The Top Kid-Friendly and Leak-Proof Water Bottles

Kid Classic Sport 12oz by Klean Kanteen

For after-school sports, this water bottle by Klean Kanteen is a great option for the kiddos! This sport cap makes hydrating a breeze for on-the-go kids; there are no spills and it even has a dust cover for its soft silicone spout. You can trust that this bottle is durable and safe. It even has a loop for you to attach to your kid’s backpack. These fun bottles come in several designs and colors from jellyfish to dragons that you can pick from. As your kids grow, there are a variety of easy-to-clean caps that are compatible for you to transition to. For ages 4 and up, BPA free.

Price: $17.95