7 All Natural DIY Beauty Products You Can Easily Make at Home

Anyone who has ever made a delicious meal from scratch knows the satisfaction of creating something from simple ingredients and reveling in your unlocked talents — “I made this amazing thing, myself.” Well, it turns out you can make some pretty amazing, all-natural, and effective beauty and wellness products right at home without chemicals, toxins, loads of money, or a science degree. Read on for natural alternatives and recipes for beauty and wellness products that will make you say “Why didn’t I think of that?”
DIY Beauty Products
Lip Scrub
A good homemade lip scrub is my personal favorite money saver. As a chronic dry-lip-haver, I used to scour the beauty shelves, hard-pressed to find any decent affordable options. Turns out all you need is a little brown sugar, honey, and coconut oil (or olive oil if that’s what you have on hand).
In a small jar or bowl mix 1 tbsp of coconut oil with 2 tsp of sugar and 1 tsp of honey until mixed. Rub on your lips for about 1 minute (or use a toothbrush for extra scrubbing power), and wipe away with a warm washcloth.
Lip Balm
I find that lip balms fall in the same category as hair elastics, bobby pins and socks, meaning I’ve succumbed to the cycle of perpetually buying them, losing them, and doing it all over again. If you’d like to turn this vicious cycle into a more sustainable one, making your own lip balm out of all natural ingredients is a great idea.
You only need four ingredients that you can pick up at Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods: 2 tbsp of grated beeswax (you can even grate a beeswax block or candle), 2 tbsp of coconut oil, 2 tsp of almond oil, 10 drops of essential oil. Just melt and stir the beeswax and oils in the double boiler (about 5-10), remove from heat and add your essential oil, pour into a small container. Once it cools, pucker up and nourish away! You can even add cranberry or raspberry powder to the mixture while it cools for a DIY lip tint!
Sea Salt Spray
Another brilliant “why didn’t I think of that?!” all-natural beauty recipe. Throw together these simple ingredients for tousled beach waves with just the right amount of texture for a fresh from the ocean “je ne sais quoi” vibe.
Mix 1 cup of water with 1 tsp of sea salt and ½ tsp coconut oil (or avocado oil or argan oil). Pour the mixture into an empty spray bottle and shake (shake before every use). Spray onto damp hair and scrunch and tousle as it dries, or spray onto dry hair for a little extra texture.
Shampoo
Yes, you can even make your own shampoo at home! Which solves the nagging issue of never running out of shampoo and conditioner at the same time (or is that just me?). Next time you run out shampoo first, whip up this recipe and save yourself a trip to the store.
Mix ¼ cup of coconut milk with ¼ cup of castile soap and approximately 20 drops of essential oils of your choice, and voila! For dry hair, add ½ tsp of olive oil or almond oil. Shake it up and use about 1 tsp of mixture for each use, depending on hair length.
Shaving Cream
This one is a little more involved, but it’s incredibly nourishing for your skin and so worth the effort. The recipe is also customizable to preference and also makes a great thoughtful gift for anyone in your life who shaves!
Shaving cream recipe found here
Photo via One Good Thing
Hair Mask
For a simple DIY hair mask made with just three natural ingredients that nourishes, strengthens, moisturizes, stimulates hair growth (phew!), AND even salvages your overripe avocados, try our easy recipe. All you need is avocado, lemon juice, olive oil, and 20 minutes of application time. That’s it!
Face Scrub
Oatmeal, honey and yogurt. No, we’re not describing our breakfast, rather the three ingredients in your next soothing, moisturizing, complexion-brightening face scrub.
Simply mix 1 tbsp of oats, 1 tsp of honey, and 2 tbsp of yogurt (plain unflavored is best, and Greek yogurt makes for the easiest application). Apply to your face, rub gently rinse with warm water, and bask in your glow.