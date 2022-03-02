7 Tips on Saving Money on Groceries and Family Meals

It all started during the pandemic when toilet paper was scarce, and Amazon sneaky sellers asked for enormous prices for the most everyday items. We’d been hoping for relief, but unfortunately, there hasn’t been much. By now- many of us know inflation has been at its highest since the early 80s. There are many stats and roundabout explanations but what it comes down to is that groceries are currently high, and families are looking for some relief.

There are always tricks and tips for saving money while grocery shopping. As a former editor of popular lifestyle magazines where cooking and saving came hand in hand – I have learned many ways to save. Yet living in NY, we know that budgeting on groceries can be tricky as we do not have competing supermarkets.

New Yorkers are savvy and shopping at more than one market is the norm. Thankfully, stores such as Wholefoods provide affordable items with their Whole Foods 365 Value Brand, and luckily for us city dwellers, more Trader Joe’s have been opening where produce and dairy can be found at fair prices.

While no one has a crystal ball to know when shopping for necessities such as food (!) will get more affordable -I can share tips and tricks I have learned and utilize with my own family.

Make a list

If on a budget, make a list and plan out your meals. This will help you focus on what you need by not loading your cart with last-minute items. Of course, be open to sale items and treats for the kids.

Buy frozen

Nope, your eyesight is fine, veggies are getting costly these days and here in New York, the farmer’s market is still a few months until seasonal vegetables are more plentiful. Frozen allows us to use only what we need and makes for great last-minute meals such as crockpot soups.

Save your veggie scraps

Veggie scraps liked chopped carrots onions can be frozen and used later for soup broth. Not only does this make for a super tasty broth. It is also green AF -and you save money on broth.

Filler foods

Luckily a family meal sourced of filler foods consists of kids’ favorite meals such as pasta, rice, squashes (okay, maybe not that one), and beans. When it comes to a staple such as beans, you can buy in a can or purchase dry (so much cheaper) simmer in a large pot and make a few meals such as a simple rice and bean bowl, chili beans, or soft tortilla bean tacos.

Go Big

Buying in bulk can be a bit overwhelming, especially when space is limited in many of our kitchens. Many grocery stores provide bulk offerings( if they don’t -it is time to find a new store) at affordable prices. So make room in the pantry and freezer for bulk-friendly grocery items such as fish, ground meats, and chicken that you can separate and store in freezer bags for future meals.

Serve up more veggie dishes

Sure there are meatless Mondays, but you can also do like our grandmothers did and serve up casserole dishes like lasagna. Or do like my mother and make tasty tostadas with black beans and sautéed zucchinis. I remember when my mother was into eggplants… before you go yuk -she was super creative, and the dishes she made from it were delish. I didn’t know until I was much older that money was tight at this time (of course, it was the 80s, the last time inflation was super high!). All I recall is that the dishes were yummy.

Try to not throw anything out

One of my favorite things to buy is the rotisserie chicken at Wholefoods; not only is it at a great price it is already cooked! The bummer is my kids hate white meat, so what I do is shred up the meat and simmer it in a chicken or vegetable broth, add oregano and spices and make tortilla soup. Push your store purchases to work hard. Tomatoes are going to turn bad? Freeze them before they do and use them later on for soups. Even leftover spaghetti can be turned into a casserole-be creative and save money in return!

