Scoop: Luxury for the Entire Family at 77 Greenwich 

77 Greenwich is a brand new 42-story luxury condominium that offers numerous charms for growing New York families. For starters, there’s the room: residents will benefit from three outdoor spaces that offer open-air living for all members of the family — including pets, who will no doubt appreciate the private outdoor dog park.

Designed by FXCollaborative with interiors envisioned by Deborah Berke Partners, 77 Greenwich provides an abundance of light that floods each of the homes thanks to the building’s pleated glass curtain wall façade. These floor-to-ceiling windows provide residents with views not often associated with New York City living: the river, sunsets, and boats gliding by on New York Harbor.

Located in the heart of Manhattan’s New Downtown, 77 Greenwich offers a “walk-to-everywhere” lifestyle. Nearby is luxury retail, vibrant nightlife, and fine dining. In 2021, The Ronald O. Perelman Center for the Performing Arts will open, with plans to schedule important works of art most days of the week.

For children, 77 Greenwich has plenty to offer as well. The neighborhood is home to many private and public schools, with Stuyvesant High School nearby. In addition, a new elementary school – PS150 – will be moving to the neighborhood and located in the base of the building.

There are 25 acres of green space, biking, and jogging paths along Battery Park and the waterfront promenade. Right across the street from 77 Greenwich, the newly refurbished Elizabeth Berger Park will offer peaceful green space. Only a few minutes away on foot, Asphalt Green’s Olympic size pool is available for summertime (or wintertime) water activities.

