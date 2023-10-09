Talking to Kids about the Israeli–Palestinian Conflict: Helpful Resources for Parents

The conflict between Israel and Palestine intensified this past weekend when Hamas attacked and murdered innocent civilians. Now at war both sides have innocents being killed, and the world is watching while many families, the elderly, and children lose their lives.

Here in New York, where we have the largest Jewish population outside Israel. While our Palestine community is smaller, they are also part of the fabric of New York.

While this war escalates, our children will undoubtedly hear and see the horrors that war brings to both sides. We have compiled a list of helpful resources to discuss with your children. Educating ourselves and our children opens the dialogue for understanding, critical thinking, and, most importantly, empathy. We will continue to add resources to this page.

A helpful Video (for kids) that explains the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Helpful Resources on speaking to kids of all ages on conflict, crisis and war

Appropriate for Elementary School Students

Resilience in a time of war: Tips for parents and teachers of elementary school children

Resilience in a time of war: Tips for parents and teachers of middle school children:

resource: https://www.sdcoe.net/

