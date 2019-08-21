Best for the Parent who Carries 24/7: Ergo 360

With a softly structured carrier design, Ergo Carriers are not only comfortable for both parent and baby but comforting, as you can keep your baby close to you at all times with the freedom and flexibility to still go through your daily routine. The Ergo 360 lets you carry your little one in every position: front carry- facing parent, front carry- facing out, hip carry and back carry. No need to take a break from the baby carrier or feel any stress on your body, because the Ergo 360 has both lumbar support for lower back comfort and adjustable padded shoulder straps for neck and shoulder comfort. You can even breastfeed in the Ergo 360! The carrier is machine washable and has a lifetime guarantee, so if for any reason you find a defect, Ergobaby will replace your carrier at no charge: the ErgoPromise! If your infant is between 0 and 4 months (7-12 pounds), you can purchase the newborn infant insert to go along with the carrier. Comfort is always a priority, but we also care about style, and Ergo 360 comes in lots of adorable patterns and colors.

Let’s not forget dad, this is a great carrier for both mom and dad as it adjusts well to whoever is wearing it and fits well with different heights. This is important as some carriers can either be too bulky on petite frames while not fitting at the right points on a tall frame. The Ergo is our pick for the baby being carried 24/7. $160, ergo.com