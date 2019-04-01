The April 2019 Issue of New York Family
New York Family’s April 2019 issue, featuring Tracy Pollan (with her sisters Dana and Lori, and mom Corky), adorable Easter gifts, and more
Features
Pollan Power: Tracy Pollan, her mom Corky Pollan, and her sisters Dana Pollan & Lori Pollan, dish on food, family, and their new book Mostly Plants
Beyond the Birds & the Bees: Essential info from savvy sex-perts on navigating your sexual health before, during, and after pregnancy
Columns
Events & Offers: All the scoop on our upcoming Camp Fairs and Blackboard Award nominations
Bits & Pieces: A chic diaper bag collab, a new baby gear store, a shopping app for moms, and a French school expansion
Mama about Town: Great picks for April from Lyss Stern
Treats: The most adorable kids’ gifts for Easter
Parent in Profile: Co-founder of The Glow Violet Gaynor talks honest motherhood and her thriving digital platform for modern moms
Starting Out: We looked into doulas, midwives, home birth, hospital birth, and more to tell you the pros and cons of different birth experiences
Wellness: Important info for parents about allergy season
Spotlight: The Arts: The important of infusing the arts into your child’s life from a young age
Education: An education and disabilities advocate shares essential info for parents navigating the Individualized Education Plan process
Last Word: One stay-at-home mom adjusts on having both her young kids at school and out of the house for the first time
Home & Away
Travel: Family-friendly mountain getaways in the Poconos, Catskills, and Berkshires
Real Estate: We’re shining a spotlight on 12 hot properties that are perfect for family living in NYC
Camp Countdown: To help kids foster independence, it’s key for parents to trust camp leaders