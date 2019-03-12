New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards
    • School News: The École is Expanding

    The École, an independent Nursery-8th grade French-American school in the Flatiron District is expanding

     By New York Family

    Big news for NYC Francophiles! The École (formerly École Internationale de New York), an independent Nursery-8th grade French-American school is expanding!

    The school, which is located in the Flatiron District, recently took over the lease of the restaurant that occupied the ground floor and basement of their main building on 22nd Street. This means that construction by architect Barbara Marks on the new space will start in the coming weeks and will include the addition of six new classrooms, several multi-use rooms in the basement, a large préau (covered recess area), and a new lobby. The new space should be completed by the end of 2019.

    To learn more, visit theEcole.org!

