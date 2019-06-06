The June 2019 issue of New York Family, features jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher, the best of NYC family favorites, and the new Statue of Liberty Museum!

Jennifer Fisher Shines Bright

Iconic jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher keeps it real by sharing her past challenges and how family and work help her keep it all together

The 10 Best Kid-Friendly Sunscreens

Protect your kid’s skin with these kid-friendly sunscreens that are gentle and non-toxic

Teaching Tweens About Empathy

In this age of technology, here is how we can guide our children to greater kindness and understanding

How to Choose the Best Preschool for Your Child

New York has some of the best preschools. Here are a few tips to know when your child is ready and how to find the best preschool for your family.

Columns

Mom Hacks

Born and bred New York writer Cris Pearlstein shares her best gear and tips on for Summer in the city with kids

Ask the Doula

Samantha Huggins, Co-founder of Carriage House Birth shares why doulas are not just for birthing mothers but for partners as well

Mama About Town

Countdown to Summer picks from Lyss Stern

Family Day Out

Brand new waterpark Kartrite in Monticello, New York is set on 1600 acres where there is fun at every corner

Statue of Liberty Museum Opens

We got a sneak peek at the grand opening of The Statue of Liberty Museum is now open in NYC

Home & Away

Neighborhood Guide: Greenpoint

This sweet hood is the calm neighbor to bustling Williamsburg

Travel

Miami, two ways makes for a perfect family getaway

Family fun

Calendar

Great kid-friendly June events in Manhattan and not-to-be-missed events around the city

Cover photo by Taylor Jewell