The École Announces Full-Ride Scholarships for Middle School Students

The École Full-Ride Scholarships

The École, an independent Nursery-8th grade French-American School has just announced that they are going to be awarding three full-ride scholarships! These scholarships are going to new middle school students (6th-8th grade) and will cover their tuition for the full three years.

Why the Scholarship Program?

The school wants to encourage more dual-language programs for kids in New York City. One main issue that the École sees is that most public schools that offer French-English programs end at fifth grade, putting a stop to kids’ bilingual education. Since The École’s recent expansion, this has opened doors for more opportunity and students.

Scholarship Requirements

Must not be a current student at The École

Must be in 5th-7th Grade during the 2019-2020 school year

Must speak, read and write in French and in English

All candidates must submit original writing samples in French and English, as well as an original essay on the importance of bi/multilingualism. The essay may be in English, French, or both!

The final round of candidates will be selected based on financial need, diversity, and merit. Once selected, students will be invited to the school to give two short presentations to the jury (made up of teachers, administrators, authors, journalists, and researchers). Students will present on two topics, one that is assigned and the other of their choice.

Applying for the Scholarship

If your student is interested in this scholarship, email scholarship@theEcole.org to receive more details about the application process. The deadline to apply is February 22, 2020, and the final results of the scholarship winners will be publically announced on March 10, 2020.