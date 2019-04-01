New York Family’s April 2019 issue, featuring Tracy Pollan (with her sisters Dana and Lori, and mom Corky), adorable Easter gifts, and more

Features

Pollan Power: Tracy Pollan, her mom Corky Pollan, and her sisters Dana Pollan & Lori Pollan, dish on food, family, and their new book Mostly Plants

Beyond the Birds & the Bees: Essential info from savvy sex-perts on navigating your sexual health before, during, and after pregnancy

Columns

Events & Offers: All the scoop on our upcoming Camp Fairs and Blackboard Award nominations

Bits & Pieces: A chic diaper bag collab, a new baby gear store, a shopping app for moms, and a French school expansion



Mama about Town: Great picks for April from Lyss Stern

Treats: The most adorable kids’ gifts for Easter



Parent in Profile: Co-founder of The Glow Violet Gaynor talks honest motherhood and her thriving digital platform for modern moms

Starting Out: We looked into doulas, midwives, home birth, hospital birth, and more to tell you the pros and cons of different birth experiences

Wellness: Important info for parents about allergy season

Spotlight: The Arts: The important of infusing the arts into your child’s life from a young age

Education: An education and disabilities advocate shares essential info for parents navigating the Individualized Education Plan process

Last Word: One stay-at-home mom adjusts on having both her young kids at school and out of the house for the first time

Home & Away

Travel: Family-friendly mountain getaways in the Poconos, Catskills, and Berkshires

Real Estate: We’re shining a spotlight on 12 hot properties that are perfect for family living in NYC

Camp Countdown: To help kids foster independence, it’s key for parents to trust camp leaders