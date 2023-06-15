The Summer of Art at the Seaport

Summer is in session. The sun is shining, the bees are buzzing, and the art is thriving. Speaking of, has your family made your way over to the Seaport lately? The Seaport has always been at the center of culture and community, and this summer is no different!

Bring your kids to discover creative, immersive exhibitions and installations on a beautiful summer afternoon. Bigger kids, teens and adults alike will appreciate the “You Are Not Alone Murals”, a community-based art project located at East River Esplanade South & Beekman Streets sparks a dialogue around mental health and well-being.

Then running through July 31, SuperRare takes over the 0x.17 Gallery at the Seaport. This exhibit is a must-see with works from more than 20 talented SuperRare artists. If you’ll be traveling on summer vacay in July, you can check out “Hip Hop at 50”, by Janette Beckman, through October 31 at 22 Fulton Street. To mark the 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s birth, iconic images will be on display, alongside more than 80 outdoor exhibitions across the globe.

And that’s not all– the inspiring creativity continues at Fulton Market Building, Front Street between Fulton & Beekman Streets with “El Camino: Stories of Migration” by Nuevayorkinos. One of the River to River festival highlights, your family can browse photographs and stories by the multimedia and archival project Nuevayorkinos on view through June 30.

And last but not least, for the young scientists out there, the “DEMO2023 Creative Science Showcase” will run from June 16 through July 2. The exhibition combines science and art at the Heineken Riverdeck, featuring outdoor sculptures, textile works, breath that becomes liquid and imagined tools for communing with a changed planet.

Not only does a visit to the Seaport art exhibits make the perfect summer outing, but there are endless learning opportunities here for families. Immerse yourself in the stories of others, take a peek into history, and get inspired by the artistic talents around you. Ready to dive in? Learn more and plan your visit at theseaport.nyc/arts/.