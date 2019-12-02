The Top Kid-Friendly December Events in Queens for 2019

Just in time for the holidays, we’ve rounded up the best kid-friendly December events in Queens 2019! You and your children can take a break from the hustle and bustle of the season. Stop by a theatre, play double dutch or even head to the zoo. Either way, you’re in for a great time.

Taking a getaway this season? Check out our guide on everything you need to know about traveling with kids during the holidays!

Holiday Concert in Classical Music Style With Slavic Arts Ensemble – Flushing

December 1

Performing works by Handel, Pergolesi, Corelli, and Grieg, along with popular Christmas carols, this group of talented musicians welcomes your family to listen. Featured musicians are Agata Manka, first violin, Mieczyslaw Gubernat, second violin, and Dr. Marta Bedkowska-Reilly, cello. There is something for everyone at this concert! Free, 2-3 pm. Queens Library at Flushing, 41-17 Main St., Flushing, Queens, NY 11355, queenslibrary.org

The Nutcracker the Salzburg Marionette Theater (Austria) – Flushing

December 4

The Salzburg Marionette Theater comes to Queens all the way from Austria. This puppetry company, founded in 1913, hand carves, paints, costumes, and manipulates all of their puppets. Watch The Nutcracker come to life on stage with these lively and heart-warming puppets who have charm families year after year. Adults $14, adult members $10, kids $8, kid members $6, free for teens, flushingtownhall.org

Hello Panda Festival – Flushing Meadows

December 6 – January 26

Kick off the holiday light season with this grand festival. See 120 lantern exhibits and enjoy live entertainment that the family will love. This isn’t just a light festival, but a celebration of the Chinese art of lantern-making. There will be artisans, cultural performances, a holiday market, international food vendors, and tons of displays that illuminate bright colors! Prices go up to $90, 5-10 pm. Citi Field, 123-01 Roosevelt Avenue, Queens, NY 11368, hellopandafest.com

Hands On History: Make Your Own Scented Pomander – Jamaica Bricktown

December 7

In the 18th and 19th centuries, oranges used to be a very special fruit since people could only enjoy them during the winter! Some of the oranges were used to make pomanders, spiced, scented ornaments that added to the holiday decor in homes and filled the house with a wonderful aroma. Little ones ages 3 and up are invited to make their own pomanders at King Manor for the holiday season. Free, 1-4 pm. King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaican Ave., Jamaica, Queens, NY 11432, nycgovparks.org

Mommy and Me Double Dutch – Far Rockaway

December 7

Start practicing your double dutch skills, because it’s time for the family-friendly double dutch competition. You can sign up as a two or three-person team, no matter your skill level. Whether you want to play or watch, this double dutch competition is sure to be a safe and exciting event for Queens families. Free, 11 am-4 pm. Sorrentino Recreation Center, 18-48 Cornaga Ave., Far Rockaway, Queens, NY 11691, nycgovparks.org

Christmas in the Garden – Flushing

December 8

Kick off the holiday season in the garden with your family. There will be live musical performances, photos with Santa (additional fees), tree lighting, holiday crafts, and amazing sales at the Queens Botanical Garden Shop. Don’t miss out on this well-loved, spirited event. You can drop in for the fun whenever! Free, 12-5 pm. 43-50 Main St., Flushing, Queens, NY 113355, queensbotanical.org

Navidad: A Mexican-American Christmas – Corona

December 14-15

Come watch the Calpulli Mexican Dance Company take the stage at Queens Theater as they spread Christmas traditions from both sides of the Rio Grande. The dance performance tells the story of a kid who feels caught between their family’s past in Mexico and their present life in NYC. Watch as they attempt to bring the two cultures together through song and dance. Ticket prices vary per seat; Dec. 14, 2 pm and 8 pm; Dec. 15, 1 pm and 5 pm. Queens Theater, 14 United Nations Avenue South, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queenstheatre.org

Winter Solstice Workshop: Rice Ball & Dumpling Making – Flushing

December 15

Ages 4 and up are invited to come and make Cantonese tangyuan (rice ball in soup) and northern Chinese jiaozi (dumplings). Little ones and their families will learn about the disappearing tradition of making vinegared garlic to prepare for the Lunar New Year and hear stories of the Kitchen God. Celebrate the winter solstice in a fun and delicious way! $10 adults, $5 members, students, and kids, free for teens, flushingtownhall.org

Holiday Open House – Glen Oaks

December 26-28

Bring your family to this annual holiday event at Queens County Farm Museum! Warm up by the fireplace and check out the decor in the Adriance Farmhouse. Take a tour of this historic landmark and enjoy mulled cider throughout the afternoon. There will even be arts and crafts for little ones. Free, 12-4 pm. 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park, Queens, NY 11004-1129, queensfarm.org

When I Grow Up – Corona

December 26, 27, and 30

Head to Queens Zoo for educational fun with the animals! Over Winter Break, Queens Zoo welcomes little ones in preschool (age 4) to second grade for hands-on activities, up-close animal experiences, and a snack. Each day has a different focus: Zoo Vet, Biologist, and Animal Keeper, so register for whichever topic you think your little one will love. $100, Members $80, 9 am-3 pm. 53-51 111th St., Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queenszoo.com

Gingerbread Lane 2019 Workshops – Corona

December 27-30

Make your own gingerbread houses or trains in these Gingerbread Lane 2019 Workshops! Each participant will get a kit with all of the materials that Chef Jon Lovitch uses to create his GingerBread Lane exhibit, including gingerbread pieces, icing, and candy. Recommended for kids ages 4 and up, these workshops are quite popular and have limited capacity, so sign up early. $15 per project, members $10, various workshop times: 10:30 am, 11:30 am, 12:30 pm, 2 pm, 3 pm, 4 pm. 47-01 111th St., Corona, Queens, NY 11368, nysci.org