The Very Best Kid-Friendly Sunscreens for Summer 2019

The beach is a blissful, care-free place that allows you to unwind and have fun. However, this delightful place can often times go wrong when you do not know how to prepare for a long day in the sun. Protect your kid’s skin from the sun’s harmful rays by lathering them up with our favorite kid-friendly sunscreens. These sunscreens are free from harmful chemicals and gentle enough for sensitive skin types, ensuring that your kid’s skin will be safe when they go to summer camps and play outside in the warm weather.