A Sneak Peek into the New Children’s Museum of Manhattan

The Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM), a New York City family-friendly staple, announced this week that it has launched the final phase of its $300 million campaign for its new home on the Upper West Side. Along with this week’s announcement, CMOM revealed what this stunning new location would look like and when we can expect doors to open.

Giving New Life to a NYC Landmark

CMOM aims to expand and reach more families throughout the city and plans to do so in a century-old church at 361 Central Park West. Originally known as The First Church of Christ, Scientist, CMOM acquired this historic and neglected space in 2018. The New York City church, considered a historic landmark, will be transformed into a brand new space. After renovation, the 80,000-square-foot building will offer a spacious, picturesque sanctuary that will significantly increase CMOM’s visitor capacity.

The original plan for this historic landmark was to turn it into condos. After the city rejected the plan, CMOM acquired the forgotten space and is looking to preserve special elements of the church while transforming it into an artistic hub for all families.

Dava Schub, CMOM Chief Executive Officer and Museum Director, shared, “This historic structure will be transformed into a dynamic seven-story magical castle on the park for all our City’s children, as CMOM invests in setting every child up to thrive. Over the years, CMOM has brought research-based learning experiences to millions of children at our museum and to children where they live and learn, in partnership with City shelters, Head Start programs, settlement houses, hospitals, the Department of Correction and beyond. With our new home, we will be able to do even more to nourish the whole child through play, artmaking and exploration.”

Funding the Historic Move

The campaign for the newly renovated location has received substantial contributions from various supportive donors. Founding Board Chair Laurie M. Tisch’s donation reached a total of $50 million, along with the City of New York’s allocation of $46.1 million from the Mayor’s Office, City Council, and the Office of the Manhattan Borough President. Additionally, the Bezos Family Foundation has shown support for the campaign by providing generous gifts to CMOM totaling $30 million.

Laurie M. Tisch shared, “I am thrilled to announce that our 96 & WOW campaign has exceeded all expectations, with $200 million now raised toward our $300 million goal as enthusiasm spreads for the new CMOM. My personal contributions, donated as a capstone to decades of philanthropy dedicated to education, total $50 million, which I have given in the belief that this is the single most important project for the future of New York.”

Tisch continues, “We know, from study after study, that the groundwork for a lifelong love of learning and the social, emotional and cognitive development of a child is laid in the earliest years. In fact, 90% of a child’s brain development happens before they turn five. Too many children in our city enter school without the foundational skills and experiences they need to thrive in the classroom. The new CMOM will be committed to giving parents and caregivers tools to help set up children for success in school, in life and in their communities.”

A Peek Inside the New CMOM

The project will involve architects FXCollaborative and exhibit designers THG, who will be working together to bring to life a vision developed by CMOM in collaboration with its council of national early learning advisors.

The ground-floor lobby will feature amenities such as a stroller check, a café with healthy options, and a museum store with unique toys, books, and art activities for children of all ages. The museum’s second will floor offer hands-on experiences and immersive technologies for children to explore the “Wide Wild World”, learn about science, and develop inquiry-based skills.

The third floor of the museum’s great hall will focus on the theme of “What Will I Create Today?” and will provide children with opportunities to engage in various creative activities such as painting, writing, cooking, and designing. The centerpiece of the exhibit will be a multi-level creativity lab, offering STEAM experiences, including painting, clay making, science experimentation, and coding. The space will also feature a hands-on cooking area, the Cocina Kitchen, a reading-and-writing lab, and more.

The fourth floor will have floor-to-ceiling circular windows for children to sit, read, and wonder. It will also feature an interactive water and sound experience for children to create and perform music using instruments from around the world. Adjacent galleries will provide flexible spaces for educator-led programs on music and science.

CMOM’s new facility will also feature a permanent performance space and a theater where the museum will continue collaborating with over 50 arts institutions in NY to bring some of the city’s best art experiences to our families. The museum will also offer daily enrichment classes in arts, science, music, and movement. At the top of the building, a terrace will allow families to take in a stunning view of New York City and Central Park.

The new CMOM is expected to open in 2028.