The Best Trader Joe’s Spices of 2022!

Making dinner (and lunch and breakfast) can take a lot of effort and time. Sometimes the final result doesn’t go as planned and you’re stuck with a ton of leftovers. However, you don’t need to lack flavor anymore. Trader Joe’s offers amazing spice and seasoning blends. If you need a hint of citrus, a hint of heat, a new flavor profile, or some umami to boost your dish then these 10 versatile spice blends can help. Plus, you won’t have to spend too much, because Trader Joe’s keeps it simple. The prices listed below are found in store. So tonight’s dinner may not look great, but it will taste amazing!

21 Seasoning Salute

1.99

Trader Joe’s 21 Seasoning Salute adds flavor without the salt. This blend combines a lot of expected spices and a lot of unexpected spices, such as carrot and orange peel. If your veggies, fish, or chicken are often missing the mark, this blend is a great addition to your arsenal of spices.

What’s inside? Onion, black pepper, celery seed, cayenne pepper, parsley, basil, marjoram, bay leaf, oregano, thyme, rosemary, cumin, mustard, coriander, garlic, carrot, orange peel, tomato granules, lemon juice, lemon oil

Everything but the Elote

1.89

Trader Joe’s Everything but the Elote is popular because it evokes that cheesiness everyone loves. However, there is more than parmesan cheese. There is a hint of heat and that classic cumin flavor. This blend is modeled after Mexican street corn, which is why this seasoning is often sprinkled on corn or popcorn. Feel free to experiment with other cheesy dishes! If you want a similar, simpler cheese flavor Trader Joe’s offers a blend called Cheesy or Nutritional Yeast which is a great cheese substitute.

What’s inside? Sea salt, chile pepper, parmesan cheese, chipotle powder, cumin, dried cilantro, cane sugar, corn flour, organic rice fiber

Onion Salt

1.99

Trader Joe’s Onion Salt is a simple mix that has been upgraded by the inclusion of green onion and chives. The extra allium creates a more complex onion taste that is often found in restaurants who include various alliums in a meal or on top. You could use this blend in almost any recipe for steak, potatoes, eggs or a dressing.

What’s inside? Granulated onion, granulated garlic, minced onion, salt, green onion, dried chives

Chili Lime

1.99

Trader Joe’s Chili Lime is for consumers who love a little pucker and heat. This blend pairs well with sweet, such as fruit. However, it can be used in some cuisines that call for acid and heat, like Thai food. Or it can be used on small dishes such as avocado toast. Whatever your comfort level is, this spice is good to have on hand.

What’s inside? Sea salt, chile pepper, red bell pepper, lime juice powder, citric acid, rice concentrate

Nori Komi Furikake

2.49

Trader Joe’s Nori Komi Furikake is a Japanese style topping that excludes MSG. It is great on Asian dishes, from rice to noodles to poké. Don’t limit yourself to just Asian foods! Furikake is also popular on fish and even popcorn for a quick, satisfying snack. It adds an extra pop of salt and sesame that has a natural umami.

What’s inside? Sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, nori, salt, kelp powder

Everything but the Bagel

1.89

Trader Joe’s Everything but the Bagel was a big hit when it first came out and it is still flying off the shelves. This blend can definitely amp up your breakfast of eggs and avocado toast. Yet, you can add this savory, unique seasoning to almost anything, such as breading for chicken, dips, and baked potatoes. It will make everything you cook a fan favorite!

What’s inside? Sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, sea salt flakes, dried minced garlic, dried minced onion, poppy seeds

Smoked Paprika

2.29

Trader Joe’s Smoked Paprika is not a blend but a fine spice that has been perfected. According to Trader Joe’s, red peppers are slow-roasted over wood in Spain and ground to a powder before they make their way here. That is why this spice has such a rich smokey, peppery flavor. It pairs well with meat of any kind or any meal you think requires a deeper flavor. If you are looking for a seasoning blend that includes smoked paprika, South African Smoke is a great option.

What’s inside? Smoked paprika powder

Mushroom and Company

2.99

Trader Joe’s Mushroom and Company is an excellent choice when you need that extra oomph of flavor. This blend includes two types of mushroom powder and other strong seasonings to bring the umami, or earthiness, your dish might be missing. It goes great with stews and soups or any place mushrooms benefit a dish. Just add a sprinkle or two and wait for that first bite!

What’s inside? Dried porcini powder, white button mushroom powder, dried onion, mustard seed, red pepper, black pepper, thyme

Cheesy Seasoning Blend

2.99

Everyone loves cheese and now you can add this delicious spice blend to any of your food! The Cheesy Seasoning can be sprinkled on anything from vegetables to some of your favorite snacks (I would highly suggest putting it on your popcorn!) and will give you a brand new flavor that you will never want to live without!

What’s inside? dried cheddar cheese blend, seas salt, garlic powder, onion powder, dried rosemary, dried oregano

Green & Red Hatch Chile Flakes

3.99

Trader Joe’s Green & Red Hatch Chile Flakes is a new addition to the store’s array of spices. Similar to Italian Soffritto or Everything but the Elote, these chile flakes represent a cultural cuisine, specifically Southwestern. The flavor is spicy, savory and unique to Hatch Valley, New Mexico where the chiles come from. Green & red hatch chile flakes can be used in tacos, chilis, sauces, burgers or anything that could use a little spice!

What’s inside? Dried green hatch chile pepper, dried red hatch chile pepper

Nutritional Yeast

7.99

Some people might not consider yeast a spice but this nutritional yeast is something that many people can’t live without. This product is vegan and gluten free and is made with many antioxidants. Many people use yeast as an alternative to add a cheesy flavor to meals and continues to be a popular item flying off the shelves.