cmom.org

Queens:

Passover Seder

Celebrate Passover at La Baraka! With delectable delights on every page of the menu, this restaurant is perfect for families with kids who are a little older. Serving up North African influenced French Cuisine on a regular basis, this quaint little restaurant has a knack for plating meals appealing to all the senses and for Passover, La Baraka is accommodating religious dietary restrictions too. This year, celebrate the Exodus of the Jews in style at La Baraka and share a meal sure to please the whole family. Prices Vary, 5 – 9 p.m., April 22. 255-09 Northern Blvd. Little Neck, NY 11362, 718-428-1461, labarakarest.com

Bronx:

Seder Songs

Join new moms and dads at the Riverdale YM-YWHA to sing Seder songs. Celebrate the Passover together at this fun, interactive session of the Y’s ongoing playgroup with other parents, soon-to-be parents, and little tots tumbling about. Talk about why Passover is still widely respected today while also allowing your little one’s to play! Free, 9 – 10:30 a.m., April 19. Riverdale YM-YWHA 5625 Arlington Ave, Bronx, NY, 10471, 347-913-4445, newyork.pjlibrary.org/seder-songs