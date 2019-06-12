The Best Products for a Summer Mama Glow
You glow mama! We have the best products that will give you the sun-kissed look that will show off glowing skin.
Summer is here, and a healthy glow is a win-win for a tired mama. If looking for a little sun-kissed beauty, we have the products that will step up your beauty routine and get you ready for this warm weather look.
Whether you’re running around with the kids, spending the summer in Europe (jealous!) or tooling away at a day job this summer — these products will reenergize and brighten up your skin, minus the harmful sun damage.
A mama glow for starters should look natural and not forced. To achieve this glow, we decided to break down the glow. A radiant face can be achieved by the best product that works for you and what you like to apply on your face. This can be by using a great bronzer; for others, it may be adding a product that illuminates the skin. A bit of shimmer here or a sweep of bronzer on the cheekbones — you’ll want a product that enhances and gives you a healthy looking complexion.
-
Best Overall Highlighter: Glossier Niteshine
Let’s be honest we all want that skin that looks like we are downing 12 ounces of celery juice a day and using a jade roller for precisely 45 minutes before we hit the sack. The niteshine highlighter allows you to build up to the glow you wish for your skin. A great product if you like to wear very little makeup during the summer and want that dewy, healthy glow all day long. $20, glossier.com
-
Best Natural Glow: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist
We all know that when being run-down can take its toll on our skin. Drinking lots of water is a good start to getting skin to look less weathered as hydration is key. To give skin an external boost, you may want to try a mist and start replenishing your skin throughout the day. This watermelon mist is 84% watermelon and includes hyaluronic acid which according to the peeps at Glow Recipe hydrates and plumps skin ‘by holding 1000x its weight in moisture.’ Sounds great to us — we’ll have a few bottles, please! The mist also includes hibiscus and rice germ oil which bring out the natural glow in your skin but giving it the much-needed nourishment it needs. $28, glowrecipe.com
-
Best Sunkissed: Josie Maran Protect & Perfect Radiance With Travel, SPF 47
If you have only a few minutes to get ready in the morning, this is the product for you. The Josie Maran Protect & Perfect Radiance does triple duty, which is perfect for the mom on the go. The formula is infused with cold-pressed argan oil. Argan oil is packed with omega fatty acids as well as vitamin E, which is excellent for keeping skin soft. The moisturizer is free of harsh radical chemicals and protects against harsh UV rays with a high SPF 47. The tinted shade adds subtle radiance, which is ideal if you are looking for a minimal sun-kissed look. This radiance can be worn solo or applied before your usual foundation or powder. $55 (includes travel size bottle), qvc.com
-
Best Make-Up Kit: Nars Lost in Luster Face Palette
If looking to go full on glow this season, we love this palette as a summer add-on to a morning routine. The kit includes four eyeshadows, pink champagne highlighter, and blush in golden strawberry. You can apply as little or as much shimmer as you wish, quickly going from morning to evening in minutes. No need to stop using the palette at the end of summer, once the cooler weather hits, add a nice punch of illuminating color to jazz up those dreary winter days. $49, narscosmectics.com
-
Best Mask for Glow: Glow Recipe Watermelon + AHA Glow Sleeping Mask
A mask we can keep on overnight? We’re in! Healthy skin radiates, adding good hydration to help heal the surface is key to a healthy glow. This mask includes a watermelon extract which hydrates and soothes skin irritation. Peony Root naturally brightens and soothes skin while the AHA blend gently exfoliates and hydrates. This mask kicks as* by giving your poor tired skin some deep love. $45, sephora.com
-
Best Bronzer: L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Bronze It Bronzer
Choosing the right bronzer is not always easy. Raise your hand if you have used a bronzer that made you look like an orange! The key to a bronzer is simple, and it should be close to your natural skin tone. A bronzer should not be used to cover your face; it should enhance what you already have, thus the term sun-kissed. Bronzer should be swept on to the nose, cheeks, jaw and the hairline. We love a shimmer bronzer such as this True Match Lumi Bronze It Bronzer as it doesn’t feel heavy — perfect for an everyday sun-kissed look. lorealparisusa.com
-
Best Natural Bronzer: Rms Buriti Bronzer
If you’re looking for a non-powder bronzer, this Buriti Bronzer is an excellent pick. Buriti oil has the highest in Vitamin A and beta carotene of any wildcrafted oils. When applied on to the skin, it looks completely natural and yes, glowing. Works with all skin tones as it merely blends into your skin as you apply. One of our favorite picks for it requires no brush, perfect for a mom on the go. $28, rmsbeauty.com
-
Best Self-Tanner: Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops Light - Sun Kissed Glow
Self-tanners at one point just got out of hand, so much so that many of us stopped them altogether. Thankfully tanning guru Jules von Hep developed a line of self-tanners that are all about the glow. This vegan, animal cruelty-free line is about re-thinking the self-tanner. Formulated with OXY-Glow™, which is proven to brighten skin, mixed with ingredients like chia seeds, coconut oils, and avocado that help to give a clean tan that is hydrating and glowing. So no more orange streaks and a tan lines that mysteriously end abruptly. $33.48, amazon.com
-
Best Product to Illuminate: Milk Makeup Highlighter
We love this highlighter for it goes on smooth and immediately gives skin a healthy glow. With ingredients such as avocado oil, mango butter, and peach nectar — skin is hydrated throughout the day. Available in two shades, white gold with pink pearl and champagne pearl each highlighter can be applied minimally or layered if looking for a more highlighted look. $14, sephora.com
-
Best Lip Glow: Gotta Glow Lip Tint
One of the pitfalls of hot weather is that lips can take a hit. Since lips do not contain oil glands replenishing them is essential. This Gotta Glow Lip Tint nourishes with Shea Butter and goes on in a sheer hue that glistens. Its innovative lip tint works with your chemistry and like a mood ring turns your smackers into a beautiful shade of berry, peach or pink.$6, elfcosmectics.com