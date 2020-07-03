Summer Mom Style: Moving Out of Your Quarantine Wardrobe (at least a little bit)
While many of us have been home with the kids and being everything for everyone, some of you may have noticed that your style game has taken a hit. I personally have gone from former fashion director to ‘hey this t-shirt has only three stains!’ When I went out for a quick work task last week, being somewhat dressed up felt utterly foreign. I looked appropriate, yet, all I wanted was to get back into my ‘new’ work uniform of leggings. If you’re like me and looking to move out of those workout shorts (no judgment if you plan to stay in these shorts for the rest of your life, do you!) and ease back into fashion, here are a few pieces to get you out of the quarantine look and back in style.
Apex One Piece by JADE Swim
Yes, the pools are closed but the city beaches are now open. This one-piece is sleek and although based on a classic silhouette it has style touches that are sexy AF such as double back straps and a seamless stitch. Flattering for many if not all body types, the best part is it is available in eleven hues. $198, jadeswim
Tikuri Sundress by Lem Lem
My advice if your easing back into pieces that are from the lounge department is to stay in the comfort zone and elevate what you have been wearing. Day dresses, the ones are grandmothers wore are making a come back. And while I fully embrace this look, it is not for everyone. So choose a dress that can work in many facets of your life but is flattering. One that brings in the waist and is long to create length is always a win-win. $365, lemlem.com
Denim Stitched-Strap Jumpsuit by Madewell
If looking to break away from your everyday jeans, this denim jumpsuit is the perfect summer piece. Designed with a touch of stretch, you can actually breathe in this jumpsuit, and with nice sized (but not too big) front pockets you can carry your keys and an essential or two while keeping your hands-free for your little ones. $138, madewell.com.
Black Lace Up Huarache by Brother Vellies
Mom truth? I love a good water slide but it is time to stop rationalizing that this style of shoe can be worn everywhere. This huarache is handwoven leather made in Michoacán, México and is the perfect shoe for a summer skirt or cut off shorts. $225, brothervellies.com.
Blouse with Embroidered Sleeves by Zara
If a top that provides coverage is essential for you even in warm weather, one made with lightweight material is key. This button-up blouse from Zara can be opened up a bit to allow a bit of room for breathability and the sleeves are designed with a voluminous puff which we are all a bit obsessed with. $39.90, Zara.com.
Clogs Frida Mid Wedge Clog by No.6
While most of our shoes have been collecting dust in the last few months, this wearable Frida Clog from No.6 is great to add to your most essential pieces. Perfect if looking for an easy shoe while working or staying close to home. $290, birdbrooklyn.com.
Peony Knit Tank by Fe Noel
The summer is already proving to be a hot one. Change up your basic tee for a well-made tank top. This Peony Top by FE NOEL is just the color to go with your favorite mom jeans or wide-leg pants. $58, Fe Noel.
Celestina Ballet Flat by Italeau
For the mom who needs a more sturdy shoe yet doesn’t want to compromise on style. The Celestina ballet flat is designed in a fun print, yet, is durable and waterproof. Handmade in Italy. $225. Italeau.