Special Needs Glossary: Definitions and Keywords That Every Special Needs Family Should Know

Part of navigating a special needs diagnosis (Developmental disability: Physical, learning, language, or behavioral impairments that will delay your child’s development. ADHD, Autism, learning disabilities, etc. are all examples of developmental disabilities) is knowing the words used to describe it. But it can be intimidating to ask what everything means, especially when doctors or websites seem to be speaking another language with acronyms like “ERSS” and “OT”. We’ve all been in that confusing place before and, as parents, it’s not a fun feeling. That’s why, we’ve created a glossary for keywords that you may want to know as a parent of kids with special needs. This guide includes common special needs words, phrases, and acronyms so that you can feel more confident in your parenting journey!

ADHD

Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder: A developmental disability that makes it difficult for your child to pay attention or stay focused. Look out for squirming and fidgeting, talking a lot, not being able to wait for their turn, or trouble concentrating.

ASD

Autism Spectrum Disorder: A developmental disability that may delay your child’s speech, motor, learning, and social skills. Early intervention (see below) can help improve skills.

Down Syndrome

A condition caused by an extra chromosome that affects how your child’s brain and body develop. Diagnosis typically happens before or during birth.

Emotional Disturbance

Mental health disorders such as anxiety, bipolar, OCD, etc. that have no direct, identifiable cause. Be on the lookout for aggressive behavior, withdrawal or nerves related to social environments, and vocal outbursts in public places.

Learning Disability

Difficulty learning and grasping new concepts. Learning disabilities include dyslexia (reading), dysgraphia (writing), and dyscalculia (math). See Special Education for more.

Stutter

A speech disorder that makes it challenging for your child to say what they want to say. You may hear them repeat a sound a lot, hold one sound for a long time, or stop speaking mid-sentence.

Helpful Resources

OPWDD

Office of People with Developmental Disabilities: A New York organization that can help connect your family to nonprofit services, based on what kind of treatment/therapy they need, and provide funding.

Transition planning

Creating an action plan for what your child with special needs will do after high school. This is often a part of your IEP (see below).

Service provider

An agency or organization that will help your special needs family navigate some aspect of your journey. This could be everything from speech therapy to after school programs with a focus on special needs to horseback riding as a form of physical therapy.

INCLUDEnyc

A non-profit organization that advocates for young people in NYC to be included in their communities: classrooms, workplaces, etc. They have super informative resources for parents of kids with special needs, and they can connect you with professionals who can help you navigate your options even further.

Special Education

Inclusion

Everyone in the classroom feels welcomed by the school, teacher, and classmates. For special needs kids, inclusion is definitely a keyword to look for when choosing a school!

IEP

Individualized Education Program: A written plan for your child’s education as a special needs student. According to the NYC Department of Education (DOE), this means your child is guaranteed a free and appropriate public education in a Least Restrictive Environment (see below). Your child’s IEP will also include development and progress reports, evaluation results, specific needs, and anything else that is relevant to your child’s success.

IEP Teams

Your IEP team will be made up of you (as a parent/guardian), a school psychologist, a special education teacher (and sometimes a general education teacher), and the district representative. It may also include a school physician or other service providers who have worked with your child.

LRE

Least Restrictive Environment: Your child will be in a classroom with kids who do not have special needs.

SETSS

Special Education Teacher Support Services: Either a special education teacher will design specific activities for children with special needs or the special education teacher will collaborate with the general education teacher to modify the entire classroom to accommodate.

SEDL

Special Education Distance Learning: Modifying special needs education for virtual/online students. This became especially important during the pandemic.

SWD

Students With Disabilities: Used to refer to special needs children in the classroom.

SC– Special Class

If your child’s needs cannot be met in a general education classroom, they will have all classes taught specifically by a special education teacher. These classes are typically very small in NYC schools, with up to 12 students for elementary/middle school and up to 15 for high school.

PBIS

Positive Behavioral Interventions & Support: NYC school-wide approach that encourages positive behavior instead of punishing or pointing out the negative. One example of this is changing a poster from “No Food. No Weapons. No Drugs.” to “School Rules: Be Safe, Responsible, Respectful”. This positive environment is especially important for special needs education.

Treatment & Evaluation

ADL

Activities of daily living: Day-to-day actions like brushing your teeth, going to the bathroom, walking up and down stairs, etc. that are used to determine your child’s diagnosis and progress.

Early intervention

Services and support for infants and young children with developmental disabilities. Early intervention can often help improve your child’s skills and progress.

OT– Occupational Therapy

Focuses on ADL’s (see above) and other everyday skills that your child will work on.

PT- Physical Therapy

Focuses on physical developmental disabilities and helps your child with mobility and movement.

Speech pathology

Focuses on language and speech disabilities to help your child communicate their thoughts.

Regression

Your child loses skills that they previously had. If regression happens, you may want to revisit and revise your child’s IEP (see above).

AT

Assistive technology: Any device that helps your child’s special needs by improving their capabilities. AT’s include wheelchairs, text to speech, voice recognition, and more.

ABA

Applied Behavior Analysis: A positive-reinforcement program designed to understand your child’s behavior in real life situations. It is most commonly used for children with Autism, but it can also be effective for other developmental disabilities.

Developmental milestones

Key movements, expressions, speech etc. that show your child’s progress. For little ones, this may include smiling at people, crawling, copying sounds, and reaching for toys.

Additional Special Needs Resources

Manhattan

Academy for Young Minds

11-20 46th Rd, Long Island City

646-670-5999

Email info@aymschool.org

AYM is an independent private school for mid-high functioning children on the autism spectrum. Led by Board-Certified Behavior Analysts®, AYM focuses on social and functional language skills and provide personalized, rigorous curriculum using the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis.

The IDEAL School

314 West 91st St., New York, NY

212-769-1699

admissions@theidealschool.org

The IDEAl School of Manhattan is a small school that’s BiG on inclusion. It is NYC’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school. At IDEAl, they believe that differentiated learning is the key to academic excellence. They offer a supportive environment where all children are valued and celebrated. Contact admissions@theidealschool.org to learn more about their unique inclusion program.

SPARK for Autism

info@SPARKforAutism.org

Today we simply don’t know enough about autism. SPARK— a landmark autism research project — aims to make important progress possible. SPARK collects behavioral, medical, and genetic information from families and autistic adults to address the gaps in autism research and increase our understanding. It’s online. It’s simple. It’s free.

Westchester School

45 Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY

520 Route 22, North Salem NY

33 Seymour St., Yonkers NY

914-376-4300

The Westchester School’s main campus is a year round, NY state approved special education day facility located in Yonkers NY. The school’s 3 locations serve individuals with autism and multiple handicaps as well as children who are medically fragile. In addition to serving Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Dutchess and Orange counties, they also support the Mid-Hudson area, New York City and Fairfield County, CT.

Brooklyn

A Friendly Face-Brooklyn

3858 Nostrand Ave, Suite #101

347-587-600

Welcome to A Friendly Face Family where we understand the difficulties and frustration in finding professional assistance for your child.Our goal is to provide a highly skilled and trained behavior professional team to assist your child and family to acclimate to a life of loving and caring for someone on the Autism Spectrum.

Stepping Stones Day School

2826 Westchester Avenue., Bronx

718 554-2025

37 years ago SSDS opened its doors to provide services to children. The schools have remained true to the original vision which embraced the sentiment that “All children can”. SSDS continues to be at the forefront of best practices in early childhood services.

Bronx

Cardinal O’Connor School

16 North Broadway, Irvington, NY 10533

914-591-9330

The John Cardinal O’Connor School is a Catholic school dedicated to providing an affordable, language-based, academic curriculum for children in grades 2-8 with mild Learning Disabilities (LD), Speech or Language Impairments (SPL), or other Health Impairments (OHI). Students at JCOS are taught by certified special education teachers in small classes. Teachers utilize multisensory instructional techniques to help children succeed both academically and socially. JCOS is dedicated to providing the benefits of a Catholic education to children who learn differently. Please contact JCOS for more information by emailing tara.freeman@johncardinaloconnorschool.org.

Long Island

Aba Psychological Services, P.C.

436 Willis Ave. 2nd floor, Williston Park

516-294-5000

ABA Psychological Services provides Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA therapy) to children and adults who have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Board Certified Behavior Analysts provide services in home, community, and in their clinic setting. They work to decrease challenging or aggressive behaviors while teaching appropriate language, social, daily living, and coping skills.

Family of Kidz

1400 Old Country Road, Westbury, NY

2341 New Hyde Park Road, New Hyde Park, NY

300 Garden City Plaza, Suite 350, Garden City, NY

1737 Veterans Memorial Highway, Islandia, NY

20 Riverleigh Avenue, Riverhead, NY

516 806-6969

info@familyofkidz.com

We provide behavioral, therapeutic, autism and mental health-related services to help children reach their full potential. With multiple locations, our dedicated team of professionals delivers high-quality, evidence-based services tailored to each child’s specific needs. To learn more, call us today at (516) 806-6969 or visit: familyofkidz.com.

The Hagedorn Little Village School

Jack Joel Center for Special Children

750 Hicksville Road, Seaford

516-520-6000

jon.feingold@littlevillage.org

The Hagedorn Little Village School is a not-for-profit school highly regarded for providing outstanding educational and therapeutic services for children with a wide range of developmental disabilities. HLVS provides year-round programs and services that include diagnostic evaluations and treatment, early intervention, a preschool, an elementary school, SEIT, and related services.

Long Island Speech

844-5-SPEECH (844-577-3324)

Locations across Suffolk and Nassau: Stony Brook, Farmingville, Commack, East Yaphank, Islip Terrace, Jericho, Wantagh, New Hyde Park, Newest Location:2915 Sunrise Highway, Islip Terrace, NY

631-675-1065

Janine Stiene, speech-language pathologist, owns and operates Long Island Center for Speech and Myofunctional Therapy. With her group of therapists, she supports families across Long Island, specializing in PROMPT, feeding, myofunctional therapy, voice disorders, fluency, augmentative communication, articulation, auditory processing disorders, expressive and receptive language disorders.

Variety Child Learning Center

47 Humphrey Drive, Syosset

516-921-7171ext 2126

Variety Child Learning Center at the Gallow School

72 Farmedge Road, Levittown

516-490-3301

Variety Child Learning Center provides evaluations, early intervention, special education (special classes, special classes in integrated settings, itinerant services), ABA, and Family Center Respite Program to more than 750 children (birth to 10) and families annually, and professional training. Approved and licensed by DOH, SED, OCFS and OPWDD.

Vincent Smith School

322 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington

516-365-4900

Since 1924, Vincent Smith School has been Long Island’s premier school for differentiated instruction in grades first-12th for students with learning difficulties. They’re known for their individualized programs for challenges like Dyslexia, Auditory Processing Disorders, or ADHD. Your child will find a supportive and nurturing environment at Vincent Smith.

Winston Prep Long Island

30 Deforest Road, Dix Hills

631-779-2400

Email kpreston@winstonprep.edu

Winston Preparatory School Long Island is a leading school for students with learning differences, including dyslexia, ADHD, and nonverbal learning disorders. Learn more about our nationally recognized program at winstonprep.edu.

Queens

Autism Behavioral Consulting Services

Karen Bottalico, SAS, SDA

516- 851-8330

kbottalico2002@yahoo.com

An Educational Consultant serving Queens and Long Island and the NY Metro area. Working directly with families, services include: Evaluating placement and service options; Accompanying parents throughout the entire CPSE or CSE process which includes meetings, screenings, observations and extensive education history reviews. Other services include Staff Training, School- Based Consultation, FBA Assessment and BIP Implementation, ABA and Verbal Behavior Training Techniques, Behavior Management Strategies, Home/School Intensive Behavior Intervention Services, Crisis Intervention and Prevention, Home- Based Services and Parent Education Training. Call for more information.

Comprehensive Consultation Psychological Services, P.C.

Queens location:114-20 Queens Blvd. Suite CS 2, Forest Hills

Manhattan location:180 E. 79th St. Suite 1C, Upper East Side

718-441-0166

Comprehensive Consultation Psychological Services P.C. is a group of school and neuropsychologists that diagnose and assess a variety of conditions. Neuropsychological, educational, speech and language, and psychiatric evaluations are performed to help you understand your child’s strengths and weaknesses, and plan for their educational success and emotional well-being.

Family Speech Center

25-32 168th Street, Flushing

718-939-0306

familyspeechcenter@verizon.net

Certified Speech-Language Pathologists evaluate and diagnose children to identify specific speech, language or swallowing difficulties. Services include speech-language evaluations and treatment for individuals with articulation and stuttering problems. Assessment procedures depend on the age of the client; very small children are assessed in an informal play-based environment. Medical plans and Dept. of Ed IEP’s are accepted for both preschool and school age children

Westchester

Breakthrough Fit Co.

251 S. Central Ave.Hartsdale, NY 10530

914-358-4575

jake@breakthroughfitco.com

Breakthrough Fit Co. offers inclusive health and fitness opportunities for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the General Population alike. Exclusively at Breakthrough Fit is the Ignite Fitness Program; a small group fitness class for Special Needs individuals. Proud partners of New York Special Olympics, Autism Speaks, and Gigi’s Playhouse.

The Cedar School

200 Pemberwick Rd., Greenwich, CT 06831

203-808-5005

info@thecedarschool.org

The Cedar School, located in Greenwich, CT, is a co-ed high school for bright students with mild-to-moderate language-based learning differences. Cedar provides a rich academic setting with researched-based supports. The school’s multi-sensory approach allows students to pursue a rigorous curriculum while mastering the skills they need for college and beyond.

Creative Wonders Therapy Center

470 Mamaroneck Ave, Suite 204, White Plains NY 10605

101 South Bedford Rd Suite 404, Mt. Kisco NY 10549

914.421.8270 ext. 2

914 373 6823 ext 3

Fax: 914.421.8272

facebook.com/#!/creativewonderstherapy

Creative Wonders is a pediatric therapy center with locations in White Plains and Mt. Kisco. Seasoned occupational, physical, and speech therapists trained in specialties including sensory integration, PROMPT, and therapeutic listening and SIPT evaluations. Private speech and toddler rooms as well as a sensory gym! Strict cleaning guidelines, therapists in masks, 75i True HEPA Air Purifiers in both locations.

Green Chimneys School

Campuses in Brewster & Carmel

845-279-2995

Green Chimneys School is an accredited special education program for students K-12 who benefit from a highly structured and supportive setting. An enriched curriculum for individualized academic, behavioral and emotional support features an innovative nature-based approach that integrates animal-assisted activities, horticulture and outdoor exploration into therapeutic treatment and education programs.

Littman Krooks, LLP

800 Westchester Avenue, S-436, Rye Brook, New York 10573

914-684-2100

Littman Krooks Special Needs Planning and Special Education Advocacy Attorneys work for the empowerment of individuals with special needs. Planning for your child’s future can seem overwhelming but you do not need to face these tasks alone. Seeking the assistance of an attorney can be the best approach.

Main Street Pediatric Dentistry

115 Main St., Suite 302, Tuckahoe, NY 10707

914-633-4440

drpennydds@aol.com

Main Street Pediatric Dentistry’s experienced staff has specialized training to work with special needs patients and those with disabilities. They focus on behavior management, working closely with the patient and their families to make the experience as comfortable as possible. Patients of all ages are welcome.

Monster Mini Golf

Yonkers Ridge Hill Mall

221 Market St., Unit 2950, 2nd floor, Yonkers NY

914 346-5072

yonkers@monsterminigolf.com

49 East Midland Ave.,Paramus NJ

201-261-0032

paramus@monsterminigolf.com

Monster Mini Golf is an indoor, fun, affordable, upbeat experience for special needs humans of all ages. Our 18 holes of monster-themed mini golf, glow-in-the-dark experience is wheelchair accessible, climate controlled, with interactive team members. For more excitement we have an on-course DJ, arcade games, bowling, and private party rooms!

RockOnMusic

Westchester, Putnam counties or on Zoom, anywhere!

914 489 0520

Dmeyers12531@gmail.com

Make Music Accessible. Individualized music sessions in your home or through Zoom. The benefits of music participation are great, so unlock the potential in your child. Play Guitar, Uke, Bass, Keyboards, Drums, Dance and Sing, whatever inspires the musician in you. David specializes in teaching differently-abled children and young adults. (Ages 8+). SELF-DIRECTION APPROVED

SAIL at Ferncliff Manor

1154 Saw Mill River Road, Yonkers, NY 10710

914-968-4854

info@sailatferncliff.com

The School for Adaptive and Integrative Learning (SAIL) at Ferncliff Manor is a New York State Education Department approved private, nonpublic school program serving residential and day students with severe intellectual and developmental disabilities.

SAIL provides a range of supports and services including specialized instruction, intensive staff to student ratios, positive behavior interventions and supports, social services, rehabilitative therapies, dietary programming, and living accommodations for children who require the specialized care offered by our comprehensive residential setting.

The program’s adaptive approach ensures that all students are able to access the curriculum, via pathways tailored to meet their own unique needs.

Shames JCC on the Hudson

371 S. Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591

914.366.7898

Specialneeds@shamesjcc.org

The Shames JCC is a welcoming and supportive environment for people of all abilities and is dedicated to serving individuals with special needs across their life spans. We offer a wide range of inclusive and specialized programs for individuals with varying special needs and their families. We offer an individual-to-staff ratio of 3:1.

Sensory Works, Vincent Incognoli

159 Main Street, Suite 201, New Rochelle, NY 10801

646-210-3508

sensoryworksot@optonline.net

Vincent Incognoli is a Pediatric Occupational Therapist who has served Children with various disabilities for over 19 years. He specializes in Sensory and Relationship-based therapy and holds certifications in Sensory Integration (SIPT Certified), DIR/Floortime and the Integrated Listening Systems (ILS). Vincent is passionate about building relationships with his clients and families and focuses his work on having children reach their highest level of independence. Inquire about his services which include treatment, screenings,evaluations and a broad range of therapeutic options to best suit your child’s needs.

