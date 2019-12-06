The Top Kid-Friendly December Events in the Bronx for 2019

If you live in the Bronx and don’t want to travel far into the city to enjoy some festive activities, we have some great ones right here! From seeing lights at the Bronx Zoo to seeing your favorite holiday film at the New York Botanical Garden, take a look at our round-up of the best December events in the Bronx for 2019!

[R]Evolution of Hip Hop Breakbeat Narratives – Concourse

December 6

Get ready for an interactive pop-up experience that will be held at the Bronx Terminal Market starting from December 6! With the collaboration of The Universal Hip Hop Museum, MIT Center for Advanced Virtuality, and Microsoft, you’ll not want to miss out on this unique experience. You’ll be traveling through hip-hop’s history via artificial intelligence and art for a personalized virtual experience. bronxterminalmarket.com

Family Affair: Winter Wonderland – Concourse Village

December 7

Celebrate the holiday season in a family-friendly winter wonderland. There will be festive art activities for the whole family and plenty of holiday-themed decor to get you into the holiday spirit. Make this Family Affair part of your exciting build-up to Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s Eve! Winter Wonderland is recommended for kids ages 4 to 12. Free, 1-4 pm. 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10456, bronxmusuem.org

Santa at KRVC– Fieldston

December 12

Bring your little ones to see Santa Claus at Kingsbridge Riverdale Van Cortlandt. Drop in anytime to meet and greet Santa. Be sure to take photos of your kids with Santa for either your Instagram or your upcoming holiday cards…or both! Free, 3:30-6:30 pm. 505 West 236th St., Bronx, NY 10463, krvcdc.org

Annual Bird Count – Fordham

December 14

Scientists invite your family to help keep count of the garden’s birds so that they can better estimate the health of their populations and guide future conservation efforts. The garden is a beautiful haven for birds, including owls, woodpeckers, chickadees, and herons. Join novices and expert birders for the Annual Bird Count! Free with garden admission, 11 am. 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10458-5126, nybg.org

Family Art Project: Self-Portraits: Follow My Tracks – Riverdale

December 14

Learn about the navigation systems of animals and then consider the tracks that they leave behind during this Family Art Project. Using natural and food materials, create your own self-portrait from the tracks that you leave behind, remembering all the places you’ve been and the memories you hold. Free, admission to the grounds free until 12 pm, 10 am-1 pm. West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org

Winter Wonderland – Williamsbridge Oval

December 14

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center creates a Winter Wonderland for families! Celebrate the holiday season with arts and crafts, music, games, and a special visit from Santa Claus. Have some family fun as you learn about all of the winter holidays. Free, 12:30-2:30 pm. 3225 Reservoir Oval East, Bronx, NY 10467, nycgovparks.org

Nutrition and Wellness Show – Allerton

December 14

Kids ages 0 to 8 are welcome to come learn about nutrition and fitness at the library! Songs and movement activities will be used to promote eating well and physical exercise. Little ones will compare what nutrients plants need to grow with what we need to stay healthy. Presented by Rockness Music, there will also be basic yoga stretching and a run down of the importance of physical activity in daily life. Free, 11 am. Allerton Library, 2740 Barnes Ave., Bronx, NY 10467, nypl.org

Ice Jubilee – Fordham

December 20-23 and 26-31

Stop by the zoo to celebrate winter with fun and exciting activities for every family. Take adorable photos of your little ones on the Ice Throne and do your best penguin impression down the 20-foot ice slide. There will even be an ice bar for adults and plenty more activities for kids to tune into the winter festivities. Included with Holiday Lights Tickets: Adults $29.95, Kids ages 3-12 $22.95, Kids ages 2 and under free, 6-9 pm. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com

Holiday Favorites Film Festival – Fordham

December 21-24, 26-29

Head to Ross Hall to catch your favorite holiday movies on the big screen. Enjoy a rotating selection of classics that please every crowd, from little ones to adults. Grab your popcorn and get ready for heart-warming and funny holiday entertainment. Free with garden admission, 11 am-4 pm. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10458-5126, nybg.org

Ultimate Dodgement Family Tournament – Hunts Park

December 23-27

Get active during the holiday season at this family dodgeball tournament. Kids ages 12 to 17 are invited to compete in Ultimate Dodgeball. Whether your kids are in the tournament or not, bring your friends and family to come watch this exciting and fast-paced sport! The finals will be held on December 31. Free, 1-4 pm. Hunts Point Recreation Center, 765 Manida St., Bronx, NY 10474, nycgovparks.org

Ice Carving Competition – Fordham

December 28

A must-see event, the Ice Carving Competition will draw families all across NYC to check out these sculptors in action. Watch as five professional sculptors create 20 ice sculptures in a “speed carving” elimination challenge. Your little ones will be amazed to see the blocks of ice transformed into holiday masterpieces! Included with Holiday Lights Tickets: Adults $29.95, Kids ages 3-12 $22.95, Kids ages 2 and under free, 6-9 pm. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com