10 Easy Crockpot Recipes for Families

We all know that life can get stressful- having to work, get your kids to school/extra curricular activities, etc.- and the last thing you want to do at the end of the night.

Crockpot recipes are the easiest to whip up when you’re short on time but are also as delicious as a meal that would take you hours to prepare. Are you on the lookout for recipes that the whole family will love? Here are some of our top picks that everyone will enjoy.

Slow Cooker Pot Roast

Pot Roast is a staple meal to make during the colder months, and now you can enjoy this meal without the hassle! This recipe only needs a few ingredients and a little bit of prep work and then after 5 hours you can enjoy it with the family.

Slow Cooker Chicken Parmesan

This recipe is so easy that even your kids could make it if they tried! All you have to do is put the ingredients in the slow cooker, top off with some cheese and then it is ready to serve. The only thing you will need to worry about cooking yourself is the pasta.

Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili

Not only is this a great recipe for when you need a quick dinner, but it is also great to meal prep for the rest of the week. This is a great one pot meal that is a great hearty soup to make for the cold nights.

Crockpot Mac and Cheese

All kids love homemade mac and cheese but the process of making it can be a hassle. Put all of the ingredients together (you only have to cook the pasta when you prep) and then put the crockpot on high for 2 hours or low for 3 hours and then this comfort meal will be ready for the family to enjoy.

Slow Cooker Bacon Cheeseburger Soup

If you are a soup lover then you have to try this Bacon Cheeseburger Soup! Add all of your favorite ingredients, cook for 4-8 hours, and then add the meat after it’s cooked.

Crockpot Baked Ziti

Try out this baked ziti recipe that is sure to be a crowd favorite! This recipe is super easy to follow and only takes a few minutes of prep work before you throw all of the ingredients into the Crockpot.

Crock Pot Pizza

Why would you order from a pizza place when you can make your own at home. The best part about this recipe is that you can change out toppings each time you make it so that everyone is getting the kind of pizza they want!

One tip for making this recipe easier and less messy is to line the Crockpot with parchment paper before putting the dough in so you can easily slide it out once it’s done.

Slow Cooker Ribs

Do you not have a grill but don’t want to miss out on some delicious BBQ? Well lucky for you, there is a great slow cooker ribs recipe that you can try. Simply season the ribs, cook them in the slow cooker (for ribs that fall off the bone, cook them for about 9 hours), broil them in the oven once they’re done and enjoy!

Slow Cooker Chicken Tacos

Making these chicken tacos are an easy dinner recipe for busy families because the Crockpot does most of the work! The great thing about this recipe is that you can use either fresh or frozen chicken and you can adjust the cooking time accordingly.

Beef and Broccoli

Beef and Broccoli is always a great choice for dinner and now this recipe will make for a less messy cooking process. Cook the beef for about 6 hours before adding in the broccoli for 30 minutes, serve it over rice and enjoy!