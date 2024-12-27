New York Public Library Shares the 10 Most Checked-Out Books of 2024

These books made the top ten of the year.

As the year comes to a close, the New York Public Library shares the top checked-out books of the year. This varies each year from different genre categories including fiction, mystery, coming-of-age, and non-fiction.

Psst…Check out 18 Great Holiday Books for Kids of All Ages

“As usual, most of the top checkouts were novels, including family sagas, romances, and mysteries,” the library said of the list on its website. “Popular nonfiction titles included Erik Larson’s account of the buildup to the American Civil War, and David Grann’s 2017 book Killers of the Flower Moon, a history of murder in the Osage Nation in the 1920s and the oldest title on this year’s list, which may have received a boost from Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated movie adaptation.”

As you and your child catch up on rest during the winter break, dive into one of these stories to keep your minds fresh and your imaginations on edge.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

They say stardom is not an overnight success, but it was in this story. The story follows two college kids who are in love, but never quite find the right timing for each other. When they design a video game that suddenly takes off, they find themselves having to navigate fame, success, tragedy and the ultimate challenge: love.

Happy Place by Emily Henry

When the perfect couple Harriet and Wyn find themselves not so perfect anymore, things start to fall apart. They suddenly find themselves at a friend’s cottage for a week, where they must navigate their feelings for each other before the cottage’s final sale. Can they fake it until they make it?

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

Named one of former President Barack Obama’s favorite books, this story explores the racial history of America through a murder and the trauma, both loud and silent, that the African-American community faces. As the plot and murder develop, readers will discover McBride’s ultimate message: how love and a strong community can bring healing.

The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War by Erik Larson

If you’re looking for an on-edge history lesson, this book is for you. Larson recalls the chaotic months after Lincoln gets voted in as president, and follows the story of a former slave. Composed of diaries, secret communiques, slave ledgers, and plantation records, the book captures one of the darker times of American history.

Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano

This story carefully visits the topic of generational and family trauma, as a young college student tries to navigate love and tragedy during his freshman year of college. This book was also a winner of Oprah’s Book Club in 2023.

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Known as a gifted research chemist, Elizabeth Zott suddenly finds herself a single mother, navigating life as the star of America’s favorite cooking show, Supper at Six. As she mixes cooking lessons with science lessons, she shakes up the world for teaching women not only how to cook, but how to be smart scientists as well.

Anita de Monte Laughs Last by Xochitl Gonzalez

Named Best Book of 2024 by TIME, NPR, Goodreads and more, this story follows college student Raquel following the death of one of New York City’s famous artists. Raquel finds herself feeling like an outsider as a woman of color, but things start to change when she connects with another art student.

Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann

In this compelling true-crime novel about America’s most monstrous crimes, The Osage Murders visit the series of violent and suspicious deaths that took place in Osage County, Oklahoma between the 1910s and 1930s.

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

In this coming-of-age story, Demon Copperhead follows the story of a boy born to a single teenage mom. They face the average woes of teenage motherhood, living in a double-wide trailer, an absent father, and no assets other than his bright copper-red hair. Follow along as Demon tackles teenage hood, athletic success and love.

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

Last but not least we have The Covenant of Water. This novel takes a dive into a unique family situation of three generations: every generation, a member of the family dies by drowning. The story follows the journey of a young girl who sets across said body of water to meet her husband, and explores the generational trauma she will have to endure and overcome. This book also made Oprah’s Book Club list!

Psst…Check out First Look at Morgan Library and Museum’s Centennial Celebrations