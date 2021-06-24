The Best Summer Shoes for NYC Kids

Summer is here, and the kids are out. We all know that kids, especially New York Kids love to live outside during the summer and after one crazy year (and then some), who can blame them for wanting to enjoy the season?! And parents know that whether it’s running around the playground, visiting the sprinklers, or attending summer camp-having a shoe that supports these activities is essential.

Shoes, especially for the summer, need to fit well and be durable. With hot concrete surfaces, different terrains in the city, or visits where there is water and rocky surfaces are part of the summer day adventure. The right shoe needs to check off many shoe-wearing needs for both kids and parents.

Psst… looking into what books for the kids to read now that school is out? Check out our Summer Reading List for Kids of All Ages 2021!

Here are our Top 5 picks for Summer Shoes!

Best for Uneven Surfaces, Rocks: Teva Hurricane XLT

This shoe fastens on with an easy on and off hook-and-loop closure giving a personal fit, and with a Nylon shank helping exploring kids to walk on pebble and slippery surfaces. The midsole is a lightweight EVA foam that provides extra cushioning for those long summer days hiking or climbing about at their neighborhood park. Available in Toddler sizes, $35, and Kids sizes, $40. Teva.com

Best Water Shoes for Little Kids: Stride Rite’s Made2Play Phibian Sneaker Sandal

While water shoes are a post in itself, the best water shoe for the little kids is Stride Rite’s Made2Play Phibian sneaker sandal.

A slip-proof shoe that a lightweight makes for a great summer shoe. This shoe is ventilated, making it an excellent option for a pool’s surface and hot sandy beaches. A parent will love that the sneakers quickly dry, especially when the kids go from sprinklers to slide or from the beach to the boardwalk. Available in Little Kid sizes, $19.95 (currently on sale), Striderite.com.

Best All-Around Shoe- Native Shoes Jefferson

My youngest son’s school has a strict no sandal policy, and during the summer, I do not know his class will go to the water park, walk the neighborhood, or climb the monkey bars. The Jefferson style covers all possibilities and is hands down a favorite for summer wear until, frankly, the season changes and it’s freezing. These EVA-made shoes come in fun styles as well as bright hues and prints. Shock absorbent, odor-resistant, and hand-washable this summer and the school year will mark a decade of my kids wearing Native Shoes. Available in Little Kids to Big. Kids sizes, $40, Nativeshoes.com.

Best Summer Shoe Summer Slip-On : Toms Alpargata

Some kids (and parents) do not want to be bothered with laces or velcro, which is why a slip-on is a great option, especially one that is lightweight. The Alpargata style is designed with a canvas footbed, built-in cushioned insole, hook and loop closure (for the littlest kids styles), and elastic gore. Not too heavy, but with just enough support for when water isn’t on the day’s schedule. Available in sizes from Tiny to Big Kids. $31.95 – $39.95, Toms.com.

Best Lite Weight Sneaker Shoe: Croc Kids LiteRide Pacer

A traditional sneaker can feel heavy, especially on those hot and humid summer days. But some kids, especially older kids, prefer a sneaker style year-round. For a summer shoe sneaker style, you’ll want to try Crocs Kids LiteRide Pacer. A slip-on style that is easy to put on yet can be secure with bungee style lacing. Super comfortable with Croslite™ foam outsole provides durable these sneakers are ideal if your child is at summer camp where a lot of walking and activity is part of the program. Available in Little to Big Kids sizes, $44.99, Crocs.com.