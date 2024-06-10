The Ultimate Family Guide to Summer Fun 2024!

Summer is the season that New Yorkers love. It is the time of year when the weather is warm, the sun is shining, and we can truly replenish ourselves. For families, the kids are in summer camp or spending days out and about with New York’s many offerings!

We are here for it!

Our ultimate guide has you covered, and here is what you’ll find in this issue:

Road Trips! Summer in New York is not just about the city; it’s about the endless road trips and adventures that await. From exploring new cities and states to visiting parks and festivals, the possibilities are truly limitless.

Summer Experiences—We’ve gathered the best spots for summer fun and experiences in and around New York.

Summer Fun-Yup, more things to do because, hey., it’s summer, and the break is long, but there is so much adventure for you and your family.

You’ll also find in this Guide:

You know you get all that sweet artwork either during the school year or in one big pile at the end of the year? It can be a lot. Well, we have crafty tips on how you can keep your favorite pieces in our Unique Ways To Save Kids Art Projects.

Chill out! Summertime is special; as parents, we love making lasting memories. However, it can also be a lot. Our piece on Unplugging During the Summer is a gentle reminder to take a breather and live in the moment.

Check out a sampling of our road trips! For more road trips and fun -check out our issue!

Rhode Island

Just over 3 hours from Manhattan, Rhode Island welcomes NYC families every summer with their plethora of family-friendly things to do. The state is 37 miles wide and 48 miles long, so there’s much to explore in just one trip!

If your family loves animals, head over to the Roger Williams Park Zoo, home to over 100 rare and fascinating species from around the world. Kids love petting the armadillos and seeing New England’s only Komodo dragon. They also have Food Truck Fridays through the summer and fall with live music and a playground.

Rhode Island also has over 400 miles of shoreline, so you definitely turn your roadtrip into a beach getaway. The beaches have playgrounds, picnic areas and yummy food options. Parents and kids will enjoy the beautiful bike paths, interesting museums and delicious ice cream shops. The Providence Children’s Museum is always a family-favorite!

Plus there’s always something happening in Rhode Island that you can plan your trip around. In the summer, they have special events like the Bristol 4th of July Parade, Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival, and more.

For families seeking an exciting and adventure-filled summer getaway, a trip to the beautiful Sullivan Catskills is the perfect fit, with activities and entertainment to suit all ages. And it’s only 90 minutes from New York City! The breathtaking natural beauty and small-town charm of the Sullivan Catskills is punctuated by big experiences throughout the year, allowing for endless family fun in a picturesque setting bound to be the new wallpaper on your phone.

Parents never run out of ideas for keeping kids busy, happy, and most importantly, off their phones at the Sullivan Catskills. Splash the day away – rain or shine – at Kartrite Indoor Water Park, kayak or canoe down the Delaware River, get up close to the friendly farm animals at Buck Brook Alpacas and Arthur’s Acre’s Animal Sanctuary, spot and snap photos of eagles soaring the sky, tour Fort Delaware and learn about frontier life back in the day, hike Bear Mountain for unmatched views and so much more.

After a long day of adventure, hungry bellies will be grateful for the multitude of Catskill-icious culinary options, from plant-forward to celebrity chef steaks and everything in between. Traveling with a sitter? Parents can try their luck at Resorts World Catskills, check out Forestburgh Playhouse, learn about Woodstock at the Museum at Bethel Woods or catch a concert under the stars.

Ready to book your family’s getaway to the Sullivan Catskills? Pro tip: download the Sullivan GO App for your phone for access to information about attractions, events, lodging, eateries and more, making it easy to plan your itinerary and discover hidden gems you will want to return to again and again. To learn more about the Sullivan Catskills, visit sullivancatskills.com.

What do you get when you begin with the fantastically beautiful corner of classic New England, blend in dozens of unique attractions, swirl in some cool college vibes and top it all off with some of the most beautiful scenery in all of the northeast?

Western Mass, of course!

Long celebrated as a “triple threat” destination, the region bursts with top attractions, and provides ultra-easy access and superb dollar value. High-profile places like the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Yankee Candle Village, Six Flags New England, MGM Springfield and the Springfield Museums and its Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum are must-see attractions. Quintessential college towns and major events like the Big E, IRONMAN 70.3 Western Mass and Bright Nights at Forest Park – plus craft fairs, sporting events and the arts – are seasonal favorites.

With so much to experience, the real question becomes, how will you find time to do it all? You’ll need a few days to sample everything Western Mass has on tap. Mix history with family fun, pair cool cafes with the great outdoors, savor equal parts outdoor adventure and funky antiques. Surprises can be found region-wide!

Perfectly positioned where Interstates 90 and 91 meet, Western Mass is rightly regarded as the “Crossroads of New England,” and New York City is less than three hours from here. The region is also accessible by train and Peter Pan Bus Lines.