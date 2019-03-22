The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System Flies Into BMCC Tribeca PAC

The Magic School Bus is heading to NYC on Saturday, March 23. It will be flying into the “Big Apple” to take the stage at BMCC Tribeca PAC.

The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System is heading to New York City on Saturday, March 23. The Magic School bus will go from “cruisin” on down main street in the television series to flying into the “Big Apple” to take the stage at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center. We can’t wait to head there for a school bus ride that’s sure to be truly out of this world!

There’s always something extraordinary happening when the Magic School Bus takes Ms. Frizzle’s class for a wild ride on fantastic field trips. In the show the class gets lost on the way to the planetarium and Ms. Frizzle saves the day by blasting into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip! But when rivalries both old and new threaten to tear the students apart, the young heroes must learn to pull together or risk getting forever lost in the solar system.

Hop on the Magic School Bus for a ride in this new musical adaptation based on the original book series. Fans of the books and small screen series will love seeing the show come to life on the big stage. The show will delight fans of all ages with live performances from their favorite teacher, the Friz, and her students from Walkerville Elementary School. It’s going to be super fun as everyone says, “Bus, do your stuff!”

Everyone will want to hop on for a ride on the Magic School Bus!

The Magic School Bus is part of BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center’s 2018-2019 Family Theater Season, featuring plays, musicals, puppetry, concerts and dance for all ages. SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY

Recommended for ages 5-12. 10am, March 23. Duration of show 45 minutes.

Tickets are $30, and/or 10Club Members $13. To purchase tickets or a 10Club Membership, call Ticketing Services at (212) 220-1460. Single tickets can also be purchased at tribecapac.org

BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College Campus at 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue and West Street). For more information, visit their website at www.tribecapac.org.