The Best Gifts for Big Kids and Tweens in 2020

Frankly, gifts for kids as they get older can be challenging as they like what they like, and persuading them to try something new isn’t always easy. Many of them seem to like the gifts that build, create, or are just a wee out of the box.
Here Are a Few of Our Favorite Gifts for Big Kids and Tweens!
-
LEGO® Harry Potter™ Set - Hogwarts™ Astronomy Tower by the LEGO Group
Calling all Harry Potter fanatics. Your wizard will enjoy building their only magical world with the LEGO® Harry Potter™ Set – Hogwarts™ Astronomy Tower by the LEGO Group. Perfect for Harry Potter book and movie fans! Ages 9+, zulily.com, $99.99
-
VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam
Kids this year, especially with remote learning, have become quite savvy at videos. This HD video camera with a built-in microphone and cool effects like a time-lapse video will be in many of our kiddos’ wheelhouses.
Kids can get even more creative with 20+ animated backgrounds such as pre-historic times or space. Easy on-camera editing and creativity tools will make it all extra. Comes with a tabletop tripod and selfie stick. Ages 5-10, target.com, $49.49
-
Botley 2.0 The Coding Robot
Kids, as we know, are sponges, and learning to code is quite the norm! This Botley is a screen-free play where your kids can code as soon as they unpack the box. Botley 2.0 can be coded in six directions and play music.
Kids can test their memory, hold a light show, and build coding sequences making for a cool STEM gift to give. Ages 5-10, learningresources.com, $79.99
-
Little Likes Kids - Musical Crossroads Jumbo Puzzle
If looking for a screen-free gift, puzzles, frankly, never disappoint. The puzzles are designed to aid in cognitive brain development while strengthening learning and memory. The puzzles are large, so this is a gift that even a young sibling can jump in and enjoy. The puzzle’s theme, Musical Crossroads, is multicultural and depicts families as diverse, reflecting what kids see around them. amazon.com, ages 5-9, $19.95
-
Crayola Steam Paper Flower Science Kit
Now that parents have the holiday break coming up and remote school going full time — gifts that keep the kids busy while creating is on many of our lists. This STEAM Paper Flower Science Kit by Crayola features 12 wicking paper flowers — perfect for the holidays and beyond. Ages 7+, crayola.com, $19.99
-
Make It Mine Make Your Own Comic Book
Your child will love creating their own superhero and villains with this DIY comic book set. The kit includes an interactive drawing guide, stamps, stickers, and stencils — all the tools for your kiddo to go wild with their imagination. Ages 6+, target.com,$14.99
-
Da Bomb Bath Fizzers Hope and Joy Bath Bombs
If you have a tween-ager you probably know by now that many are obsessed with bath bombs. Wherever this originated from (YouTube?) the craze is still ‘happening’. We love this set of Da Bomb Bath Fizzers Hope and Joy Bath Bombs — fun colors, and there are two per pack. target, $11.79
-
A Game of Cat & Mouth
A fun quick-thinking, two-player game. How it works is the first player that lands all of the balls of one color onto your opponent’s side is the winner. Think of it as air hockey with cats and rainbows. This is old fashion fun with modern fun for kids. No batteries required. Ages 7+, catandmouth.com, $24.99
-
Seuss The Grinch: Uno Rugged - You’re A Mean One
Your tween can stride on into Whoville™ in these Dr. Seuss x Skechers Street Uno Rugged – You’re A Mean One shoe. For younger kids, try this style and this fun slip-on. The Grinch™Air Cooled Memory Foam includes an insole and a visible air-cushioned midsole. sketchers.com, $85