The Top Kid-Friendly December Events in Brooklyn for 2019

Brooklyn is home to an array of events perfect for your family. Despite the busyness of the holiday season creeping up, all the fun is still in full swing. You don’t have to wait until the end of the month to have a great time taking in the cheer. There’s everything from theatre to DIY to fireworks all month long. Without further ado, here are the best kid-friendly December events in Brooklyn for 2019!

Want even more to do this season? Visit one of the many beautiful holiday markets all over NYC!

Muppet Christmas Carol – Fort Greene

December 1

Scrooge is forced to face the prolonged effect of his past misdeeds with visits from the ghost of the past, present, and future. However, it’s never too late to change your ways and embrace the holiday spirit! Reinvented with Jim Henson’s The Muppets, Charles Dickens’ Christmas classic is a funny, beautiful, and educational experience for all ages. Catch BAMkids’ production of Muppet Christmas Carol! Members $7, kids ages 12 and under $7, general admission $10, 2 pm. Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217, bam.org

Winter on a Flatbush Farm – Prospect Heights

December 1

Learn about how people in the farming village of Flatbush got ready for the winter in the 19th-century. Kids will get to watch a master spinster spin wool thread and enjoy Dutch treats made at the outdoor hearth from a Lefferts family recipe. Santa will stop by for little ones to meet & greet at the end of the event. Free, 1-3 pm. Lefferts Historic House, Prospect Park, 425 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225, nycgovparks.org

Andrea Beaty Presents Sofia Valdez, Future Prez – Prospect Heights

December 3

Come listen to author Andrea Beaty present her children’s book, Sofia Valdez, Future Prez, the latest addition in the bestselling Questioneer series. Sofia is a Mexican American second-grader, and every day her Abuelo walks her to school, until he hurts his ankle at a local landfill. Sofia has the idea to turn the landfill into a park. City Hall turns her plans down, but Sofia isn’t ready to give up. Join Beaty and volunteers from Common Cause NY and Make the Road NY to teach kids how they can get involved in their communities like Sophia! Free, 6 pm. 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11238, greenlightbookstore.com

Raga Kids – Fort Greene

December 7

Presented as part of BAMkids Music Series, Raga Kids teaches little ones all about raga music through multilingual songs and sing-alongs. Kids learn the Indian equivalent of D-Re-Mi and the percussion language of tabla. These musicians will take kids through a journey of Indian classical music, jazz, and American traditions. If you come 30 minutes prior to the show, you can join in for a warm-up with Raga Kids musicians. $10, 10:30-11:30 am and 2-3 pm. Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217, bam.org

DIY Ornament Family Art Workshop – Park Slope

December 8

Kids ages 3 and up are invited to come make their own ornaments with their family! Each little artist gets four plastic ornaments that they can fill and decorate with glitter glue, beads, bell, yarn, and more. You’ll leave with four beautiful ornaments to add to your Christmas tree. $40 per child with one adult, 10:30-11:30 am. Private Picassos Art Studio, 237 5th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215, privatepicassos.com

Brooklyn Nutcracker – Flatbush

December 14

Reinventing the classic holiday story, the Brooklyn Nutcracker brings together ballet, hip-hop, and more world dance genres. The show transforms Nutcracker characters and scenes to represent the diverse traditions and vibrant culture of melting pot Brooklyn. Come celebrate Brooklyn at New York’s only culturally inclusive production. $30-$115 depending on the seat, 2 pm and 7 pm. Kings Theater, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11226, kingstheater.com

Motown for Kids Holiday Celebration – Greenpoint

December 22

The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Motown for Kids at this holiday-themed family concert. This interactive concert gets little ones on their feet to move, dance, listen, and explore. All ages are welcome to explore their creativity and jam to great music! Motown for Kids Holiday Celebration features the music of Diana, Stevie, Gladys, The Temptations, and more. $13, 12 pm, doors open at 11 am. Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211, therockandrollplayhouse.com

Brooklyn’s Largest Menorah – Prospect Heights

December 22-29

Celebrate Hanukkah by gathering for the lighting of Brooklyn’s Largest Menorah. Listen to live music, eat delicious hot latkes, and spend quality time with your family. There will even be small gifts for little ones at this local holiday celebration! A tradition since 1985 and rated by USA Today and CBS, you don’t want to miss Brooklyn’s Largest Menorah. Free; Dec. 22, 4 pm; Dec. 23-26, 6 pm; Dec. 27, 3:30 pm; Dec. 28, 7 pm; Dec. 29, 5:30 pm. Grand Army Plaza, Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238, chabadparkslope.com

Winter Recess in Prospect Park – Prospect Park

December 26-29

Get ready for family-friendly programming in Prospect Park during Winter Recess! Make your own “Gilded Frame” for holiday photos, grab a Discovery Pack with nature activities, play bird-related games, and learn about animals. There’s lots to do during Winter Recess, so spread it out over a few days. Free, 12-4 pm. Multiple locations in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, NY, prospectpark.org

New Year’s Fireworks – Prospect Park

December 31

Watch Brooklyn’s most spectacular New Year’s Eve Fireworks at Prospect Park’s Grand Army Plaza. In its 40th year, this family-friendly fireworks display brings together tens of thousands of people every year. Hosted by Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams and the Prospect Park Alliance, ring in the New Year with your family at this celebration. Free, 10:30 am-12:30 am. Grand Army Plaza, Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238, prospectpark.org