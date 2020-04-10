7 Sun-Kissed Products While in Quarantine

Psst…have you heard? We have a great round-up of Live Stream and Online Exercise Classes for New York Parents During Coronavirus Outbreak
Here Are 7 Products Perfect for Some Faux Sun Glow!
e.l.f Baked Highlighter Blush
A highlighter is a beauty miracle in a compact. A good highlighter adds light to your face — which if you have ever joked about wanting to “filter” yourself like an Instagram pic, this is what a highlighter does. With a few whirls of a brush, you can instantly refresh, and when paired with a hue that has color — you’ll look radiant. The key is not to overdo it. Softly add highlighter to the cheekbones, then blush to the apple of the cheeks — blending with your fingers or a brush. The result will look natural and, yes, sun-kissed. $4, elfcosmetics.com
TAN-LUXE THE FACE Illuminating Self-Tan Drops
If not a fan of the fake bake look and you’re searching for a true sun kiss self-tanner, you’ll love The Face Illumination from Tan-Luxe. While face tanners have advanced in the last few years, some still result in an orange undertone. When we tested this product, we were pleasantly surprised at the subtle yet glowing color that appeared hours after adding drops to a basic day moisturizer. The product consists of raspberry seed oil, aloe vera, and vitamin E support. These combined ingredients help nourish the skin, and the result is soft skin with none of those telltale orange streaks. After a few days of testing, these self-tanning drops left our skin looking rested (yay!), glowing, and refreshed. $49, sephora.com
Skywash Sheer Matte Lid Tint in Burnt Sienna by Glossier
Looking sun-kissed doesn’t have to be about shimmer. A minimalist way to give your face color is by adding a bit of tint to the eyelids. Romantic Southwest landscapes inspired Glossier’s Skywash shades. Favorites are Sienna and Golden Beige, color can be added lightly, or a bit heavier whatever your preference may be. Colors are dreamy and easy to apply. $18, glossier.com
Maybelline® Dream Fresh BB Cream
Beauty Blams are designed to be a multi-faceted face product that does a lot in one step. Maybelline’s Dream Fresh BB Cream Tint water-gel formula goes on light, not heavy on the skin. Which frankly, if you are tired like most moms, it isn’t fun when makeup makes you look more tired or older (not cool!).
Upon applying, skin looks even-toned with a soft glow. Wear with or without your daily moisturizer, and while it feels we may live in quarantine forever, we will soon ( positive vibes) appreciate the SPF 30. $3.99, amazon.com
Nars Orgasm Blush
This blush is a cult favorite for many reasons. For one, it works for all complexions. More of a salmon pink it shimmers while also providing warmth to the cheeks, and frankly, it’s sexy AF. Thus the name. Pair it with your tinted moisturizer or wear solo — you’ll appreciate the glow upgrade it gives to your beauty routine. $30, sephora.com
Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA
The thing with powdered bronzers is, frankly, they are not always available in many shades. The sun bronzes our skins differently, and thankfully, Fenty Beauty “gets it” and has made eight shades. Although it’s matte, it does not go on or feel heavy — giving the skin a luminous glow. $30, sephora.com
Cloud Paint by Glossier
We love this soft cream for the cheeks that seamlessly goes on the skin, giving an instant healthy glow. The result is a dewy finish without looking sweaty. Depending on the shade you choose, you can go for a lighter look or pick a darker shade to show a warmth that looks perfectly sun-kissed. $18, glossier.com