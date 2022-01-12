8 DIY Valentines Day Card Ideas for Kids

Believe it or not, Valentine’s Day is right around the corner! It is important to show people how much you love and care about them and one of the best ways to do so is by sending them a thoughtful Valentines Day Card. We all know that handmade cards from your little ones are always the best kind of gift, and we have some creative ideas that will make your cards a little more special this year!

Seeing flowers always seems to brighten up people’s day, so why not make your own on a card? All you have to do is take a couple pieces of construction paper or cardstock (these instructions have the colors as pink and red but you can also do whatever colors you would like), arrange them on a card, and it will create a beautiful flower! To add something extra, you can include some heart candies as the center of the flower.

Make the perfect scratch-off card in your own home! This site gives you the card design that you can print out onto heavy cardstock so all you have to do it make the scratch off hearts! Write down whatever gifts you are planning to give into each little heart, color over it with white crayon, and then paint over it with a combination of acrylic paint and dish soap.

This kind of DIY Valentines Day card is easy to make with the little ones and comes out as good as a card you would buy in the store. All you need is an old toothbrush and a piece of junk mail or a magazine, a blank card and some paint to make this cute Valentine’s Day gift.

If you are someone that likes to add a little pop to your cards, then you have to try making this 3D Tissue Paper Heart Card. Simply scrunch up some tissue paper on the end of a pencil and then glue it to the front of the card in the shape that you would like it to be (in these directions it’s in the shape of a heart).

People love to buy cards that, when opened, have a fun shape or character pop out. Luckily you can recreate these cards at home! This fun technique just needs a blank piece of paper, scissors, and a cut out heart with fun designs on it to make the ultimate Valentine’s Day card for a family member or friend.

This beginner-friendly card idea comes out super cute and makes for a fun afternoon activity to do with the kids. Grab whatever watercolor paint and office supplies you have lying around the house (or go out and grab some!) and then you will be able to try to make the perfect craft /card this Valentine’s Day.

The Kissing Hand by Audrey Penn has been a popular kids book for a few years and now you can make a card inspired by it! Fold a piece of construction paper in half, have your kids trace their hand on the folded side of the paper, cut out the hand shape and then have your kids write a cute message or decorate it on the inside.

These are the perfect little cards to make with your kids that they can share with their friends at school! All you need is some paper, scissors and a glue stick to make these cute animals show your friends how much you love and appreciate them!