The Very Best Kid-Friendly Sunscreens for Summer 2019
Protect your kid’s skin with these kid-friendly sunscreens that are gentle, non-toxic, and will do the job! Take a look at our favorites for summer 2019
The beach is a blissful, care-free place that allows you to unwind and have fun. However, this delightful place can often times go wrong when you do not know how to prepare for a long day in the sun. Protect your kid’s skin from the sun’s harmful rays by lathering them up with our favorite kid-friendly sunscreens. These sunscreens are free from harmful chemicals and gentle enough for sensitive skin types, ensuring that your kid’s skin will be safe when they go to summer camps and play outside in the warm weather.
-
Supergoop Skin Soothing Mineral Sunscreen
SPF: 40 broad spectrum
Price: $16-$28
This sunscreen was originally created for the founder’s daughter, Emery, whose skin reacted to everything. With olive polyphenols, and minerals that are a physical blocker to the sun, you can’t go wrong with this sunscreen that calms inflammation. It also nourishes the skin with squalene, olive fruit extract, and sunflower seed oil, leaving the skin rejuvenated and baby smooth. This mineral formula doesn’t leave a white cast and is free from irritating chemicals like parabens, synthetic fragrance, or oxybenzone.
-
Tropic Sport Sunscreen
SPF: 30 broad spectrum
Price: $29.99
If you are looking for a mineral sunscreen that is safe to use on your kids and for the environment, Tropic Sport has your back. It is reef safe, eco-friendly, and scored #2 on the EWG, meaning that this sunscreen product has a low hazard ranking compared to other sunscreens on the market. You also don’t have to worry about reapplying right away in the water because it passed the water resistant test to last up to 80 mins.
-
Baby Bum
SPF: 50 broad spectrum
Price: $13.99
This is a 100% mineral sunscreen that is easy to blend, lightweight, and non-greasy. This nourishing formula is packed with rich coconut oil, and shea and cocoa butter that restore and hydrate the skin. It is free from gluten, PABA, oxybenzone, octinoxate, parabens, and the list goes on. Apply 15 minutes before sun exposure and reapply after swimming, sweating, or a towel dry.
-
Coola Mineral Baby Organic Sunscreen Lotion
SPF: 50 broad spectrum
Price: $36
This organic and pure formula is made to protect your baby’s delicate skin from the sun’s harmful rays. This mineral sunscreen is pediatric tested, water resistant for 80 minutes, fragrance and paraben free, and for babies 6 months or older. Make sure that you apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure and reapply after sweating or swimming.
-
Hello Bello Sunscreen Lotion
SPF: 50 broad spectrum
Price: $8.78
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard created Hello Bello because they believe all babies deserve affordable, premium products. This is the only FDA approved sunscreen that protects against all three types of UV rays. The main ingredient of zinc oxide is water resistant and will last up to 80 mins. With excessive sweating, water or towel dry off, reapplication is suggested. Ingredients as green tea, avocado, cocoa butter, and cucumber extracts will keep skin soft.
-
Badger Kids Broad Spectrum Sunscreen
SPF: 30 broad spectrum
Price: $13.48
A Zinc Oxide formula, this cream goes on a bit thick so start with a small amount. Biodegradable and coral reef safe. The BPA and phthalate-free formula is scented with organic tangerine and vanilla. Water and sweat resistant for up to 40 minutes. For kids 6 months and older.
-
Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense
SPF: 30 broad spectrum
Price: $34
Drunk Elephant was developed only to have ingredients that directly benefit the skin. This is an excellent sunscreen if you are looking for a lightweight formula that can be worn as a daily sun defense. Works on the most sensitive skin. Antioxidants such as grape juice and sunflower help to minimize photoaging. Free from fragrance and essential oils and works for all skin types.
-
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk
SPF: 60 broad spectrum
Price: $35.99
Formulated with technology that protects skin from UVA and UVB rays. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60 sunscreen is one of the highest broad spectrum available for the family. Antioxidants help guard from future sun damage as well as soften skin. This sunscreen is one of the best. Developed in partnership with demonologists it is Consumer Reports No.1 sunscreen pick. Lasts up to 80 minutes.