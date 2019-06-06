New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards
    The June 2019 issue of New York Family, features jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher, the best of NYC family favorites, and the new Statue of Liberty Museum!

     By New York Family

    New York Family June 2019 cover

    Jennifer Fisher Shines Bright
    Iconic jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher keeps it real by sharing her past challenges and how family and work help her keep it all together

    The 10 Best Kid-Friendly Sunscreens
    Protect your kid’s skin with these kid-friendly sunscreens that are gentle and non-toxic

    Teaching Tweens About Empathy
    In this age of technology, here is how we can guide our children to greater kindness and understanding

    How to Choose the Best Preschool for Your Child
    New York has some of the best preschools. Here are a few tips to know when your child is ready and how to find the best preschool for your family.

    Columns

    Mom Hacks
    Born and bred New York writer Cris Pearlstein shares her best gear and tips on for Summer in the city with kids

    Ask the Doula
    Samantha Huggins, Co-founder of Carriage House Birth shares why doulas are not just for birthing mothers but for partners as well

    Mama About Town
    Countdown to Summer picks from Lyss Stern

    Family Day Out
    Brand new waterpark Kartrite in Monticello, New York is set on 1600 acres where there is fun at every corner

    Statue of Liberty Museum Opens
    We got a sneak peek at the grand opening of The Statue of Liberty Museum is now open in NYC

    Home & Away

    Neighborhood Guide: Greenpoint
    This sweet hood is the calm neighbor to bustling Williamsburg

    Travel
    Miami, two ways makes for a perfect family getaway

    Family fun

    Calendar
    Great kid-friendly June events in Manhattan and not-to-be-missed events around the city

    Cover photo by Taylor Jewell

