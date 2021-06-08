Top 11 Baby Carriers for New York City Moms 2021

An amazing baby carrier is an important gear piece! That is why we have done the research and rounded up the top baby carriers, slings, and wraps that are perfect for NYC parents! Scroll down to find the best fit for you.

Best for the Parent Who Carries 24/7: Ergo 360

With a softly structured carrier design, Ergo Carriers are not only comfortable for both parent and baby but comforting, as you can keep your baby close to you at all times with the freedom and flexibility to still go through your daily routine. The Ergo 360 lets you carry your little one in every position: front carry- facing parent, front carry- facing out, hip carry and back carry. No need to take a break from the baby carrier or feel any stress on your body, because the Ergo 360 has both lumbar support for lower back comfort and adjustable padded shoulder straps for neck and shoulder comfort. You can even breastfeed in the Ergo 360! The carrier is machine washable and has a lifetime guarantee, so if for any reason you find a defect, Ergobaby will replace your carrier at no charge: the ErgoPromise! If your infant is between 0 and 4 months (7-12 pounds), you can purchase the newborn infant insert to go along with the carrier. Comfort is always a priority, but we also care about style, and Ergo 360 comes in lots of adorable patterns and colors.

Let’s not forget dad, this is a great carrier for both mom and dad as it adjusts well to whoever is wearing it and fits well with different heights. This is important as some carriers can either be too bulky on petite frames while not fitting at the right points on a tall frame. The Ergo is our pick for the baby being carried 24/7. $160, ergo.com.

Best Twin Carrier: The Weego Twin Carrier

While twin carriers are not as plentiful as single, there are options available, and The Weego Twin Carrier is a favorite for the newborn to early infant stage. Walk around the city and enjoy your day with your babes as The Weego features a double pouch that gives support providing orthopedic posture to both babies from the newborn to infant stages. Perfect from premature babies (4 lbs) to about 5-6 months (33 lbs). The style is a light cotton twill; it features an ergonomic design featuring a unique double-pouch construction. Machine washable.

Best Stylish Baby Carrier: Artipoppe Zeitgeist Baby Carrier Artipoppe is a bit like an honorable mention as purchasing this line of baby carrier entails purchasing through its UK website. Founder Anna van den Bogert designs her stylish carriers with all mothers in mind, which is why we are a bit obsessed. If we weren’t done having babies, we would be sporting one of her ethically designed carries that are checked and finished in the Netherlands. The Zeitgeist Baby Carrier has front and back carry options that provide an ergonomic position. The padded waistband and cushy padded shoulder straps help distribute weight with neck and shoulder comfort. The style comes in gorgeous prints, we are loving the baby leopard print as the leopard is truly a classic and perfect for us city moms.

Best Hiking Baby Carrier: Thule Sapling Child Carrier

A bit of an investment, the Thule Sapling Baby Carrier is perfect if you go on day trips often and exercise and hike. The seat is an ErgoRide which provides your baby with a comfy seat, plenty of leg support as well as a ventilated back panel. For those sunny days, there is a UPF 50 sunshade for your little babe. A key feature a parent will appreciate is the dual access that allows your child to go in via the top of the side panel opening.

Best Infant to Toddler Baby Carrier: Tula Tula offers six different carriers, each with various features and functions. Our pick is the Explore, which provides maximum versatility. The Explore allows you to carry your baby in six positions, accommodates newborns to toddlers weighing 7 to 45 pounds, and offers adjustable head support. The Explore uses breathable and lightweight material and has a cool mesh carrier panel to keep you and your baby cool. The three-width settings allow you to adjust the carrier as your little one grows, and the removable hood protects from the sun and privacy while feeding your baby. The Tula is the rebel baby carrier brand in that they are very stylish. While most carriers play it safe with solid colors, these baby carriers are famous for boasting fun prints such as animal print patterns, floral, stars, polka-a-dots, and more, all in fun pops of color. And if you love the design advantages that Tula provides but prefer a solid carrier try the Tula Linen, a light weave of flax and cotton herringbone weave.

Best Newborn Carrier: BABYBJORN Baby Carrier One Air

Offering five types of baby carriers, BABYBJORN specializes in making life more comfortable in the early years for parents and families. A family-owned company, BABYBJORN sold their first baby bouncer in 1961 and debuted their first baby carrier in 1973. With a strong foundation and history, you can trust that both you and your little one are in good hands with a BABYBJORN carrier. A noteworthy feature of BABYBJORN is their commitment to stressing the role that dads play. They included dads in their baby carrier ads since the 1980s and developed unisex designs for baby carriers that both parents can use. Of all the baby carriers, we love the Baby Carrier One Air, which fits newborns and toddlers ages 0 to 3. Made of airy and cool mesh, the fabric is both soft and keeps you and your baby cool. The size, seat area, and head support are adjustable, so you can modify the carrier as your baby grows.

Best Affordable Baby Carrier: Infantino Flip 4-in-1 Convertible Carrier

Ever wish that you could simply adjust the seat of your baby carrier as your little one grows instead of buying a whole new one? With Infantino Flip 4-in-1 Convertible Carrier, you can! There are four ways to carry: baby-facing in with a narrow seat for newborns, facing in with a wide seat for older babies, facing out with a narrow seat for babies with head control, and back carry with a wide seat for older babies and toddlers. The easily adjustable seat makes sure that the baby carrier is the perfect size for maximum comfort for your baby. We also love the Wonder Cover Bib, which attaches to the inside of your carrier when facing in, and across the folding rest when facing out. The Wonder Cover Bib protects your clothing and carrier from spit-up and drool — no outfit changes needed throughout the day! We not only love this carrier for being well made and affordable, but it is also lightweight making it a great carrier for travel or to keep in the stroller. $27, amazon.com.

Best All-Around Baby Carrier Brand: Boba

All of Boba’s baby carriers are breastfeeding-friendly, soothing for baby and wearer, and certified hip-healthy! Choose from Boba Wrap, Boba Classic 4GS Carrier, Boba X Carrier, and Boba Air. The Boba Classic 4GS Carrier has an infant insert included to accommodate your newborn with playful prints that make parents feel confident. The Boba X Carrier is Boba’s newest carrier: no infant insert needed, fits all body types creating a custom fit for your baby, and boasts designs by independent women designers! Boba Air is great for your traveling needs, as it is water-resistant and made with durable nylon. Baby Carriers $70-$120, Wraps $40-$50, boba.com

Best Baby Wrap: Solly Baby Wrap

Solly Baby believes that closeness is of the utmost importance. Solly Baby wants you to bring you closer to your little one, all while representing your personal aesthetic in the wrap style. The wraps are made specifically for infants, designed for the first year or up to 25 pounds. All of their wraps are custom-made from certified Lenzing modal, a lightweight, soft and sustainable fabric made from the pulp of Austrian beechwood trees. Solly Baby wraps help reduce infant crying and postpartum depression, improve sleep, prevent flat head, and aid in digestion, making the wraps beneficial and healthy for baby and parent. Solly Baby also supports Every Mother Counts, a non-profit committed to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother. $40-$69, solly.com

Best Toddler Wrap: Moby Wrap

MOBY (Mother & Baby) is an award-winning brand and leader in baby carriers, providing safety, comfort, versatility, and style. The Moby Wrap grows with your baby from infant to toddler, made of soft and breathable fabric. Easily and evenly distribute your baby’s weight across your back and hips for maximum comfort and support. As your child grows, simply change and adjust positions to accommodate. The wraps are super cozy and come in a variety of patterns and colors, all for an affordable price. $44.94-$54.94, moby.com

Best Baby Sling: Baby K’tan Baby Carrier

Avoid all straps and buckles with Baby K’tan carriers! The baby sling wraps are comfortable and convenient, slipping on like a t-shirt. For the active parent who doesn’t want to miss a workout, but still wants to keep their baby close, Baby K’tan Active has instant cool technology and flexibility that allows you to stay active. Baby K’tan Organic is made with 100% GOTS certified organic cotton, soft and safe for baby and parent. Baby K’tan Original, Breeze, and Print are the other three options for baby carriers, all supportive and comfortable. For the parent on a budget, Baby K’tan is great. Not only are carriers affordable, but a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of every Baby K’tan Baby Carrier goes to the American Heart Association. $39.95-$59.95, Baby K’tan