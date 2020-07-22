Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

8 Swimming Lakes Near NYC for Summer 2020

Lakes are a great option for a change of scenery away from the city. Many of them just outside of Manhattan are now open to the public while ensuring that they follow state COVID-19 regulations. The following swimming lakes near NYC listed are perfect destinations for swimming day trips.

When visiting any of these sites, be sure to establish safety for you and your family. Swimming with a buddy, making sure every member of your family can swim, and encouraging the use of life jackets are just some tips to follow when enjoying these lakes safely. Be sure to check out more steps to follow on the Red Cross website.

New York

Lake Welch – Stony Point, NY

800 Kanawaukee Road, Stony Point, NY 10980



A man-made lake in the midst of the Ramapo Mountains, it is the largest beach in Harriman State Park. Just a little under an hour car ride out of Manhattan and into the Hudson River Valley, this lake offers more than just swimming. Amenities include several boat launches, fishing, hiking and even various picnic areas for you and your family to choose from.

Lake Tiorati – Southfields, NY

2300 Seven Lakes Drive, Southfields, NY 10975



Another beach located in Harriman State Park is Lake Tiorati and is surrounded by various meadows and rolling hills, providing visitors with a big change of scenery. This is a great additional option for swimming, boating, fishing and picnicking as well. Alongside these activities, campsites are available right near the beach.

Lake Taghkanic – Ancram, NY

1528 Route 82, Ancram, NY 12502



Located further up the Hudson Valley is Lake Taghkanic, just under a two-hour drive north of the city. Nestled in the forests and hills of Columbia County, this state park features its swimming beach equipped with rowboat, paddleboat and kayak rentals. Hiking and biking trails are also in and around the park for you to explore before or after a dip in the water.

Canopus Lake – Kent, NY

1498 Route 301, Carmel, NY 10512



An hour drive up the valley, Canopus Lake is located within Clarence Fahnestock State Park. After a hike on one of the many trails in the state park, dip your feet in at the large sandy beach. Rowboats are available for renting and opportunities for great fishing can be found here. The easily rated swimming area comes with beautiful scenery and is perfect for a full day trip with the kids.

New Jersey

Lake Marcia – Sussex, New Jersey

1480 Rt. 23, Sussex, NJ 07461



In Montague Township, an hour and a half away from the city, High Point State Park has trails for all hikers and quiet spots for campers. But on hot days, the park has Lake Marcia for you to cool down with the family. Camping, fishing and picnicking essentials are also available for visitors.

Lake Wawayanda – Hewitt, New Jersey

885 Warwick Tpk., Hewitt, NJ 07421



Located within Wawayanda State Park, it attracts hikers, campers, boaters and swimmers alike. Nestled in the forested hills, the lake creates an atmosphere like no other for canoeists, boaters, and swimmers. Surrounded by serious mountains, visitors have the opportunity to experience a 20-mile stretch of the Appalachian Trail that runs through the park. Go for a swim in the lake after discovering the amazing views from the top of Wawayanda Mountain.

Connecticut

Bantam Lake – Morris, Connecticut

East Shore Dr., Morris, CT 06763



Just under a two-hour drive from Manhattan, Bantam Lake is home to two beaches. Morris Town Beach is a smaller scale beach that’s great for relaxation with a boat launch nearby. Sandy Beach is a large sandy beach with a boathouse, canoe launch and even picnicking. This lake is known to be the largest natural lake in Connecticut and is also a great spot for sailing, boating and freshwater fishing.

Lake Waramaug – New Preston, Connecticut

30 Lake Waramaug Rd., New Preston, CT 06777



This picturesque setting of Lake Waramaug two hours away from the city is paired with many activities for families to choose from. Camping, fishing, picnicking, and most importantly, swimming can be found in this state park. Additionally, the park’s campground offers over 77 sites in both wooded and open settings which is perfect for a weekend getaway.