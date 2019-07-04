Summer of Teva: The Mom Comfort Sandal
Looking for a new summer sandal? This summer ditch the high heel sandals and hop on the Teva trend of the ultimate comfort sandal.
This summer, when it comes to comfort sandals, I’m not fu*king around. I am going full Teva. With these no-nonsense sandals, I have fallen prey to a trend of comfort shoes that I once deemed hideous (sorry Teva, forgive my frankness) and are now looking très chic, and I’m in!
It’s not like I have never owned a comfort shoe. I have worn Birkenstocks since I was a teen but mostly as a throw on sandal for the beach. But as a mom who walks miles during the summer, I’ve had to be honest with what I need wardrobe wise to function throughout a busy day. On the agenda are packed Summer weekends with a few trips where I will be traveling solo with the kids. I’ll be on my feet for hours, and one of my kids is a rambunctious three-year-old. Even knowing I have a busy few months ahead with the kids, I have found it hard to succumb to a sandal that my grandma used to wear. Frankly, I am a wee embarrassed it took me this long to admit I need Teva in my life. And now that I am wearing them, I feel every mom needs to get on the Teva train. I honestly feel like I am walking on butter. This past weekend, I was on my feet at the playground while running through the water fountains and climbing the jungle gym, and my feet felt steady. At this point in my life with kids, I need to feel like as I am out and about I can keep my focus on my children and not on what I am wearing. Le sigh, I am growing up.
But don’t fret, there is still a side of ego while I sport my Tevas. I am a former fashion editor who tends to still think of myself as a style expert, and I admit I am not sporting my Tevas with my old shorts. I am wearing my Tevas with long prairie skirts; flowy Ulla Johnson dresses, and my favorite Levi’s. How you wear them is up to you but walk in comfort my friend and enjoy your day with your kids.
Here are 7 Teva styles that are perfect for you!
Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal
This classic style is the first style created by the necessity that launched an entire brand. We like it because it is a clean shoe and has an ath-leisure vibe that can work with many facets of a wardrobe. $50, urbanoutfitters.com
Hurricane XLT2
Much like phones and laptops get upgrades, so do Tevas. The popular Hurricane XLT style has been upgraded with soft padding at the heal and better traction thanks to EVA foam midsoles and with rubber outsoles that make for better traction. Perfect for water parks, climbing rocks with your kids or hiking upstate. $69.95. zappos.com
Teva UO Exclusive Midform Universal Sandal in Lime
You know a brand is trending when Urban Outfitters features exclusive styles. The popular Midform Universal Sandal in lime green brings a pop of color to your summer wardrobe. $60. urbanoutfitters.com
Teva x Anna Sui Flatform Universal Sandal in Teal
A limited edition design collaboration with fashion Anna Sui – these shoes are super fun and durable. The print of serpents and tropical birds feels whimsical and perfect for a summer wardrobe. $120, alabamaoutdoors.com
Teva Women's W Hurricane Drift Sport Sandal
These rubber Tevas are quite popular, especially with mothers who buy them for the whole family. Super durable yet lightweight they are a great replacement from flip flops for city kids who need a more steady sandal. $39.95, amazon.com
Teva Women's W Terra Fi Lite Sandal
We call this the no-nonsense Teva with huge benefits. Secure hook and loop closure allow for sandals to go on and off quickly while staying put. The cushion Shoc Pad™ will absorb heel impact, perfect if you are on your feet all day running around after the kiddies. $84.95, amazon.com
Original Universal Maressa Teva in Maressa Apricot Multi
Basically, the classic style but in a fun print. We counted 10 prints to choose from that we loved and that give a pop to a pair of jeans or look cool mixed with other prints form your closet. $120. amazon.com