The Best Spring Break Camps 2023

Spring brings new flowers, fresh air, more daylight and less school. Spring Break camps are a life-saver when your children have boundless energy, no school, and you’re stuck working.

Fortunately, you live in New York City, which is one of the most diverse locations in the world. There is not just one Spring Break camp but many amazing ones to choose from.

From this list you will be able to pick the camp that best suits your children! Act quickly so you won’t be waitlisted!

Nature Camps:

394 Rogers Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225

212-529-5113

Trail Blazers wants your kids to develop, embrace challenges, play, learn and reflect from this memorable, full-day program. The day camp will take place in Prospect Park where the counselors will create a tech-free environment where kids can connect with nature around them.

Some activities include hiking, art, science, music and solo time. Trail Blazers will be accepting children through pre-K to grade 5.

53-51 111th St., Queens, NY 11368

800-433-4149

Queens Zoos camps, through the Wildlife Conservation Society, wants kids to understand the importance of conservation by connecting them to the animals they support. They’re offering a 5-day school break camp for spring break this year. There will be hands-on activities, animal encounters and investigations. Queens Zoos camps will be accepting children ages 5 to 10.

431 E 91st St., New York, NY 10128

212-410-3117



The Art Farm has the only indoor petting zoo in New York where they can take a break from the city and appreciate animals and nature.

In their pursuit for happy campers, the Spring Break camp, which runs from April 10 through 14, will offer music, art, science, nature, games, cooking, live animal science lessons and time outside. The camp will be accepting children from the ages of 3 to 8 years old.

Art Camps:

307 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028

646-329-6663

The Fashion Class wants your kids to learn the essentials but also use their unique creativity to express themselves. At this camp, students learn about the fashion industry and not just how to sew.

Sewing projects and themes change everyday and with lessons throughout the day so there is a lot of variety. This camp will be accepting children from the ages of 6 to 12 years old.

505 Carroll St., Brooklyn, NY 11215

718-369-0222

Textile Arts Center wants students to gain an appreciation for handmade textiles. TAC will show your kids how to weave, dye, embroider, and sew the traditional way.

They offer one-day camps for Spring Recess. Students also get time outdoors! Textile Arts Center will be accepting children from the ages of 5 to 11 years old.

Science Camps:

222 W 37th St., New York, NY 10018

914-365-7548

This camp is for kids who love hands-on projects and those who are interested in learning and achieving more in science. Nory believes in developing resiliency, inquisitiveness, and empathy in their students. They want their kids to be the change in the world. Nory will be accepting children from the ages of 3 to 10 years old.

Athletic Camps:

555 E 90th St., New York, NY 10128

212-369-8890

212 N End Ave., New York, NY 10282

212-298-2900

Asphalt Green is for the sportiest of kids. As a nonprofit this organization is focused on bringing activity to areas who need it. They have locations on the Upper East Side and Battery Park.

Their mini-camp activities include swimming, fitness, sports, yoga, art and more. Their Spring Fling Camp is from April 10 through 14. Asphalt Green will be accepting children from the ages of 4 to 12 years old.

502 50th Ave., Long Island City, NY 11101

718-392-5437

Industry Gymnastics wishes to maintain a nurturing environment where kids of all skill levels can learn and love gymnastics. The activities they offer are not limited to gymnastics, there will also be arts & crafts and games. Plus, there is a new theme and skill set each day!

The Spring Break camp will be offered April 6 and 7 and April 10 through 14. Industry Gymnastics will be accepting children 5 years and older.

23rd St. & Hudson River Park, New York, NY 10011

212-336-6500

Make sure your kids are having the most fun possible at Chelsea Piers school break camps! Families are able to send kids ages 5-13 to enjoy any of their full day programs.

Kids get the option of choosing to do either Multi-Sport, Gymnastics, Soccer and Ninja + Parkour, and what’s great about Chelsea Piers is that you can choose which days you would like to attend camp!

Creative Camps:

109 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001

212-242-2248



Taste Buds Kitchen’s main focus is to engage budding chefs. During camp your kids will learn the essentials, confidence in the kitchen, and they can make new friends. Activities include kitchen games and scratch-made recipes. Plus, the kitchen is nut-free!

This year, Taste Buds Kitchen will be offering a Super Foodies Camp during Spring Recess for ages 4 through 8 and 9 through 13.

Brooklyn (Locations vary)

347-759-6313

Child’s Play NY promises a unique experience where kids can learn confidence and creativity through acting and become compassionate human beings in the process. During camp your children will tell stories, dance, sing, and learn how to be creative.

At the moment, they are offering a few different camp options during spring break. Each has a different theme that your kids will love! Child’s Play NY will be accepting children from the ages of 3 to 11 years old.

421 5th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215

718-832-0018

Brooklyn Arts Exchange uses performing arts to nurture the creative process. During camp, students will learn skills such as dance, music, theater, and visual arts. There will be a different theme everyday, so you can register by the day, for the full week or mix and match.

This camp also offers the option of extended hours to make the program full-day. The Spring Break Arts Program is from April 10 through 14. BAX will be accepting children from kindergarten to grade 5.