The Top Kid-Friendly and Leak-Proof Water Bottles

Staying hydrated is a must for the brain to stay alert and focused when the kids head back to school and learn new material this year. Drinking water will be easy for your kids to stay hydrated with these stylish and fun water bottles that we’ve rounded up for you. Take a look at these leak-proof bottles that both you and your kids will love. Kids will be excited about the fun prints and parents won’t have to deal with the messy leakage from the bottle — it’s a win-win! Click through to see what a great addition these bottles will be with your kids’ new back-to-school backpacks!
Mackenzie Pink Navy Glow-in-the-Dark Moons Water Bottles by Pottery Barn Kids
This fun trio pack by Pottery Barn Kids is a must! These insulated bottles made of stainless steel have a silicone straw that reaches to the bottom to get every last drop. They also have a push-button pop-up lid for ease and a vacuum-valve stopper that prevents any leakage from happening. Aside from their practical use, these bottles are finished off with fun designs that glow in the dark — how fun! These lightweight bottles can also be thrown in the dishwasher and are BPA free.
Price: $24.50-$26.50
Eddy® Kids 12 oz Bottle, Insulated Stainless Steel by Camelbak
Hydrate in style with Camelbak’s Stainless Steel insulated water bottle. This bottle is spill-proof and is simple to clean with a dishwashable cap, making it super easy for parents! It even has a bite valve that is easy to flip open. Keep liquids cool with a double-wall vacuum that is sweat proof, keeping everything dry when your kids throw the bottles in their bags. The best part is that kids can pick from a variety of colors and designs from bright butterflies to colorful geometric designs. BPA, BPS, and BPF free.
Price: $20
Skull Water Bottle by Nununu
Stand out from the crowd with this super-cool black skull logo water bottle! Drink water easily with a mouthpiece that snaps up for sipping and locks down for zero leakage. This spunky bottle is transparent, resistant, and made from 100% Eastman Tritan. When on the go, you can easily throw this bottle into the dishwasher, but it is best to hand wash when you can. BPA free, no phthalates, lead or other toxins.
Price: $29
Pura Kiki® 11oz Sippy Bottle With Sleeve
Save money and time with the Pura Kiki water bottles. As your family grows, you can update your kids’ bottles with different lids: Silicone Travel Covers, Fast Flow Nipples, XL Sipper Spouts and Silicone Sealing Disks. Pick your favorite colored sleeve and use this water bottle for years with a variety of plastic-free lids to choose from. These bottles are also known for being super safe as they are free from 80,000 known toxins and are even certified by MADESAFE.
Price: $18.99
Kid Classic Sport 12oz by Klean Kanteen
For after-school sports, this water bottle by Klean Kanteen is a great option for the kiddos! This sport cap makes hydrating a breeze for on-the-go kids; there are no spills and it even has a dust cover for its soft silicone spout. You can trust that this bottle is durable and safe. It even has a loop for you to attach to your kid’s backpack. These fun bottles come in several designs and colors from jellyfish to dragons that you can pick from. As your kids grow, there are a variety of easy-to-clean caps that are compatible for you to transition to. For ages 4 and up, BPA free.
Price: $17.95
FUNtainer® Stainless Steel Water Bottle With Straw 12oz by Thermos
A favorite by both parents and kids, this push-button lid with a pop-up straw makes a great option when choosing a water bottle for the kids. Throw this durable, sweatproof stainless steel bottle in their bag or carry easily with its convenient carry handle. This vacuum-insulated bottle can keep liquids cool for up to 12 hours and be put in the dishwasher for an easy clean. BPA free.
Price: $15.99