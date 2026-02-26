Long Island Academic & STEM Camps

In recent years, academic and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) camps have surged in popularity as parents seek summer programs that combine learning with fun. These camps are designed to equip children with future-ready skills like coding, robotics, and critical thinking, while also addressing concerns about learning gaps and keeping kids intellectually engaged during the summer. Unlike traditional classroom settings, STEM camps use hands-on, project-based approaches to make complex concepts exciting and accessible, appealing to parents who want their children to grow academically without sacrificing the joy of summer.

The Coder School

45 Ira Road, Syosst, NY

syosset@thecoderschool.com

thecoderschool.com/landing/longisland

The Coder School is transforming the way kids learn technology through hands-on coding camps and classes across Long Island. Offering courses in Java, Python, AI, game development, robotics, and 3D modeling, students engage in fun, interactive projects that build real-world skills. With a focus on creativity and problem-solving, The Coder School empowers young minds to develop apps, games, and digital creations. Whether beginners or advanced coders, students receive personalized guidance from experienced instructors. By fostering a passion for technology, The Coder School prepares kids for future success in tech-driven careers. From summer camps to year-round programs, it’s the perfect place for kids (ages 7-18) to explore, create, and innovate. Located in Bellmore, Commack, Roslyn, & Syosset, NY.

Destination Science

Multiple Locations in Long Island and Westchester

888-909-2822

info@destinationscience.org

destinationscience.org

Destination Science is a dynamic summer camp that blends STEM learning with energetic, hands-on, make-and-take projects. Designed to spark curiosity and build real-world skills, the professional camp staff make science something kids truly love in a supportive and playful environment. Each day, campers rotate through three interactive science stations, along with camp games, songs, and high-energy rallies that keep the excitement going. This summer, they’re offering three exciting themes: Robot Olympic Challenge – Get ready for the ultimate robotics showdown! Movie Maker STEM Lab – Lights, camera… chain reaction! Jedi Engineering Camp – From lightsabers to liftoff, use the Force to complete the mission! Multiple Camp Locations – Bronxville: Iona, Garden City: Adelphi, Hicksville, Huntington, Manhasset, Setauket, Syosset. Enroll Now & Save $70/wk! DesinationScience.org.

Future Stars Summer Camps

10 Long Island Locations

914.273.8500

admin@fscamps.com

fscamps.com

For over 45 years, Future Stars Summer Camps has been dedicated to developing campers’ skills, building their self-confidence, and creating an unforgettable summer for the whole family. With 15+ STEAM programs, campers can focus on what they love or discover something new. Future Stars is an ACA-accredited summer day camp organization. Certified coaches deliver high-quality training and instruction in a safe, supportive environment. Flexible weekly scheduling and consistent communication keep planning simple and families informed every step of the way. With 11 convenient locations across Long Island, the Hamptons, and Westchester, Future Stars provides the ultimate summer camp experience. Programs include 3D Printing, Coding, Engineering, Cricut & Crochet, Robotics, Video Game Design, and more. Sports and specialty programs are also available.

Oasis Day Camp LIU Post

720 Northern Blvd, Brookville

914-712-5054

liupost@oasischildren.com

oasischildren.com/liu-post/

At Oasis Day Camp at LIU Post, STEM is a hands-on adventure for curious campers, with every day full of questions and discoveries. Campers explore science and engineering through fun projects like building towers, experimenting with simple machines, creating nature-inspired designs, coding, and solving creative challenges with friends. These activities feel just like camp—active, imaginative, and full of wonder—while helping children learn by doing. Guided by Oasis’s core pillars of developing the self, connecting with others, and exploring the world, STEM helps campers build confidence, collaborate, and discover how exciting the world around them can be. Tuition includes daily swim, hot lunch, snacks, and extended day from 8 am–6 pm.

IncrediCamps

East Setauket & Lynbrook

949-548-5424

info@incredicamps.com

incredicamps.com

IncrediCamps offers immersive, hands-on STEM summer programs that spark curiosity and build real-world problem-solving skills. Through engaging projects in engineering, robotics, coding, and design, campers explore how ideas become solutions. Instruction is structured yet playful, encouraging experimentation, collaboration, and creative thinking. Programs are led by experienced instructors who guide campers through age-appropriate challenges while fostering confidence and independence. Campers work individually and in teams, applying math, science, and technology concepts in practical ways. Flexible half-day and full-day options support busy families, while clear communication and thoughtful supervision ensure a safe, supportive environment. IncrediCamps’ STEM experiences are designed to inspire curiosity, resilience, and a lasting love of learning that prepares campers for future academic paths and evolving technological careers worldwide today.

Science Summer Camps at DNA Learning Center

62 Tillary St, Brooklyn, NY

334 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor, NY

516- 367-5170

dnalc-camps@cshl.edu

summercamps.dnalc.org

Deepen your scientific understanding this summer at the DNA Learning Center in their intensive five-day STEM camp. Designed for motivated students seeking a rigorous aca­demic challenge, this program transitions par­ticipants from the classroom to a pro­fessional research environment. You will master industry-standard protocols, utilizing advanced bio­technology to explore molecular genetics. The curriculum emphasizes hands-on experimentation, including recombinant DNA technology to engineer bacterial transformation and forensic profiling via gel electrophoresis. Beyond technical skills, students cultivate the critical thinking essential for higher education, focusing on experimental design, data interpretation, and laboratory safety standards. This immersive experience provides a competitive advantage for university applications and future STEM careers. Scholarships, multi-camp, and sibling discounts available.