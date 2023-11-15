First Look at Morgan Library and Museum’s Centennial Celebrations

The Morgan Library and Museum has stood as a cultural staple in New York City, dedicated to the advancement of knowledge for all through exhibitions and resources for research since its founding as a public institution in 1924.

Next year, the Morgan will celebrate its 100th birthday with a full line up of events that commemorate all the museum has accomplished over the past century and look ahead to the future.

There will be no shortage of on site and online events to celebrate the Morgan’s centennial. Whether you’ve always wanted to visit the Morgan or it’s one of your favorite spots in the city, you won’t want to miss the museum’s 100th birthday festivities.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up for the Morgan Library and Museum’s centennial celebration next year!

Centennial Year Exhibitions

To highlight the museum’s robust collection of books, drawings, photographs, documents and more, the Morgan is presenting a full schedule of exhibitions throughout their centennial year.

One of the highlights of the schedule is a special exhibition looking at the life and legacy of the Morgan’s first director, Belle da Costa Greene.

Here are some of the exhibitions on the calendar for next year’s celebration.

Jan. 26 through May 26, 2024

The Morgan’s Department of Photography was founded in 2012, and “Seen Together” will showcase over forty works that have never been exhibited before.

Photographs featured in the exhibit will highlight the department’s goals of striving to build a collection that interacts with other collections at the Morgan and highlighting the different ways in which the camera is involved in art.

By visiting this exhibition, attendees will get just a small glimpse of the Morgan’s extensive and varied photography collection.

Feb. 23 through June 9, 2024

Through the creation of famous characters like Peter Rabbit, Mr. Jeremy Fisher and Jemima Puddle-Duck, children’s book author and illustrator Beatrix Potter has worked her way into the hearts of families and children for generations.

“Beatrix Potter: Drawn to Nature” situates her life within the natural world that she loved and explores how the natural world has influenced her work.

The exhibition brings together artwork, books, manuscripts and artifacts from institutions in the United Kingdom, like the Victoria and Albert Museum and the National Trust. Learn about how Potter blended storytelling and scientific observation to create some of the world’s most popular children’s books.

April12 through Oct. 6, 2024

The complicated relationship between humans and animals has been examined through different media for centuries. Watercolor artist Walton Ford made his mark with paintings of wild animals inspired by true or legendary stories of dramatic encounters between people and nature.

Through a collection of his works as well as quick sketches, renderings and animal drawings from earlier artists, this exhibition explores the consequences of human behavior (like colonialism and climate change) on animals and the natural world.

June 7 through Oct. 6, 2024

The Morgan is celebrating its centennial with a series of exhibitions showcasing gifts to the museum, including 28 drawings from the collections of Elizabeth and Jean-Marie Eveillard.

The collection includes drawings from the seventeenth to twentieth centuries, including a compositional study for Rembrant’s first painting and sheets from major artists like Cezanne, Renoir, Toulouse-Lautrec and Gaugain.

In addition, the exhibition will be accompanied by a catalog where drawing specialists look at the creation and context for each object.

June 28 through Sept. 22, 2024

See how some of the most famous ballets have worked their way from the page to the stage.

A display of Robert Owen Lehman’s collection of music manuscripts and other sketches, drafts and documents from composers, choreographers and designers, this exhibition explores the creative processes that bring ballets to life. This is a must-see for fans of the arts of all ages.

Oct. 25, 2024 through May 4, 2025

This major exhibition is devoted to the life and career of the Morgan’s inaugural director, Belle da Costa Greene. She’s one of the most prominent libraries in American history, and her impact on the Morgan cannot be overstated.

The exhibition traces Greene’s life from her roots in a predominantly Black community in Washington, D.C., to her career as the head of one of the world’s great research libraries. Through the display of hand-picked objects, the exhibition honor’s Greene’s enduring legacy.

A Museum for All

In addition to a full lineup of exhibitions, the Morgan’s centennial year will feature a series of events designed to increase access to the Morgan and invite new and old visitors in.

The museum will host a free public day of celebration on May 5, where the Morgan will open its Garden for the season and offer a variety of programs for visitors.

College students can take advantage of the Morgan’s centennial celebration with a new program launching early next year. Starting January 7, 2024, the Morgan will offer free admission to college students on the first Sunday of every month with “Free Student Sundays.”

Celebrate From Home

You can celebrate the Morgan’s 100th birthday from the comfort of home! The Morgan is developing a video series with contemporary artists, writers, actors, historians and more, who will talk about how works in the Morgan’s collection have influenced their art.

Keep an eye out for this series, which will be launching in March 2024.