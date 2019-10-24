The Top Kid-Friendly November Events in Brooklyn

Gear up for a full month of fun in November! As the holiday season starts to really set in, you’ll want to take advantage of all the holiday happenings. From wrapping paper workshops to seeing the holiday classic A Charlie Brown Christmas on stage, you will not want to miss out! Browse through our round-up of all the ways to enjoy this month with this list of November events in Brooklyn!

Family Workshop: Beyond Geographies

November 2

Inspired by the exhibition Beyond Geographies: Contemporary Art and Muslim Experience, this workshop invites families to immerse themselves into art and culture. Get creative with two hands-on activities and explore the exhibition through a Gallery Scavenger Hunt! The workshop is best for ages 6 and up. Free with RSVP, 11 am-2 pm. BRIC House, 647 Fulton St., Brooklyn, NY 11217, bricartsmedia.org

Storytime With Julie Fogliano: Just in Case You Want to Fly

November 2

Just in Case You Want to Fly comes from the creators of the award-winning When’s My Birthday?. The story is all about growing up, facing challenges, and always having that parent-child bond, no matter how old you are or how far you have flown. Kids will love this heart-warming story with beautiful illustrations. Free, 11 am-12 pm. Books Are Magic, 225 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231, booksaremagic.net

Let’s Build a Castle

November 3

Calling all little ones ages 5 and under and their families for Let’s Build A Castle! Build a fort out of foam, pillows, and blankets using your creativity and imagination. Storytime and a snack are also included. Presented by the New York Society of Play, you are guaranteed a fun afternoon! Free for parents, kids $20, 12-2 pm. The Little Cool School, 569 Franklin Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11238, nyplays.org

Baby Shark Live!

November 8

Don’t miss out on this unique concert experience with Baby Shark Live! Follow Baby Shark along in his journey into the sea as you sing and dance to new and classic songs, such as “Wheels on the Bus,” “Five Little Moneys,” and, of course, “Baby Shark.” Ticket prices vary, doors open at 5 pm, show starts at 6 pm. Kings Theater, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11226, kingstheater.com

Classical Kids Fair

November 10

Bring your family for an afternoon of fun at the museum! Enjoy live performances, check out the instrument petting zoo, engage in arts and crafts, participate in radio broadcasting workshops, and so much more! WQXR, the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, and The Little Orchestra Society will all be there to spice up the event with lively music. Free with museum admission, 1-5 pm. Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11213, brooklynkids.org

DIY Wrapping Paper Family Art Workshop

November 10

Get ready for the holiday season with this wrapping paper workshop! Kids and their parents will learn kid-friendly printmaking techniques to decorate their own wrapping paper. Everyone leaves with a full roll of their own wrapping paper to wrap their presents for the holidays. This event is recommended for kids ages 3 and up and parent participation is required. $40 for one child and parent, 10:30-11:30 am. Private Picassos Art Studio, 237 5th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215, privatepicassos.com

Veterans Day in Prospect Park

November 11

Get excited for family-friendly programming on Veterans Day in Prospect Park! There will be lawn games, nature exploration, DIY discovery packs, animal encounters, carousel rides, and more. Spend the day in the park as you enjoy the last of the fall weather and have fun with friends and family. Free, additional cost for carousel rides, 12-4 pm. Several locations in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, NY, prospectpark.org

Get Up, Stand Up! Family Workshop and Performance

November 16

Learn all about hip-hop in this fun and interactive workshop! Performance poet and BAM teaching artist Jashua Sa-Ra leads families through games and dynamic demonstrations to introduce rhythmic, poetic, and performance skills. Afterward, stay for the family-friendly concert, featuring hip-hop artist Dumi Right. $5 for workshop, $10 for performance, 1 pm workshop, 2 pm performance. Peter Jay Sharp Building, Lepercq Space, 30 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217, bam.org

A Charlie Brown Christmas

November 17

Watch your favorite holiday classic on stage and meet the cast after the show! Recommended for ages 4 and up, kids and families join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang in uncovering the true meaning of the holiday season. This feel-good story with spectacular music and acting is a great way to kick-off for your holiday season! $13, ticket prices may vary slightly depending on the seat, 2 pm. On Stage At Kingsborough, 2001 Oriental Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY 11235, onstageatkingsborough.org

Cara’s Caterpillars

November 23

Join Cara Samantha, who specializes in music for children, and her magical musicians in clapping, singing, and dancing at the library! Enjoy a variety of music, including pop, Motown, Disney, and family favorite songs. Cara recently sang on the Grammy award-winning children’s album “Home,” and she is ready to entertain your family! Free, 1-2 pm. Central Library, Dweck Center, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11238, bklynlibrary.org

The Knights: Family Show

November 23

Experience the joy of classical music in a fun and interactive environment! In this one-hour family show, little ones will learn about classical music through hands-on experiences, singing, and dancing. The Knights are known for connecting with audiences of all ages, making education entertaining! $10 advanced tickets, $14 day of show, 2-3 pm. BRIC House Ballroom, 647 Fulton St., Brooklyn, NY 11217, bricartsmedia.org

Thirteenth Annual Children’s Book Fair

November 23

Young readers are invited to come meet their favorite Brooklyn authors and illustrators at this book fair! There will be author readings, illustrator presentations, book-related art-making opportunities, picture books, graphic novels, preschool drawing, and more. Instill a love of reading in your little ones with this exciting celebration of literary and visual art. Free, museum general admission is a suggested donation, 11:30 am-4 pm. Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11238-6052, brooklynmuseum.org

Pow! Kids Books Sunday Story Time: The Climbing Tree by John Stith

November 24

Follow the story of two brothers in The Climbing Tree by John Stith and illustrated by Yuliya Pieletskaya. Little Brother wants to climb the tree, but Mom says he has to wait until he’s older. When he’s old enough to climb, he discovers that Big Brother will always be a branch ahead, no matter how high he climbs. What will happen to this sibling relationship? Kids will love this engaging story with beautiful illustrations! Free, 11:30 am-12 pm. POWERHOUSE on 8th, 1111 8th Avenue, Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY 11215, powerhouseon8th.com

Storytime With Elliot Kreloff: THE Luckiest Snowball

November 24

A boy makes a snowball and is about to throw it when he hears “Stop!…Let’s do something else”. The boy and the snowball play in the snow all day, and then the boy puts the snowball in the freezer, where he meets frozen foods and ice. The snowball makes it through all of the seasons, making friends along the way. Little ones will love this storytime and will likely leave wanting a snowball of their own! Free, 11 am-12 pm. Books Are Magic, 225 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231, booksaremagic.net