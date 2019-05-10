The Top 8 Kid-Friendly Spots to Visit in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

This sweet neighborhood is the calm neighbor to bustling Williamsburg. Check out the where to go in this cool hood in North Brooklyn!

Next, to the uber cool Williamsburg, you’ll find Greenpoint. A sweet neighborhood visitors tend to stumble upon this nook when visiting North Brooklyn. Many Greenpointers who once lived in the city moved to this chill area once kids entered the picture. Spacious parks and delicious food make this place a must to either visit or live. So what to do? We have the top 8 spots to visit in Greenpoint!

Best Parks To Visit

McGolrick Park

Russell Street &, Nassau Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

A favorite spot for the North Brooklyn community, one can spend the entire day here. Large trees line the paths that lead to the central courtyard. On a warm day, you’ll find skateboarders practicing their moves and kids playing soccer. On Sundays, you can peruse an intimate farmers market. If looking to throw a birthday party, you may want to snag one of the picnic tables early morning. If hungry, stop for a fresh croissant or latte at Variety Cafe, located across the street. The local community has poured love into this park, and it shows. A recently renovated dog park and playground make this park a lovely staple for the neighborhood. We suggest following their IG for park events including summertime movie nights for kids.

Transmitter Park

Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Located at the East River Shoreline, this park opened in 2012 after many years as vacant space. Views of Manhattan from Transmitter Park are stunning. A unique park, this is a space where residents come to enjoy the view and chill. Take a blanket and sit with the family to enjoy the splendors of Brooklyn. Kids will enjoy the gated playground. On warm summer nights, you may find a French film playing. Oui! You won’t want to miss storytime or to stargaze (telescopes provided!). Follow Friends of Transmitter Park for event updates.

Family Fun

Sunshine Laundromat and Pinball

860 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Things may not get more Brooklyn then this Greenpoint spot. A working laundromat with an impressive pinball collection. Older kids will put down their devices for this fun spot located on busy Manhattan Avenue. For parents, there is a secret laundry machine door that is an entrance to a bar. Rejoice!

Play Greenpoint

33 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

One of the first indoor play spaces to open in Williamsburg/Greenpoint, this sweet space is located in Northern Brooklyn and consists of ‘stations’ of play for babies and young kids up to age 6. Fun slides, a kitchen and a sensory toy area that help with social and intellectual development as well as a side nook perfect for a book reading and tummy time for the youngest of babes. The price of the open play fee allows a parent re-entry during the day if they wish to pop out during the open play hours. We especially appreciate that PLAY has a lunch area where food/snacks can be refrigerated as well as a microwave to warm lunches up.

Kid-Friendly Eats

Vinnies Pizzeria

253 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Yes, New York has pizza, but a North Brooklyn pizza must is Vinnie’s Pizzeria. The original Vinnies opened in Williamsburg in 1960. Go for the classic and inventive pizzas. Stay for their famous boards co-owner Sean Berthiaume that has been designing for almost ten years.

Frankel’s

Try not to let the long line discourage you from visiting Frankel’s. Founded by two New York brothers who wanted to open a delicatessen specifically in North Brooklyn. The bacon and egg with cheese sandwich is total yum for breakfast. Lunch favorites are the hot pastrami and Anita’s hot brisket Sandwich. Full disclosure – Justin and Hailey Beiber stopped here this past summer making it at a bit of a stop for Beliebers!

Deserts, Treats & Sweets

Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream

Van Leeuwen began their handcrafted ice cream business in Greenpoint until they relocated on Manhattan Avenue. Starting with a small fleet of ice cream trucks and one store, they can now be found in grocery stores. From classic vanilla to seasonal favorites like Passion Fruit Layer Cake (please come back!!) to some of the best vegan ice cream ever…EVER- this is a must for all ice cream lovers.

Moe’s Doughs Donut Shop

If you are a donut lover, then you have to give Moes Donuts a whirl. Located in an assuming location in Greenpoint this is a no-frills donut shop. Opened by a former baker of the famous Peter Pan donuts –Moes does not disappoint. Rocky Road, Red Velvet Volcano Donut, Red Velvet Creme Crumb Donut, and Pistachio Cake Donut will leave you speechless.