New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Education

New York Public Library Shares the 10 Most Checked-Out Books of 2024

Posted on
library books
Pexels

New York Public Library Shares the 10 Most Checked-Out Books of 2024

These books made the top ten of the year.

As the year comes to a close, the New York Public Library shares the top checked-out books of the year. This varies each year from different genre categories including fiction, mystery, coming-of-age, and non-fiction.

Psst…Check out 18 Great Holiday Books for Kids of All Ages

“As usual, most of the top checkouts were novels, including family sagas, romances, and mysteries,” the library said of the list on its website. “Popular nonfiction titles included Erik Larson’s account of the buildup to the American Civil War, and David Grann’s 2017 book Killers of the Flower Moon, a history of murder in the Osage Nation in the 1920s and the oldest title on this year’s list, which may have received a boost from Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated movie adaptation.”

As you and your child catch up on rest during the winter break, dive into one of these stories to keep your minds fresh and your imaginations on edge.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

They say stardom is not an overnight success, but it was in this story. The story follows two college kids who are in love, but never quite find the right timing for each other. When they design a video game that suddenly takes off, they find themselves having to navigate fame, success, tragedy and the ultimate challenge: love.

Happy Place by Emily Henry

When the perfect couple Harriet and Wyn find themselves not so perfect anymore, things start to fall apart. They suddenly find themselves at a friend’s cottage for a week, where they must navigate their feelings for each other before the cottage’s final sale. Can they fake it until they make it?

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

Named one of former President Barack Obama’s favorite books, this story explores the racial history of America through a murder and the trauma, both loud and silent, that the African-American community faces. As the plot and murder develop, readers will discover McBride’s ultimate message: how love and a strong community can bring healing.

The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War by Erik Larson

If you’re looking for an on-edge history lesson, this book is for you. Larson recalls the chaotic months after Lincoln gets voted in as president, and follows the story of a former slave. Composed of diaries, secret communiques, slave ledgers, and plantation records, the book captures one of the darker times of American history.

Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano

This story carefully visits the topic of generational and family trauma, as a young college student tries to navigate love and tragedy during his freshman year of college. This book was also a winner of Oprah’s Book Club in 2023.

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Known as a gifted research chemist, Elizabeth Zott suddenly finds herself a single mother, navigating life as the star of America’s favorite cooking show, Supper at Six. As she mixes cooking lessons with science lessons, she shakes up the world for teaching women not only how to cook, but how to be smart scientists as well.

Anita de Monte Laughs Last by Xochitl Gonzalez

Named Best Book of 2024 by TIME, NPR, Goodreads and more, this story follows college student Raquel following the death of one of New York City’s famous artists. Raquel finds herself feeling like an outsider as a woman of color, but things start to change when she connects with another art student.

Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann

In this compelling true-crime novel about America’s most monstrous crimes, The Osage Murders visit the series of violent and suspicious deaths that took place in Osage County, Oklahoma between the 1910s and 1930s.

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

In this coming-of-age story, Demon Copperhead follows the story of a boy born to a single teenage mom. They face the average woes of teenage motherhood, living in a double-wide trailer, an absent father, and no assets other than his bright copper-red hair. Follow along as Demon tackles teenage hood, athletic success and love.

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

Last but not least we have The Covenant of Water. This novel takes a dive into a unique family situation of three generations: every generation, a member of the family dies by drowning. The story follows the journey of a young girl who sets across said body of water to meet her husband, and explores the generational trauma she will have to endure and overcome. This book also made Oprah’s Book Club list!

Psst…Check out First Look at Morgan Library and Museum’s Centennial Celebrations

Sign up for New York Family's weekly newsletters!

About the Author

Náosha Gregg

Náosha Gregg is a Digital Editor for New York Family and Brooklyn native. She has written for BYRDIE, Glamour, The Zoe Report, Ebony and produced for CBS Mornings and most recently, NY1. When she’s not testing the newest eyeshadow palette or lip liner, you can find her watching anime. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter at @knowingnaosha or drop her a line at knowingnaosha@gmail.com!

More from Education

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Dwight School

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Discover the Dwight difference! Founded in 1872, Dwight School is an internationally renowned independent school dedicated to igniting the spark of genius in every child. We personalize the educational journey for each student, from preschool-grade 12, based on their interests, talents, and passions. Learn about our guiding spark of genius educational philosophy, academically challenging International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, outstanding athletics and arts programs, and more at an Open House (see schedule and register here:&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.dwight.edu/newyork/admissions/visit-us&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.dwight.edu/newyork/admissions/visit-us&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1730936512977000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw10skpovwTWWJnoXQ5Zm3zo&quot;&gt;https://www.dwight.edu/&lt;wbr /&gt;newyork/admissions/visit-us&lt;/a&gt;).&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;The IB is the gold standard in pre-university preparation worldwide, and we&amp;rsquo;re proud to be the first school in the Americas to offer the comprehensive IB curriculum, encouraging students to think critically, take risks, and become compassionate global leaders who can make our world a better place. Students in New York enjoy connecting and collaborating with their peers at Dwight Schools across our global network. With campuses in London, Seoul, Shanghai, Dubai, Hanoi, and online, we offer an exciting range of opportunities not found elsewhere. We invite your family to join us by applying here:&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.dwight.edu/newyork/admissions/apply-now&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.dwight.edu/newyork/admissions/apply-now&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1730936512977000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw067PDlwwaGcSyhEpo07Ij1&quot;&gt;https://www.dwight.edu/&lt;wbr /&gt;newyork/admissions/apply-now&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Igniting Sparks in Preschool&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Our student-centered approach encourages children to discover the world around them while learning to connect with others and develop a strong sense of self. We help students begin to unlock their unique talents and interests and allow their natural abilities to flourish.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;We&amp;rsquo;re proud to offer one of the most respected curriculums in the world, the inquiry-based Primary Years Program (PYP) of the IB, to children ages three through five. The engaging preschool curriculum encourages students to ask questions and actively participate in their learning.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Our highly qualified teachers in our 2s, 3s, 4s, and Pre-K programs apply best practices in early childhood education, allowing students to become enthusiastic, caring, compassionate, internationally-minded learners and problem-solvers.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Small Wonder Childcare (12- to 24-month-olds)&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Our full day childcare program is designed to encourage active learning and meaningful engagement with others through a consistent classroom routine and nurturing teachers.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Through teacher-directed and open-ended play experiences, children strengthen language, ignite curiosity, develop problem-solving skills, and build confidence &amp;mdash; all in a warm and creative environment. Each day includes open play, circle time with songs, fingerplays and rhymes, story time, gross motor play, dance and bubbles, and sensory exploration. Snack time, lunch and rest are also part of the daily routine.&lt;/p&gt;

Nord Anglia

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #000000;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;International Private School following the English National Curriculum paired with International Primary Curriculum for students ages 2&amp;ndash;14.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Language & Laughter Studio

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;LLS is a French and Spanish language center and immersion French preschool located in the heart of downtown Brooklyn. Their programs nurture children and provide them with the building blocks needed for a lifetime of learning, critical thinking while exposing them to the benefits of speaking a foreign language in a supportive environment.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;The French Nature Preschool &quot;Mini Maternelle&quot; program offers a unique hybrid of outdoor and classroom-based learning with as many mornings as possible spent exploring nature in Fort Greene Park. Children grow excited about learning by building on their own discoveries and interests and nature provides an incredible setting for these experiences. &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #222222; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;100% of the children who graduate from LLS leave the program fluent in French with a real sense of ownership of the language. Many of them go on to attend public or private dual language (French-English). To Learn more, click the website link above.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-a1702257-7fff-c0d0-07e4-08e40fd16877&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;