Things to Do in Central Park Amid COVID-19

Central Park is NYC’s backyard and has been an oasis for city dwellers now more than ever. It’s a place for kids of all ages to get out and about into the great outdoors! The Park allows us to recharge physically and mentally during these unsettling times.

There’s also great at home content which is a part of the #myCentralPark campaign launched earlier this year. This content was developed so that those who are unable to get to the Park right now can still enjoy it from afar. They have activities for kids of all ages, including coloring pages, jigsaws, meditation-videos, virtual strolls through the Park, and their very popular Weekly Walks series which is a live walk through the Park with a Conservancy tour guide.

While the Park remains open to the public, to mitigate the spread of the virus and in alignment with recommendations from public health officials, in-Park tours and public programming are on pause, and all visitor centers are closed until further notice.

In the meantime, here’s what to do in the park right now: