The Best Apartment Buildings in NYC

If you live in New York City, you probably have a profound passion for our bustling metropolis. And why wouldn’t you? This city is amazing and has unique communities and apartment buildings that are 100 percent equipped for family living. Here are 2 worth moving to:

Property: 5241 and 5203 Center Blvd

Schools Nearby: Brighter Babies, PS/IS 78Q – District 30 (K-1, 2-8), Hunter’s Point Community Middle School, Little Ones LIC

Parks: Hunter’s Point South Park, Gantry Plaza State Park

These impressive apartment buildings are surrounded by natural light with views of Brooklyn, Long Island City, and the Manhattan skylines. Each apartment features kitchen and bathrooms with high-end finishes and appliances as well as ample storage space. And with family in mind, some apartments include in-unit washers and dryers as well as private terraces. While each apartment is airy and inviting, the building’s amenity program provides access to wrap-around terraces, sundecks with BBQ grills, and indoor offerings like a fitness center, lounge, and clubroom. And hey, we all want the choice to stay closer to home these days, and with access to a children’s playroom and HomeWork™- TFC’s signature co-working amenity you will have this option plus some for you and yours at 5241 and 5203 Center Blvd.

Property: The Pavilion

Neighborhood: Lenox Hill

UES Address: 500 East 77th Street glenwoodnyc.com

Schools Nearby: Public Schools: Bayard Taylor School, Eleanor Roosevelt High School. Private Schools: The Town School, Lycee’ Francais de New York.

Parks: Carl Schurz Park and Central Park

The Pavilion, from Glenwood Management, beckons families to live their best lives with its circular drive, fountains, and an elegant lobby that is home to New York’s ultimate luxury rental living for New York families. With a 35 -story high building, the Pavilion offerings include 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments that are spacious and beautifully designed with well-appointed kitchens and bathrooms and custom closets. Many apartments have balconies where you can relax and enjoy panoramic river and city views.

As a tenant of this building, you will have access to five-star amenities as The Pavilion’s offerings are endless. And in a time of social distancing, this building is a calm oasis within our busy city. There is a 24 Hour doorman, a shopping arcade, a grocery store, and a complimentary fitness center. And while there are amazing parks nearby, you will appreciate the children’s playroom for those days you feel like staying close to home. While cleaning and laundry valet can be utilized, the building also features three laundry rooms. And if you are heading back to the office, there is a free shuttle bus that will take you to the subway. Other full-service amenities residents of The Pavilion may enjoy are gorgeous landscaped rooftop sundecks, maid service, and bicycle and luggage storage and a 24-hour garage.

