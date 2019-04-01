New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards
    • The April 2019 Issue of New York Family

    New York Family’s April 2019 issue, featuring Tracy Pollan (with her sisters Dana and Lori, and mom Corky), adorable Easter gifts, and more

     By New York Family

    Photo by Nicole Franzen

    Features

    Pollan Power: Tracy Pollan, her mom Corky Pollan, and her sisters Dana Pollan & Lori Pollan, dish on food, family, and their new book Mostly Plants

    Beyond the Birds & the Bees: Essential info from savvy sex-perts on navigating your sexual health before, during, and after pregnancy

    Columns

    Events & Offers: All the scoop on our upcoming Camp Fairs and Blackboard Award nominations

    Bits & Pieces: A chic diaper bag collab, a new baby gear store, a shopping app for moms, and a French school expansion

    Mama about Town:     Great picks for April from Lyss Stern

    Treats: The most adorable kids’ gifts for Easter

    Parent in Profile    : Co-founder of The Glow Violet Gaynor talks honest motherhood and her thriving digital platform for modern moms

    Starting Out: We looked into doulas, midwives, home birth, hospital birth, and more to tell you the pros and cons of different birth experiences

    Wellness: Important info for parents about allergy season

    Spotlight: The Arts: The important of infusing the arts into your child’s life from a young age

    Education: An education and disabilities advocate shares essential info for parents navigating the Individualized Education Plan process

    Last Word: One stay-at-home mom adjusts on having both her young kids at school and out of the house for the first time

    Home & Away

    Travel: Family-friendly mountain getaways in the Poconos, Catskills, and Berkshires

    Real Estate: We’re shining a spotlight on 12 hot properties that are perfect for family living in NYC

    Camp Countdown: To help kids foster independence, it’s key for parents to trust camp leaders

