The Top Kid-Friendly November Events in Manhattan

Inwood Pumpkin Pageant

November 1

Show off your Halloween masterpieces at the 6th Annual Inwood Pumpkin Pageant! Bring your carved jack-o-lanterns to the park and vote on your favorite designs. Even if you don’t have a pumpkin to bring, this is a wonderful community event to spend time with friends and family and observe the assortment of illuminated pumpkins. Afterward, the pumpkins are recycled for composting! Free, 5-8 pm. Isham Park, Isham Street and Seaman Avenue, New York, NY 10034

Aesop’s Fables

November 1-3

Aesop escapes his master and embarks on a journey to Mount Olympus. He’ll learn many lessons along the way about overcoming challenges and thoughtful planning. This opera show features songs in both English and a mix of South African languages with a live score of marimba music. Aesop’s Fables is recommended for ages 7 and up. Tickets start at $17, Nov. 1, 7 pm; Nov. 2, 2 pm and 7 pm; Nov. 3, 12 pm and 5 pm, show is approximately 70 minutes. The New Victory Theater, 209 West 42nd St., New York, NY 10036, newvictory.org

Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead)

November 2

Learn all about Día de Muertos at this family-friendly festival! There will be altars dedicated to extinct animal species, performances by Mexican folk musicians and dance troupes, hands-on artisanal and scientific workshops, and a craft marketplace. Bring your family for some fun at the museum! Free with admission, 11 am-5 pm. Milstein Hall of Ocean Life and Hall of Biodiversity in the American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West & 79th Street, New York, NY 10024, amnh.org

Fall Family Festival

November 2

Get crafty and creative at this Fall Family Festival! Kids and their families will design projects inspired by The World of Anna Sui, including tote bags, vibrant geometric textiles, and embellishing denim. Take a family adventure through the interactive gallery tour as you explore themes, art concepts, and current events through discussion, sketching, and other fun activities. Free with museum admission, 10 am-2 pm. The Museum of Arts and Design, 2 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019, madmuseum.org

Pumpkin Smash

November 2

Halloween is over, so it’s time to say goodbye to the jack-o-lanterns and pumpkins to make room for the upcoming holiday season! Get rid of your pumpkins in a fun and sustainable way with this family pumpkin smash and fall festival at Hudson River Park. There will be kid-friendly pumpkin smashing, festive games, and fall refreshments. Free, 11 am-2 pm. Chelsea Waterside in Hudson River Park at 11th Avenue and West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011, hudsonriverpark.org

DIY Fall Fest Games

November 9-10

Savor the remaining days of fall with DIY Fall Fest Games! Kids ages 6 and up are invited to make their own fall-inspired games, such as ring toss, corn hole, and giant Jenga. Drop into Art, Artists & You for some fun and games that you can bring home to play with your family. Free with museum admission, 1-3 pm. Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St., New York, NY 10024, cmom.org

NYCRuns Go Nuts for Donuts 5K

November 10

Run a 5K with your family before the temperatures really drop in the winter months! Afterward, enjoy jelly, frosted, glazed, sugared, and custard-filled donuts. Take in the amazing views of Manhattan as you run along the East River and get your adrenaline up by starting and ending the race on the Icahn Stadium track. There will be prizes for all age categories, including ages 9 and younger. $45 until online registration closes, $50 race day, 9:30 am. Icahn Stadium, 20 Randall’s Island, New York, NY 10035, nycruns.com

Thalia Kids’ Book Club: Mary Pope Osborne & Natalie Pope Boyce, the Magic Treehouse

November 10

Do your kids love reading the Magic Tree House chapter books? If so, head over to the theater for an exciting afternoon with the author of the series, joined by Natalie Pope Boyce, author of the Magic Tree House Research Guides and Madeline Cohen, Symphony Space’s Education Director. Thalia Kids’ Book Club will meet to initiate discussion between the two authors, director, and fans ages 7 to 10. The event includes a creative writing project, reading, discussion with the audience, and a book signing. $14 members, $17 non-members, 1-2:15 pm. Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater, 2537 Broadway, New York, NY 10025, symphonyspace.org

Aladdin at Galli Theater New York

November 16-17, 23-24

We all know the classic Disney movie, Aladdin, but have you seen Aladdin come to life on stage? Follow Aladdin along his journey, from when he finds the genie in the lamp to when he’s soaring in the sky on a magic carpet with his love. Aladdin has something for everyone, so your whole family will enjoy the show! Adults $20, kids $15, doors open at 1:30 pm and show is 2-2:45 pm. Galli Theater New York, 75 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007, gallitheaternyc.com

Amazing Apple Festival With the Creative Kitchen

November 16-17

Join The Creative Kitchen to explore a delicious fall fruit: apples! At The Creative Kitchen’s Amazing Apple Takeover, there will be apple inspired food craft stations, cooking demonstrations, and apple-based storytimes. Red Delicious Cooking with Chef Cricket Azima features creative ways to make simple and healthy dishes and snacks with apples. Celebrate apples before the fall season ends! Free with museum admission, 10:30 am-4:45 pm. Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St., New York, NY 10024, cmom.org

Salon Du Chocolat NY

November 16-17

Spend the weekend tasting delicious chocolate and learning from chocolatiers, artisans, pastry chefs, and businesses from around the world. Watch chocolate demonstrations, get baking tips for the holiday season, check out the extravagant chocolate sculptures, and partake in Salon du Chocolat Junior for educational and hands-on activities for kids! Advanced tickets: $25 adults, $10 kids ages 6-12, Onsite tickets: $35 adults, $12 kids, free for kids ages 5 and under, 10 am-6 pm on Nov. 16, 11 am-5 pm on Nov. 17. Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 West 34th Street, New York, NY 10001, salonduchocolateny.com

Turkey Cupcakes Workshop

November 23 and 27

Get in the Thanksgiving spirit with turkey cupcakes! Learn how to make a delicious chocolate cupcake that looks just like a turkey. The first workshop on November 23 is for ages 5 to 8 with a caregiver and the second is for ages 2 to 5. $45 per child with one caregiver, Nov. 23 9-10 am, Nov. 27 4:30-5:30 pm. Taste Buds Kitchen, 109 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001, tastebudskitchen.com

Grand Holiday Bazaar: Opening Day

November 25

Get your holiday shopping spree on with the opening day of Grand Holiday Bazaar! The market is both indoors and outdoors with rotating merchants, so you will surely find unique gifts. Shop from over 150 hand-picked, independent local artisans and dealers, featuring holiday decorations, candles, skincare, fashion, vintage collectibles, jewelry, and artisanal chocolates and food. Free entry, prices vary for items, 10 am-5:30 pm. 100 West 77th St., New York, NY 10024, grandbazaarnyc.org

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

November 28

Kick off the morning of Thanksgiving with Macy’s iconic Thanksgiving Day Parade! With balloons such as Pickachu, Astronaut Snoopy, and Pillsbury Doughboy, floats such as 1-2-3 Sesame Street, Toy House of Marvelous Milestones, Deck the Halls, and amazing performers, this is not a parade to be missed. Bring your whole family to experience the joy and magic of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade before you enjoy your delicious meal later on in the day! Free, 9 am-12 pm. Places to watch: kickoff at West 77th Street & Central Park West, West 75th to West 59th streets, 6th Avenue West 59th to West 38th streets, macys.com