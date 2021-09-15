Fall Activity Guide for 2021!

School is back in session, and so are after -school and weekend classes and programs. Now that the kids are starting to settle and you can plan their extracurricular activities, we have a round-up of some of the best offerings in and around New York City.

Manhattan

Advantage Tennis

Locations across NYC

advantagejuniorprograms.com

646-884-9649

pfontana@advantagetennisclubs.com

Advantage Tennis QuickStart classes introduce kids as young as age 5 to the game by customizing it for age, ability, and maximum grins! Kid-sized racquets and smaller play areas make it accessible from day one. Their Junior Development classes teach players ages 7 and up how to polish their skills, learn strategy and even compete. Choose from convenient locations across NYC, all with strict safety protocols in place. For details contact Paul Fontana at pfontana@advantagetennisclubs.com.

Atlantic Acting School

76 Ninth Ave., Suite 313, New York, NY

212-691-5919

education@atlantictheater.org

atlanticactingschool.org

This fall, Atlantic Acting School is thrilled to be back in person for our kids & teens programs! In addition to creating characters and scripts, young actors aged 4-18 will have opportunities to produce their own work. Each class has a focus that varies from musical theater to sketch, improv, scene study, film/TV- all rooted in the world-renowned Atlantic Technique. Register today, all classes have limited spots!

Ballet Hispánico School of Dance

167 W. 89TH Street, NY

212-362-6710

ballethispanico.org/school

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is welcoming students back to campus this fall! Registration for the 2021-2022 school year is now open through September 1. Explore their training programs for all levels, ages 2-23, including ballet, flamenco, West African, hip-hop, modern, jazz, salsa, tap, early childhood, adult classes, and more. Scholarships and financial aid is available. In accordance with safety protocols and restrictions, class sizes will be limited, so enroll early to claim a spot! Visit ballethispanico.org/school or email school@ballethispanico.org to register or to learn more.

China Institute

100 Washington St., NY

212-744-8181

Chinainstitute.org

China Institute’s Mandarin Munchkins for Children 18 Months – 2 Years

Classes start September 20, September 22, and September 24!

Our Mandarin Munchkins program is a 45-minute curriculum for children that helps develop their social, cognitive, emotional, language, as well as fine and gross motor skills. All activities are conducted in Mandarin Chinese by educators experienced in early childhood development.Classes follow the academic year and are divided into two semesters from September to June. Each semester consists of 16 weeks. Snacks are included. Enrollment is limited and offered on a rolling basis.

Collina Italian Language + Cultural Center

1556 Third Avenue @ 87th Street, Suite 602-603, New York, NY

212-427-7770

info@collnaitaliana.com

Collinaitaliana.com

Fall is just around the corner and at Collina Italiana, learning Italian is a fun experience for the whole family. Both kids and adults at Collina Italiana enjoy a real taste of the culture and language of Italy, through private, semi-private, and group classes. Classes are online and in-person! Private and semi-private programming is flexible, and the curriculum is built specifically around student competency and interest! Group classes offer students the chance to learn alongside one another through a range of fun activities. Look out for upcoming specialty classes and workshops, such as art classes and museum field trips!

German-American School

NYC & Long Island

212-787-7543

german-american-school.org

kidslearngerman@aol.com

German-American School’s after-school German language programs serve children in NYC and Long Island. For the 2021-22 school year children are back in the classrooms but masks are required. With a curriculum that services grades K through 10, this is the only German-American afterschool program accredited by the New York State Board of Regents. They offer once-per-week after-school German language programs beginning with basic alphabet and phrases through comprehensive grammar, culture, history, and conversation. Apply for school year enrollment. See the registration form on their website.

Ivy Camps USA

Ivycampsusa.com

Ivy Camps USA is a premium online provider of engaging after-school classes and personalized tutoring. Our instructors come from the top 10 US universities and love to inspire and mentor emerging minds. Extracurricular classes are offered in STEM, Business Leadership, and Arts, Media & Communication for ages 6-14. Tutoring programs focus on supporting students academically, developing a mentoring relationship, and rekindling a love of learning. Ivy Camps USA is known for exceptional programming that kids love and parents trust.

Launch Math+Science Centers

178 West 81st Street

212-600-1010

info@launchmath.com

launchmath.com

Launch Math + Science Centers offer exciting and educational on-site STEM enrichment programs for students from Pre-K to 7th grade (4-12 years old). Kids discover the magic of chemistry, explore the allure of faraway lands, think like detectives, animate their favorite characters – and that’s just the beginning! Launch’s math enrichment program utilizes a unique combination of hands-on teaching tools, computer-based instructional methods and real-world problem-solving techniques – all mixed with a big blast of fun! In addition, Launch’s math tutoring program provides intensive, one-on-one math instruction to address the widespread learning loss from the past school year. Register today and receive $200 discount off multi-class registrations.

LeapUp Learning After School Program

1751 2nd Ave., between 91st and 92nd Street , Upper East Side, Manhattan

646-870-0560

leapuplearning.com

info@leapuplearning.com

LeapUp Learning After-School Club keeps students busy and engaged in a supportive environment in the afternoons Monday through Friday. Students take Mandarin classes, get homework help, boost academic skills, practice public speaking in the Open Mic club, free play under supervision, and more. Other after school online and in-person classes include ELA reading/writing, Public Speaking & Debate, Chess and Test Prep. Small sized classes are tailored to students’ different levels and goals. Call today for a free consultation.

PLANET HAN Mandarin

401 West End Ave

1556 Third Ave

212-724-2421

Mandarin for all kids! Planet Han provides a fresh approach to teaching children Mandarin Chinese. Located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Planet Han aims to teach kids ages 1 to 12 Mandarin regardless of ethnicity through our group classes, afterschool programs, and private tutor. The program uses the novel Model.Action.Talk. or M.A.T. method for teaching language. Their students are given special tablets to take home to practice their vocabulary, and we send our parents MP3 files that recap what the children have learned. Planet Han offers in-person, online-only, or hybrid learning options so your child can have access to their fun classes from anywhere! Book a free trial to experience firsthand learning Mandarin can be fun!

SAY: Confident Voices from SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young

247 West 37th Street, 5th floor,

917-697-7183

Kate Detrick, kate@say.org

say.org/programs/confidentvoices/

Confident Voices is the FREE, award-winning, after-school & weekend creative arts program for kids & teens who stutter from SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young. Confident Voices employs the arts to inspire creativity, confidence, and communication in young people who stutter, ages 8-18. At SAY, they believe the arts are for everybody, so Confident Voices invites all kids who stutter to work together and explore different channels of expression to share what’s in their hearts and on their minds, with friends who understand their experiences. To learn more about Confident Voices programming and enrollment visit https://say.org/programs/confidentvoices/.

Steps Youth Programs

2121 Broadway, New York, NY 10023

212-874-2410

www.stepsnyc.com

info@stepsnyc.com

The Steps Youth Programs offers fun and enriching experiences in dance. With over 30 classes a week in Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Contemporary, Musical Theater, and Hip Hop, there’s a class for everyone! We invite NY Family Families to explore, connect, dance, and learn starting Wednesday, Sept 8 thru Wednesday, Sept 15th for the launch of the 2021-22 Steps Youth Programs season! During this week, your dancer may sample ANY of our classes for children & teens for FREE! We can’t wait to meet you!

Voyager Music Lessons

914-907-3349

jessicaginsberg@voyagermusiclessons.com

Voyagermusiclessons.com

Give the gift of music to your child with Voyager Music Lessons! Voyager teachers are real-life rock stars, performing and recording with some of the biggest acts in the world. Combining advanced musical knowledge with real-world professional experience, instructors work with students in a one-on-one environment. The Voyager teaching method ensures that students learn as much as possible while still having lots of fun. Students will not only become great musicians, but they’ll also gain a boost in overall cognition, increase confidence, and improve motor skills. Offering in-home music lessons in Manhattan, and online lessons in Manhattan and nationwide.

Brooklyn

Mark Morris Dance Group: Children & Teen Program

Fort Greene

3 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, NY

718-624-8400

mmdg.org

Offering year-round, community-based dance and music programming in a fully inclusive and nurturing environment. The School’s diverse and professional faculty provides progressive and non-competitive instruction with all classes accompanied by live music. There are opportunities for students to perform and for parents to see their dancers in action. Committed to bringing the joy and benefits of dance and music to special needs students, these classes are kept small to allow for a more intimate learning experience and optional parent participation.

School of Rock Williamsburg

294 Graham Ave Brooklyn, NY

718- 210-1720

locations.schoolofrock.com/williamsburg

School of Rock provides performance-based music programs both in-person and remotely for kids and adults of all ages and skill levels, in a lively, fun environment through group class and combining one-on-one music lessons with band rehearsals, culminating with live shows at local venues. Programs include Little Wing (Ages 3-5) – Weekly group class, Rookies (Ages 6-7) – Weekly group class, Rock 101 (Ages 8 -12), Weekly 1-on-1 lesson plus weekly group rehearsal in-person, Performance Program (Ages 8 – 18) – Weekly 1-on-1 lesson plus group rehearsal, culminating with a live show and. Also offering an Adult Program (Ages 18+) – Weekly 1-on-1 lesson plus weekly group rehearsal in-person, culminating with a live show!

The Noel Pointer School of Music

Noel Pointer Foundation

Bedford Stuyvesant

247 Herkimer St., Brooklyn, NY

718-230-4825

noelpointer.org

A not-for-profit since 1995 that dramatically enriches the lives of children by developing string music education programs for under-served communities in NYC. Through professional training, performance opportunities, and college placement assistance, NPF enhances a student’s cultural and academic experience, infusing them with a positive sense of who they are and a boundless sense of what they can become. Empowering children one note at a time by offering music enrichment programs in violin, viola, cello, piano, double bass, and guitar, after school and on Saturdays.

SkateYogi

140 Empire Blvd., Brooklyn

718-484-9777

hello@skateyogi.com

skateyogi.com

In fall 2021, SKATEYOGI is offering weekly classes for ages 5-7, 7-13, and teens. All classes are open level and welcome skaters from absolute beginners to experienced shredders. Their low student-to-teacher ratio ensures plenty of personal attention. Other offerings include day camps on school holidays and private lessons. Check skateyogi.com for the current class schedule and shop hours.

Queens

Kimmy Ma ARTStudio

190-19 Union Tpke., Fresh Meadows, NY

646-209-9352

kimmyma-artstudio.com

The fall session begins in September and the Studio is open 6 days a week. Fall Schedule includes after school classes for Young Artists age 9+ W-F or Saturday & Sunday. Art Fundamentals for students age 5+ are offered Sunday/Saturday & Tuesday after school. Fine Arts curriculum is designed by Mrs. Ma, Master of Art, School of Education, NYU 1996. Learners explore five units in a 16 week semester: comic, pastel, charcoal, watercolor & painting, using medium based and ability level instructions. Enroll now before sessions begin. Make an appointment to visit; no walk-ins. See website for student gallery and bio of teaching artists.

My Gym Children’s Fitness Center of Fresh Meadows

176-60 Union Tpke #310, Fresh Meadows, NY

mygym.com/queens

mygymqueens@gmail.com

From 5 months to 13 years old, there’s something amazing for kids of all ages. Their fun-filled programs shape skills and build confidence to help children be active, healthy, social, and, most of all, happy kids. Birthday Parties are their specialty at My Gym, every party is a perfectly planned celebration created especially for the birthday child with unique song and game requests made prior to the occasion. The talented party specialists will design an unforgettable birthday bash your whole family will love.

Nadia’s Performing Arts Center

208-42 Cross Island Pkwy., Bayside, NY

718-279-3980

nadiadance.net

nadia@nadiadance.net

As a dancer, a mother and an educator, artistic director Nadia Avigliano has come to know that children possess many different styles of learning. Dance provides them with an avenue to learn throughout movement. Through dance education, they acquire skills in rhythm, patterning, memorization, problem solving, spatial and body awareness, musicality, precision and coordination. The Center’s environment nurtures students’ self esteem and encourages them to strive for their best. They cultivate each child’s special talents and creativity through gift of dance. Whether your child hopes to dance professionally or just wants to try a new activity, they offer various levels of engagement suitable for beginners or seasoned dancers.

PLAYDAY

5-37 51st. Ave., LIC, NY 11101

playdaylic.com

PLAYDAY Grown Up and Me Art and Music focuses on sensory and motor development, as well as cognitive development. Grown Up and Me Art (2+) provides an exciting storytime followed by hands-on art projects that bring the story to life by painting, coloring, sculpting and more! Grown Up and Me Music (9M+) introduces your child to a variety of instruments and musical props while encouraging movement and dancing. Music is hosted outside, weather permitting! PLAYDATE offers Grown Up and Me Art and Music Monday through Friday. Art is held at 10 am, and Music is held at 11:15 am. Both classes are 60 minutes, and include a bubble dance party! Offering Single Classes, 10 Class Pack, and Unlimited Monthly Memberships, inclusive of both classes!

Ridgewood Dance Studio

60-13 Myrtle Ave., 2nd Floor, Ridgewood, NY

718-497-2372

ridgewooddancestudios.com

Believing that it’s important for every child to experience the art of dance, their Studio has been dancing into the live of the community for over 40 years. Learning to dance is a vital part of a child’s development and encourages discipline, mature habits, poise, personality, stability, self-confidence and knowledge of music. Owner, Florence Webber, began taking dance classes at the age of 6 at Joe Wilson’s Dance Studio which taught her the love of dance. Some of the many accomplishments/performances have included: The Apollo Theater, Six Flags Great Adventure Park, Hersheypark, Rye Playland (WKTU), and major dance competitions. Students have been accepted into performing arts schools as well as The Alvin Ailey and Rockette summer intensive programs.

Rose Academy of Ballet

70-11 Austin St., Forest Hills, NY 11375

roseacademyofballet.com

Established in 2006, Rose Academy of Ballet has a place for all who appreciate a fun, classical approach to dance training and dance education. Their teaching philosophy is based on the belief that children blossom in a positive and nurturing environment. Offering classes at all levels for children ages 3-10+. Registration is now open for fall 2021. Visit the website for more information and to register.

Bronx

NSCC – New Settlement Community Center

1501 Jerome Ave., Bronx NY

718-758-5901

newsettlement.org/community-center

A new cycle is ready to begin at The New Settlement Community Center, also known as NSCC. They’re making sure to follow the latest CDC & NYC COVID-19 safety guidelines to provide a safe experience for all. Offering classes such as Learn to Swim, Mixed Martial Arts, Ballet, Hip-Hop, Samba, Piano, Violin, Painting, Soccer, and Gymnastics, they’re confident that there is something for everyone! Following their massively successful Summer Academy, NSCC is premiering an After-School program where children ages 6 to 12 will be offered homework help and other fun activities. For more information about NSCC, call them at 718-758-5901.

Ninja Gymnastics Factory

420 W. 238th St., Riverdale, NY

Elevator entrance: 3660 Waldo Ave.

914-343-3903

info@ninjagymnasticfactory.com

Ninja Gymnastics Factory is a newly renovated children’s fitness facility, specializing in gymnastics and ninja warrior programs for all age groups from toddlers to teens. Their programs teach the proper techniques for running, jumping, swinging, transferring, landing, and falling. Every student who comes through the factory walks out as an athlete. Their progressive programs are created by fitness, developmental and psychological experts, ensuring that every child feels success while also being challenged. Their schedule allows siblings to take lessons at the same time. Fall classes are starting and schedules are filling up, so contact them now to help your child take advantage of this unique, colorful, and fun-filled place.

Westchester

Amadeus Conservatory of Music & Theater

201 King St, Chappaqua

914-238-0388

amadeusconservatory.com

Amadeus Conservatory of Music & Theater offers private music lessons as well as early childhood classes to children of all ages and adults of all levels. Founded in 1993 and located in Chappaqua and at St. Matthew’s Church in Bedford, their experienced faculty love teaching children as well as adults. They have graduated from the finest conservatories such as The Juilliard School, Eastman, Manhattan School of Music, and seek to instill a love of music in their students. They teach piano, voice, drums, guitar, violin, Suzuki violin, viola, cello, woodwinds, and brass. They offer music theory, composition, and chamber music. Visit their website at amadeusconservatory.com, or call 914 238 0388 to register. Classes begin September 1.

Belle School of Music

1088 Central Park Ave., Scarsdale

283 Tarrytown Rd., White Plains

1537 Central Park Ave., Yonkers

914-961-5511

belleschool.com

At the Belle School of Music, piano lessons are FUN! They have created a piano lesson kids actually look forward to! The dynamic Belle School of Music system has shaped together a carefully balanced program that will stimulate every aspect of your child’s musical development to achieve his or her personal best. Now Offering Individual On-Line Lessons and FREE Consultations.

Crestwood Music Education Center

870 Scarsdale Ave, Scarsdale

914-961-3497

info@crestwoodmusic.com

Crestwoodmusic.com

Register for Fall 2021 & Winter 2022 Semesters! NEW location in Scarsdale!

For 35 years, offering private lessons in piano, guitar, voice, strings, woodwinds, brass, drums, and percussion instruments for students of all ages and levels. This world-class faculty provides a premier music education experience! One of the most comprehensive chamber music and orchestral programs in the tri-state area as well as our well-renowned Suzuki and Jazz programs all resuming in-person for the fall 2021 semester. Stop by and visit their NEW state-of-the-art facilities including their recital and broadcast performance hall located in downtown Scarsdale!

Dance Cavise​

273 Halstead Ave., Mamaroneck

381-5222

dancecavise.com

Recognized by the New York Times as “setting higher standards in dance education,” Dance Cavise draws on an unrivaled teaching faculty, including top NYC professionals, to deliver programs for all ages from beginner through advanced levels. What sets Dance Cavise apart for over three decades is its unique approach to year-end performances. The studio’s main focus throughout the year is teaching proper technique, with less emphasis on learning one dance for a recital. Housed in a 10,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility, Dance Cavise offers a hybrid option of in-studio or virtual training. The studio offers Summer Dance Programs and multiple dance company performance opportunities.

GymCats Gymnastics​

At Equalize Fitness

1 Odell Plaza, Yonkers

914-965-7676

gymcats.net

GymCats Gymnastics offers classes for ages 20 months and up, boys and girls, beginners through advanced gymnastics. We strongly believe that gymnastics is the foundation for all sports. We build athletes here at GymCats and every child walks out feeling more confident about themselves than when they arrived! We are very COVID conscious. We have small Classes, low occupancy, and following CDC guidelines. We will accommodate private classes, learning pods, individual lessons, and private birthday parties.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School

25 School Lane, Scarsdale

914-723-1169

hbms.org

hb@hbms.org

Safely delivered in-person instruction. Flexible tuition structure. Financial aid is available. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.Our unique comprehensive program for students at all stages of development combines individual lessons on more than 20 instruments and voice with regular access to professional accompaniment; musicianship classes; myriad performance opportunities; an ensembles program featuring orchestras, choruses, chamber groups and jazz ensembles; and written performance critiques and progress reports.

KAC Art Center

40 Radio Circle Dr., Mt. Kisco

914- 232-4843

Katonahartcenter.com

As fall approaches Kisco Art Center (formerly Katonah Art Center) is looking forward to resuming on-site art classes with a virtual option in most classes. KAC instructors are professional working artists who bring to the classroom a range of talents: Painting, Drawing, Sculpture, Encaustics, Fused Glass, Pottery Wheel, Animation, and a variety of children’s classes for ages 3.5 and up. In an effort to keep a safe environment, all KAC staff has been vaccinated and a mask mandate is still in force. Due to classroom limitations, students who would like to be on-site should register early to reserve their spot for registration see:katonahartcenter.com/kiscoartcenter.com.

Logrea Dance Academy

2 Dale Ave, Ossining

914- 941-2939

logreadance.com

Beth Fritz-Logrea and Jean Logrea have provided quality dance training for over 35 years. LDA offers annual scholarship auditions, a boys’ ballet initiative, and special You and Me and Pre Ballet programs for children ages 3-5. There are extensive performing opportunities for children age 6 and up including the Westchester Ballet Company’s production of “The Nutcracker”. LDA presents annual spring performances featuring ballet, modern, jazz, tap, and theater dance. LDA follows CDC rules and has a new air filtration system. Classes are enrolling now!

Studio B Dance Center​

277 White Plains Rd., Eastchester, NY

793-2799

studiobdance.com

Studio B is the only YPAD certified studio in Westchester. Their facility features three spacious studios, comfortable waiting rooms, viewing windows, and a well-stocked boutique. Convenient classes allow siblings to dance at the same time. Boys and girls ages 2 to 18 are taught by a highly qualified and nurturing staff. They offer Non-competitive and Competitive performance teams for ages 6 and up. The Studio is open seven days a week and they have over 80 classes on their weekly schedule. Studio B is a licensed and certified Safer Studio™ and had a 0% covid transmission rate since they reopened July 2020.

Musical Munchkins

Westchester County

914-771-7000

musicalmunchkins.com

Musical Munchkins has been happily sharing our happy music and movement program for almost 40 years! Although we have created wonderful, virtual classes, it’s time to return to our locations. We can’t wait to see you! Our joyful activities with drums, shakers, props, puppets, creative play, songs, and dance return to in-person classes this Sept. Our experienced teachers love tending to young hearts and minds while engaging and building music skills. Join us with your child in our happy, upbeat classes.

Premier Music Studio

139 Wolfs Lane, Pelham NY

914.224.4122

premiermusicstudiony@gmail.com

Premier Music Studio is thrilled to be expanding into a brick-and-mortar location this fall! Previously an in-home-based piano and voice studio for many years, founding owner and concert pianist, Lauren Dunkelberger, saw an increased demand for in-studio private lessons and group piano and voice classes. Lessons are offered virtually, in-studio, in-home, as well as in a group setting for all ages. Teachers and students work in collaboration to create a flexible learning environment. Although the staff is composed of classical musicians, an exploration of all genres of music is encouraged so students can take lead in choosing their repertoire. Performance opportunities are offered so that students can showcase their progress and staff also helps them prepare for festivals, auditions, camp auditions, college entrance auditions, and NYSSMA.

The Rewilding School

Afterschool Program

Marsh Sanctuary, B Rd.,Mt. Kisco, NY

914-849-9143

rewildingschool.com

info@rewildingschool.com

At The Rewilding School’s Afterschool program, your kids will have an opportunity to experience nature in a way they’ve never imagined. From making fires, building shelters, tracking animals, and foraging, they will learn essential wilderness survival skills. Their Afterschool program also has kids learning ancestral crafts such as; making stone tools, basket weaving, cordage making, leather working, and more. This program is offered from Tuesday – Friday at the beautiful Marsh Sanctuary in Mt. Kisco, for kids in Grades 1-6. They have small group sizes and wear masks when within three feet of each other to help kids safely develop friendships.

World Cup Gymnastics

160 Hunts Ln., Chappaqua, NY

914-238-9267

World Cup Gymnastics’ programs help to establish a solid fitness foundation for a healthy and active start to a child’s life and an opportunity for every child to discover their inner champion through the sport of gymnastics. Come join our mommy and me, recreational gymnastics, competitive gymnastics, Ninja, or cheerleading classes. Participate in Kids Night Out, have a birthday party, or join our school year and summer camps. No matter the skill level, there is a program for you at World Cup Gymnastics.