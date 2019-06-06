The June 2019 Issue of New York Family
The June 2019 issue of New York Family, features jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher, the best of NYC family favorites, and the new Statue of Liberty Museum!
Jennifer Fisher Shines Bright
Iconic jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher keeps it real by sharing her past challenges and how family and work help her keep it all together
The 10 Best Kid-Friendly Sunscreens
Protect your kid’s skin with these kid-friendly sunscreens that are gentle and non-toxic
Teaching Tweens About Empathy
In this age of technology, here is how we can guide our children to greater kindness and understanding
How to Choose the Best Preschool for Your Child
New York has some of the best preschools. Here are a few tips to know when your child is ready and how to find the best preschool for your family.
Columns
Mom Hacks
Born and bred New York writer Cris Pearlstein shares her best gear and tips on for Summer in the city with kids
Ask the Doula
Samantha Huggins, Co-founder of Carriage House Birth shares why doulas are not just for birthing mothers but for partners as well
Mama About Town
Countdown to Summer picks from Lyss Stern
Family Day Out
Brand new waterpark Kartrite in Monticello, New York is set on 1600 acres where there is fun at every corner
Statue of Liberty Museum Opens
We got a sneak peek at the grand opening of The Statue of Liberty Museum is now open in NYC
Home & Away
Neighborhood Guide: Greenpoint
This sweet hood is the calm neighbor to bustling Williamsburg
Travel
Miami, two ways makes for a perfect family getaway
Family fun
Calendar
Great kid-friendly June events in Manhattan and not-to-be-missed events around the city
Cover photo by Taylor Jewell