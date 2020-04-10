7 Sun-Kissed Products While in Quarantine

Maybelline® Dream Fresh BB Cream

Beauty Blams are designed to be a multi-faceted face product that does a lot in one step. Maybelline’s Dream Fresh BB Cream Tint water-gel formula goes on light, not heavy on the skin. Which frankly, if you are tired like most moms, it isn’t fun when makeup makes you look more tired or older (not cool!).

Upon applying, skin looks even-toned with a soft glow. Wear with or without your daily moisturizer, and while it feels we may live in quarantine forever, we will soon ( positive vibes) appreciate the SPF 30. $3.99, amazon.com